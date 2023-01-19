 Skip to content
(NBC News)   School installs software intended to save money, ends up on Fark   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lightening system was installed at Minnechaug Regional High School when it was built over a decade ago and was intended to save money and energy.

Well there's your problem.  Lightning draws about 30,000 amps at 300 million volts.  How do you expect to save money with that kind of power draw?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: The lightening system was installed at Minnechaug Regional High School when it was built over a decade ago and was intended to save money and energy.

Well there's your problem.  Lightning draws about 30,000 amps at 300 million volts.  How do you expect to save money with that kind of power draw?


No, no, no.

Not lightning, lightening. The software makes the school lighter.
 
goodncold
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Have they never heard of a breaker panel?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
do they not have a circuit breaker? or maybe one of those substation terrorist ca help them out.
 
Elfich
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Welcome to Covid supply shortages. Many different parts in MEP have seemingly random lead times for parts. Lots of equipment that previously had had lead fines of 3-6 weeks now have lead times of 30-60 weeks.
 
caljar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Every lighting circuit should be on it's own breaker, that is normally the code.  So, why couldn't they find a electrician to open and close the circuit breakers when needed?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
bhg.com
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's a sure fire way to get this fixed before the end of the day:

Make the cost of the utilities come out of the athletic department budget
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is how I picture that school district's administration grilling the person they hired to fix the lighting issue:

professormortis.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


"So what, you're suppose to be some really smart guy, right? So you tell us, how we suppose to turn off the lights?"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Still, having the lights on at Minnechaug all the time is a conspicuous waste of taxpayer money, Wilbraham's town selectmen said in an Aug. 8, 2022, letter to the members of the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District.

"The image it projects is one of profligacy in a time when many families in the communities the District serves are struggling with their own energy costs," they wrote.

Maybe eat all of the shiat, you nickel and dimers. I promise you can find useless budget items in that district that dwarf whatever cost this represents.

The entire story is just nonsense and buck passing. It starts by saying it's a software failure but somehow they are waiting on parts from China?
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's funny how useless schools are with basic infrastructure issues. Once, the only outlet available for my old HS club lost power. School was very slow to locate the problem (tripped breaker, obviously) and very lackadaisical about it ever being resolved

Bottom line: Schools don't pay enough to attract people who know how to troubleshoot an open breaker. You think they can find a light switch?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Turn it into a Motel 6
 
nytmare
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Osborne said they immediately reached out to the original installer of the system only to discover that the company had changed hands several times since the high school was built. When they finally tracked down the current owner of the company, Reflex Lighting, several more weeks went by before the company was able to find somebody familiar with the high school's lighting system, he said."

This is one of the big problems of any "smart" systems / modern tech for home and businesses, and why I'm leery of those systems. Because they are all proprietary. Once it's installed, good luck maintaining it because the company might not be around in 5 years, or even 2.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They make it sound like a wizard cast a spell on their lighting system and only his arch nemesis can break it and restore the system to perfection. Back in reality this doesn't sound like a difficult problem to fix.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: do they not have a circuit breaker? or maybe one of those substation terrorist ca help them out.


It might be one of those "If we force it off will it turn back on?" hesitancies.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Shostie: Psychopusher: The lightening system was installed at Minnechaug Regional High School when it was built over a decade ago and was intended to save money and energy.

Well there's your problem.  Lightning draws about 30,000 amps at 300 million volts.  How do you expect to save money with that kind of power draw?

No, no, no.

Not lightning, lightening. The software makes the school lighter.


Great Scott!  You keep saying "Heavy."  Is there something wrong with the Earth's gravitational field in the future?

/ 1.21 Gigawatts

//. You got a permit for that experiment Doc?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Osborne said they immediately reached out to the original installer of the system only to discover that the company had changed hands several times since the high school was built. When they finally tracked down the current owner of the company, Reflex Lighting, several more weeks went by before the company was able to find somebody familiar with the high school's lighting system, he said.
...
"After many weeks of effort, we were provided a rough estimate in excess of $1.2 Million to comparably replace the entire system," Osborne and Provost wrote in an Aug. 26, 2022, response.
...
That estimate was from Reflex Lighting, Osborne told NBC News.
...
Now, Osborne said, "we're not expecting them to come until February, but we are pushing to do it sooner."
...
"We could have accepted the $1.2 million bid to rip the system out and start over right away, but I suspect we would find ourselves in the same position," he said. "As I see it, there wasn't an alternative."

Well, there's your problem right there. You're goddamned idiots. "We went with a small, third-party company using proprietary equipment & software, and when that company croaked & left us in the lurch, we reached out to... the same goddamned company, who again screwed us over - and we then patted ourselves on the back for being both shrewd and paitent!"
 
buravirgil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A whole lot of that's not how you build a fire replies in here.
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe they just need an upgrade.
southparkstudios.mtvnimages.com
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
* System has software to automatically dim the lights that failed
* Lighting company is waiting on hardware from China to resolve the problem

Why do I feel someone is not telling the truth.

