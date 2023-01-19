 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Today's Russian warning of nuclear war is brought to you by A) a clown B) a former leader of Russia C) eh, doesn't matter   (aljazeera.com)
31
    More: Misc, World War II, Russia, Nuclear weapon, nuclear war, Vladimir Putin, United States, Dmitry Medvedev, Atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2023 at 9:35 AM



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well at least I won't be have to worry about the rent anymore.
🙄
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Again?  What a tease.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh look, it's Medvedev.... the guy that had Putin's hand so far up his ass he was an actual farking sock puppet
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So...Russia is realizing its losing and is thus making these kinds of threats.  Got it.

/I'll put off stocking up on RadAway and Cram for another day
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's really hard leading when your business plan is suicide, but Putin is up to the challenge.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Start a fight.
Get your ass kicked.
Threaten scorched earth if they don't let you win.
Get laughed at.
Keep fighting.
Keep getting your ass kicked.
Threaten again, but this time - pinky swear.
Get laughed at.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dr. Strangelove (3/8) Movie CLIP - Hello Dimitri (1964) HD
Youtube VEB-OoUrNuk
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, if their maintenance of conventional equipment is an indicator, their warheads' beryllium jackets have been replaced with napkins.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's powerful military-industrial complex was ramping up production

Either everyone is starving or that is a lie.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So bad even China doesn't want to be friends with them.   Maybe Best Korea will help them out.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

August11: Well, if their maintenance of conventional equipment is an indicator, their warheads' beryllium jackets have been replaced with napkins.


Eh, all it takes is one working one
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Creoena: So...Russia is realizing its losing and is thus making these kinds of threats.  Got it.

/I'll put off stocking up on RadAway and Cram for another day


At least you're not opting for iguana bits.

Yet.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Medvedev and his pal Poots have what I call Napoleon Kraptonite Syndrome.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Well at least I won't be have to worry about the rent anymore.
🙄


Gotta pay Charon the ferryman to cross the River Styx though.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: August11: Well, if their maintenance of conventional equipment is an indicator, their warheads' beryllium jackets have been replaced with napkins.

Eh, all it takes is one working one


But at the same time, it's hopefully all bluster because if they wanted to use them if things went sideways they'd have used them months ago

Hopefully
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So let the Russians win or the world burns.  Got it.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Russian to Reality Translation: The parts we need from China and Iran to make our best weapons are drying up right when NATO decides to give Ukraine their best weapons.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So you want lose a nuclear war too? Well, we're your huckleberry, Poots...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Moscow's doctrine allows for a nuclear attack after "aggression against the Russian Federation with conventional weapons when the very existence of the state is threatened".

You should stop committing your military to death in Ukraine then.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

serfdood: So let the Russians win or the world burns.  Got it.


Coincidentally, the same strategy the republicans are using in the debt limit showdown.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Nuclear powers have never lost major conflicts on which their fate depends," said Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012.

That's because nuclear powers have never been in a major armed conflict on which their fate depends, I don't think.  The US kept its major conflicts on the other side of the planet from itself. Russia's (sorry, the USSR's *same_picture.jpg*) major conflicts were asymmetric with small regional powers (Afghanistan, Chechnya).  Nuclear China's limited itself to smaller border fights.  The only contender I can think of really is Israel in the 1960s and 1970s when one of those wars I guess could have gone really sideways.

Russia's territorial fate wouldn't depend so much on this conflict if they were not such an internal fark up.  It's not like Ukraine or anyone else was going to roll tanks into Russia. Russia's potential collapse owes entirely to the combination of their sh*tty current political system, their farked up political history going back to the 1920s, and economic warfare as a response to their invasion.

Their fate depending on this conflict is an own goal. Granted, that wouldn't make it any better for the rest of us if they did decide to use nuclear weapons.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

toraque: serfdood: So let the Russians win or the world burns.  Got it.

Coincidentally, the same strategy the republicans are using in the debt limit showdown.


This. And given it's the same strategy, it's worth noting that the Republicans in the House are all wealthy. Most are very wealthy. If the debt ceiling isn't raised, the resulting implosion would destroy their own wealth. And they all know it.

It's all bluster and bullshiat.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Russia has basically two things, petrochemical production and nuclear weapons. It needs to be made clear to them that any use of nukes, now matter how limited, will result in the carpet bombing of its extraction and refinement facilities that will make Saddam's retreat from Kuwait look like some candles on a birthday cake.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: toraque: serfdood: So let the Russians win or the world burns.  Got it.

Coincidentally, the same strategy the republicans are using in the debt limit showdown.

This. And given it's the same strategy, it's worth noting that the Republicans in the House are all wealthy. Most are very wealthy. If the debt ceiling isn't raised, the resulting implosion would destroy their own wealth. And they all know it.


This...is debatable
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Russia has basically two things, petrochemical production and nuclear weapons. It needs to be made clear to them that any use of nukes, now matter how limited, will result in the carpet bombing of its extraction and refinement facilities that will make Saddam's retreat from Kuwait look like some candles on a birthday cake.


Wait... so we're buying Putin a cake? And why do Russian pets have chemicals?
I'm confused
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Creoena: So...Russia is realizing its losing and is thus making these kinds of threats.  Got it.

/I'll put off stocking up on RadAway and Cram for another day

At least you're not opting for iguana bits.

Yet.


They look chewy.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So either way Ukraine has nothing to lose huh?
 
patrick767
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a load of shiat. The existence of Russia is not threatened. Ukraine isn't invading Russia. They just want the farking Russians out of Ukraine. Putin's regime may well be threatened by losing the war, but that threat would come from inside Russia.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: I'm confused


No, you're a POS trying to a rise out of me. Not happening, loser.

/keep on dying in the Putin world
 
