(Politico (Europe))   Germany doesn't want to move tanks East (don't mention the war) to aid Ukraine unless the US also sends tanks (don't mention the war - I did once but I think I got away with it)   (politico.eu) divider line
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Germany's hesitance is from their previous failure to take Moscow 80ish years ago. They just don't want to be shown up by Ukraine.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fine. Send Pattons.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We have some we can spare:

tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Germany has dragged its feet on sending anything to Ukraine since the beginning. Remember the outrage when all they offered to send was helmets?

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/27/germanys-offer-to-send-5000-helmets-to-ukraine-provokes-outrage.html
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
cached.imagescaler.hbpl.co.ukView Full Size
Oh?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And just a few years ago in the Trump years no one would have thought that we wouldn't have been the weakest link in the NATO chain.

We can't depend on or wait for Germany. It's time for us to send in the M1 Abrams.

Yes, they have a long logistical tail due to fuel requirements (turbines always run a full speed even if the tank isn't moving, so they suck down gas constantly) but their engines are designed to run on virtually anything that burns, their main gun ammunition is a NATO standard that can be supplied, and we have enough of them that we can just swap them out at the Polish border if any of them break down in combat.

The USA has a lot of faults but we are the world's masters at forward deploying military forces and their logistical units. If anyone can get the tanks there and supplied, it's us. Let's stop dicking around and watching innocent people die when we can help put an end to this shiatshow.
 
moto-geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: We have some we can spare:

[tse2.mm.bing.net image 474x355]


Those would be more effective if they were tossed at the Russians. Sitting outside for years ain't a good way to keep stuff functional.
 
dryknife
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The U.S. should send all TSA airport confiscated weapons and ammo to Ukraine.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Scholz is lying.  100%.  Even if we send an entire fleet-full of M1s, he will not send Leopards to Ukraine.  He's bluffing, and it's ridiculously obvious.  It costs him nothing to release Poland to send their Leopards, and he hasn't even been willing to do that much.  Scholz doesn't want German tanks in Ukraine, period.

We should already be sending M1s to Poland to replace their Leopards, until they spin up their own production to replace Germany as a supplier.

Germany is an unreliable partner.  Cut them out of the supply chain for all things that boom.  That way they can't ever hold up delivery of critical weapons systems.

Fark Scholz.  Germany, do something about him.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

toraque: Let's stop dicking around and watching innocent people die when we can help put an end to this shiatshow.


Indeed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

moto-geek: NewportBarGuy: We have some we can spare:

[tse2.mm.bing.net image 474x355]

Those would be more effective if they were tossed at the Russians. Sitting outside for years ain't a good way to keep stuff functional.


Just a random picture I grabbed.

We have plenty we can give them from our active stock and we can send a ton of those things to be refitted at Red River.
 
NEDM
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

moto-geek: NewportBarGuy: We have some we can spare:

[tse2.mm.bing.net image 474x355]

Those would be more effective if they were tossed at the Russians. Sitting outside for years ain't a good way to keep stuff functional.


That's not correct at all.  If you prep it properly and store it in the right environment, yes you can store them outside.  Not all storage yards are created equal, and not all tank storage is Russian style "muddy yards in Siberia".  Basically every "new" Abrams is one we've pulled out of our storage facilities and sent back to General Dynamics for upgrades.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fano: [cached.imagescaler.hbpl.co.uk image 415x276]Oh?


That ad took cojones
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Scholz is beholden to Russia for some reason, probably some biatching kompromat, and will never support Ukraine.

Lots of people keep coming up with suspected reasons, but they all fail Occam's razor. He's acting the way Putin wants him to as much as possible because he's been ordered to do so.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

moto-geek: NewportBarGuy: We have some we can spare:

[tse2.mm.bing.net image 474x355]

Those would be more effective if they were tossed at the Russians. Sitting outside for years ain't a good way to keep stuff functional.


Are you implying that Ukraine lacks trebuchet technology?
 