I'd hope individual rooms, the gym, and theater have their own controls, if not, this system was designed by a complete moron. Photo shows lights on in classroom.

/don't use circuit breakers as switches unless you want a different problem
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is Obama's smart grid right there.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is the trouble with "smart" houses. They have no "fail-usefully" setting.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why not have classes around the clock and teach how to solve very large system failures using innovative techniques.

Many government agencies and airlines are hobbling around on 20-30-40 year old computer technology.  They could used the expertise these high schoolers could provide when they solve various parts of this puzzle.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"And we have been doing everything we can to get this problem solved."

Everything except turning off the farking breaker each night.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Shostie: Psychopusher: The lightening system was installed at Minnechaug Regional High School when it was built over a decade ago and was intended to save money and energy.

Well there's your problem.  Lightning draws about 30,000 amps at 300 million volts.  How do you expect to save money with that kind of power draw?

No, no, no.

Not lightning, lightening. The software makes the school lighter.


Subby's mom wants to know if that technology is available to the general public or...
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, what is it about automagic software-controlled lighting that makes it a necessity in large institutions?  Can't teachers turn off the lights in the classroom when they leave for the day?  Can't custodial staff can flip the breakers for hallway and stairwell lights after cleaning up in the evening?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Have the custodian flip the circuit breaker at the beginning and end of each day?
Hire someone to fix the code?
Just turn them off?

Or...shrug your shoulders and say "well, we've tried nothing. I give up."
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: * System has software to automatically dim the lights that failed
* Lighting company is waiting on hardware from China to resolve the problem

Why do I feel someone is not telling the truth.


I thought the article was pretty clear.

The original company installed everything, including whatever weird ass software controls the lighting.  The software is what's screwed up, but nobody will touch it and the original company doesn't really exist any more.

Since nobody will fix the software, the only thing to do is to install a completely new system with new hardware.

Its one of the problems with smart systems.  If the software is FUBAR, the only reasonable thing might be to replace everything, including the hardware.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: So, what is it about automagic software-controlled lighting that makes it a necessity in large institutions?  Can't teachers turn off the lights in the classroom when they leave for the day?  Can't custodial staff can flip the breakers for hallway and stairwell lights after cleaning up in the evening?


There's always a panel with five unlabelled buttons too. You need to try at least three of them before getting the setting you want.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

koder: "And we have been doing everything we can to get this problem solved."

Everything except turning off the farking breaker each night.


I can overlook the first few posters who didn't read the article slamming submit on their, "TURN OFF THE BREAKER, LOL ME SMART" posts, but the story's been up a while and you clearly read the article.  Show some professionalism. This is Fark.com, for crissakes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Why do I feel someone is not telling the truth.


My very thought. Their site's hilarious.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Who designs a lighting system without the most ubiquitous backup system called a "light switch" which is in every room and allows for the circuit to the lightbulb be cut?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Show some professionalism. This is Fark.com, for crissakes.


No. Squirrel with huge balls out front shoulda told you.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Who designs a lighting system without the most ubiquitous backup system called a "light switch" which is in every room and allows for the circuit to the lightbulb be cut?


Yep. No matter what kind of fancy software-controlled system you have, every room should have its own switch and dimmer. Any time I install a "smart" anything, I ask myself, "What happens when the software goes tits up?" Because it will. Or the company that supports it will. Or it won't be updated for new operating systems. Or another company will buy it out and stop supporting it. Its base state should be manual control of all lights.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

caljar: Every lighting circuit should be on it's own breaker, that is normally the code.  So, why couldn't they find a electrician to open and close the circuit breakers when needed?


You're thinking small home residential lighting. When it comes to large systems, there usually ends up being a really large 3 phase breaker feeding the controller that controls entire system or a subsystem. Plenty of them don't have anything that looks circuit breakers on the outside of the box. It's all electronic switch breakers feeding individual branches and keypads/IP control. Generally, my recommendation if you're going to go with smart control is to buy and keep spare parts up front. Better yet, design and control everything with Siemens PLCs. Sure, more cost up front than a Chinese all in one box, but Siemens isn't going anywhere.
 
zez
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.insider.com


Siri, turn off the lights
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lol no one on Fark actually reads the article:

That, in part, is because the high school uses highly efficient fluorescent and LED bulbs, he said. And, when possible, teachers have manually removed bulbs from fixtures in classrooms while staffers have shut off breakers not connected to the main system to douse some of the exterior lights.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: So, what is it about automagic software-controlled lighting that makes it a necessity in large institutions?  Can't teachers turn off the lights in the classroom when they leave for the day?  Can't custodial staff can flip the breakers for hallway and stairwell lights after cleaning up in the evening?


