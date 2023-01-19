 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   It's 5am, and that very loud noise you just heard was not your alarm clock   (wral.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Harnett County, North Carolina, Angier, North Carolina, United States, 2000s American television series, English-language films, Daughtry, Funk, time of the crash  
•       •       •

1795 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2023 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it drove a half-mile before hitting the house?

that driver wasn't asleep.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, he went off the road a HALF MILE from the home?!? Even if you fell asleep at the wheel you'd think going off-road would jolt you awake, how fast was he going that he couldn't get it stopped in a half mile?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody trucked up.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subbys mom just fell out of bed. Happens all the time.
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Desk clerk said he saw it all real clear.  He never hit the brakes and he was shifting gears.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it wakes you up, isn't it by default an alarm clock?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he hit the breaks or was he shifting gears?
 
General Tom Foolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was my cat barfing. Gotta learn to sleep though that shiat, too

/no kids
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was like a garbage truck dropped off the empire state building
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

General Tom Foolery: It was my cat barfing. Gotta learn to sleep though that shiat, too

/no kids


My cat decided my foot was inconveniently placed for his sleeping needs.  Cat almost got kicked across the room.

So I'm super-cranky today, and currently cats are not my favourite animals.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He missed the sign he should have seen saying "Shift to low gear or $50 fine, my friend."...
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: If it wakes you up, isn't it by default an alarm clock?


Some don't wake you up.

comb.ioView Full Size
 
General Tom Foolery
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: General Tom Foolery: It was my cat barfing. Gotta learn to sleep though that shiat, too

/no kids

My cat decided my foot was inconveniently placed for his sleeping needs.  Cat almost got kicked across the room.

So I'm super-cranky today, and currently cats are not my favourite animals.


"Cat almost got kicked across the room."

And I gave my cat more food
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


wakey wakey, time to get up, go to workyyyyyyyyyy
 
KingBiefWhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But am I listening to Los Angeles?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seeing articles like this make me happy that it's all but impossible for a vehicle to accidentally ram into my house.

Back in my apartment daze some neighbor's ex rammed his car through her bedroom wall in an attempt to kill her.  It might have been more effective had the walls not been concrete block.  Or had she even been home.
 
weed clipper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What?  It wasn't the comedian up the street gunning his truck?
 
nytmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Did he hit the breaks or was he shifting gears?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.