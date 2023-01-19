 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Sex workers fark over Davos attendees   (nypost.com) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So is this like some effed up joke about how dark money interests is screwing the world economy to the tune of $2500?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Still cheaper than divorce.
 
Cheron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Better raise your prices you know they will be bad tippers
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well of course they are. Everything is more expensive in Switzerland.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't the attendees pay extra for that?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It makes you wonder what you get for that rate.
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They charge him an extra thousand because of his chair.

/ And another thousand because he looks like a bog corpse's ballsack
// Not to mention his unmentionables
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jethro Tull - Cross-Eyed Mary
Youtube Tvt6lyiDwQc
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cheron: Better raise your prices you know they will be bad tippers


This.

Should charge them move
 
chubby muppet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She added that she dresses in business attire in order to blend in with the crowd

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
2500/hr actually sounds pretty reasonable for the class of prostitutes that probably represents...

And we all love rich idiots getting screwed out of their money...
 