Money. Schools spend an average of $0.67 per square foot on electricity - an average of 10 kWh of electricity per square foot, per year.

Just yesterday, Farkers were commenting about how expensive & time-consuming it is to have folks cleaning their own kitchens & break rooms - similarly, having teachers & custodial staff manage lighting not just in classrooms, but everywhere else, is in theory more expensive, and I'd guess that some public buildings weren't wired for zone lighting & energy efficiency when they were built.

But, this? 248,000 square feet means this school's blowing through somewhere in the order of $166K or more a year just in electricity - and they're going to spend $1.2M+ on top of that to upgrade (one hopes) the lighting to a more standardized system, so whatever savings that they might've enjoyed from the "green lighting system" in the last decade (the school's just 10 years old) are not only gone, but won't be realized by the time the school itself needs replacing. They're likely throwing bad money after good.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: caljar: Every lighting circuit should be on it's own breaker, that is normally the code.  So, why couldn't they find a electrician to open and close the circuit breakers when needed?

You're thinking small home residential lighting. When it comes to large systems, there usually ends up being a really large 3 phase breaker feeding the controller that controls entire system or a subsystem. Plenty of them don't have anything that looks circuit breakers on the outside of the box. It's all electronic switch breakers feeding individual branches and keypads/IP control. Generally, my recommendation if you're going to go with smart control is to buy and keep spare parts up front. Better yet, design and control everything with Siemens PLCs. Sure, more cost up front than a Chinese all in one box, but Siemens isn't going anywhere.


Except in your mom.
 
Watubi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did anyone try clapping twice?
 
buster_v
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lying sacks of shiat.  Every last one of them.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Thoreny: Who designs a lighting system without the most ubiquitous backup system called a "light switch" which is in every room and allows for the circuit to the lightbulb be cut?

Yep. No matter what kind of fancy software-controlled system you have, every room should have its own switch and dimmer. Any time I install a "smart" anything, I ask myself, "What happens when the software goes tits up?" Because it will. Or the company that supports it will. Or it won't be updated for new operating systems. Or another company will buy it out and stop supporting it. Its base state should be manual control of all lights.


That's not how large commercial systems work and it hasn't been like that in a long, long time.
 
acouvis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: This is how I picture that school district's administration grilling the person they hired to fix the lighting issue:

[professormortis.files.wordpress.com image 694x390]

"So what, you're suppose to be some really smart guy, right? So you tell us, how we suppose to turn off the lights?"


Well they showed that contractor!  I'd sure being paid and hired to fix the problem after they installed the system the first time will really encourage them to never never have this happen again.
 
drwiki [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nytmare: "Osborne said they immediately reached out to the original installer of the system only to discover that the company had changed hands several times since the high school was built. When they finally tracked down the current owner of the company, Reflex Lighting, several more weeks went by before the company was able to find somebody familiar with the high school's lighting system, he said."

This is one of the big problems of any "smart" systems / modern tech for home and businesses, and why I'm leery of those systems. Because they are all proprietary. Once it's installed, good luck maintaining it because the company might not be around in 5 years, or even 2.


This. One of the houses I lived in had a Control4 system someone spent waay too much on which was both totally proprietary and obsolete. I don't know if it ever worked, but it didn't do anything by the time I got there. Without installer codes there was no way to program it or add to it in any way. It also had these super-modern 30-pin ipod docks carved into the drywall. In 2015.

If I need an app or a central server it doesn't get installed in my walls. I have some Zwave switches and thermostats, but those at least are an open ecosystem. Right now I have an Alexa tied to the smarthub for voice control, but if I wanted to switch to google home (or if anyone makes a system that isn't awful in the future) I can keep everything that's bolted down.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How many school administrators does it take to unscrew a lightbulb?
 
astelmaszek
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RobotSpider: Thoreny: Who designs a lighting system without the most ubiquitous backup system called a "light switch" which is in every room and allows for the circuit to the lightbulb be cut?

Yep. No matter what kind of fancy software-controlled system you have, every room should have its own switch and dimmer. Any time I install a "smart" anything, I ask myself, "What happens when the software goes tits up?" Because it will. Or the company that supports it will. Or it won't be updated for new operating systems. Or another company will buy it out and stop supporting it. Its base state should be manual control of all lights.


A $1.2million system should have been designed with that in mind. Or would have been had I done it. But electrical engineering gets expensive and all in one solutions are always so appealing. If you're going all in one, make sure the system has a well documented IP control for each and every feature and then buy and keep a spare controller up front.
 
