 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   College is getting easier and easier thanks to ChatGPT   (cnn.com) divider line
23
    More: Facepalm, Artificial intelligence, Education, new Facebook group, Teacher, Writing process, Coastal Carolina University, chatbot tool, Kristen Asplin  
•       •       •

453 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2023 at 9:50 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Some educators are now moving with remarkable speed to rethink their assignments in response to ChatGPT, even as it remains unclear how widespread use is of the tool among students and how harmful it could really be to learning."

Any educator worth their pay already has a repertoire of assignments that can Kirk this program. Lazy, unimaginative assignments have always invited cheating.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of the students paid to write essays for others?

This robot is taking their jobs.
 
firefly212
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
eh, they said that about graphing calculators when I was in school. Universities are slow af to adapt to changing technologies.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I tried to play with ChatGPT yesterday, did not like that it wants an email address to register but I gave it a disposable one, then it asked for my phone number so I closed the web site.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

August11: FTFA: "Some educators are now moving with remarkable speed to rethink their assignments in response to ChatGPT, even as it remains unclear how widespread use is of the tool among students and how harmful it could really be to learning."

Any educator worth their pay already has a repertoire of assignments that can Kirk this program. Lazy, unimaginative assignments have always invited cheating.


The problem isn't even the assignments. It's the greed of colleges in general.

Imagine that they enforce anti-cheating measures. If you dismiss enough of your students, you dismiss tuition fees right along with them. What do then broke college?
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

August11: FTFA: "Some educators are now moving with remarkable speed to rethink their assignments in response to ChatGPT, even as it remains unclear how widespread use is of the tool among students and how harmful it could really be to learning."

Any educator worth their pay already has a repertoire of assignments that can Kirk this program. Lazy, unimaginative assignments have always invited cheating.


Most educators are more than worth their pay already because we (mostly) pay them garbage wages in relation to the work we expect of them.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe the question shouldn't be "why are these kids so lazy as to use a ai program to do their own work" and instead ask "why are these teachers so lazy as to use the same tests as all their counterparts"?

Maybe one day we can look to ChatGPT to replace teachers, instead of students if they want to be this predictable and uncaring of their students on everything but test scores.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In America people don't go to school to learn, they go to get good grades. Cheaters are actually the smartest students.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Perhaps they'll rediscover oral exams.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Having played around with ChatGPT for awhile, the results I were getting were fitting a common pattern.

ChatGPT will even act like a mediocre student when given a difficult premise to write an essay on - it'll pad the response by defining the terms.

If ChatGPT's results are being considered "good", perhaps it's time for college-level courses to be harder.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is a huge topic of discussion in higher ed right now, but one that's also easily handled.  It's actually easier to deal with than essay writing services since those can actually write non-garbage essays

Simple solution: have them defend (or otherwise use) the paper in front of the class.  Pretty much all my assignments have an in-class presentation portion

Subtle solution: Require students to get ChatGPT to write an essay on a topic, then have them grade the essay.  The student's grade isn't on the essay but on their critique of it- this forces them to both understand the topic as well as realize that ChatGPT generates fluent sounding nonsense a lot of the time.
 
alex10294
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The thing can actually write almost anything, and write it better than almost any college student, but can it write it in class?  Writing an essay is a useful skill, writing one in an hour or two is a better skill.  The funny thing is, it can "make this essay better" if you ask it to, so even iterative assignments aren't safe.

/"Write me a 10000 word short story about the adventures of a vampire penguin hero fighting against aliens, in the styles of Isaac Asimov and Larry Niven."
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: Perhaps they'll rediscover oral exams.


Horny old professors just got a hard on.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've tried ChatGPT out here, asking it for short answers on various questions.

"It's important to note" that ChatGPT has its own default style, including stock phrases like "It's important to note," that are easy to identify after playing with it a few times.

"In summary," ChatGPT gives answers that are easily identifiable by being unimaginative, rarely very specific or on a level above that of an unremarkable undergraduate, and following a predictable formula---including beginning every concluding paragraph with "In summary."
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I tried to play with ChatGPT yesterday, did not like that it wants an email address to register but I gave it a disposable one, then it asked for my phone number so I closed the web site.


Same here. I shutter to think how much data they've collected so people can talk to a computer.
 
germ78
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nerdwriter did a pretty interesting video on ChatGPT and essay writing a couple of weeks back. The short of it is that it might write you an essay that will get a barely passing grade, but any teacher worth their salt will be able to pick out the errors. He also likens it to using a calculator for math by simplifying the busy work of writing a 500+ word essay on a subject.
The Real Danger Of ChatGPT
Youtube AAwbvGywdOc
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I tried to play with ChatGPT yesterday, did not like that it wants an email address to register but I gave it a disposable one, then it asked for my phone number so I closed the web site.


Good! ChatGPT is already overloaded, please continue to rant and discourage newbies from joining.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

alex10294: The thing can actually write almost anything, and write it better than almost any college student, but can it write it in class?


Of course not. One reason to make your students take exams with pencil and paper if possible.

I wrote all my assignments longhand till 10th grade, when I switched to a word processor at the insistence of my English teacher (to save my time writing and to save hers trying to decipher my cursive). What little did we know...
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

firefly212: eh, they said that about graphing calculators when I was in school. Universities are slow af to adapt to changing technologies.


The concern is that the thing is not close to ready for prime time with stuff like that if you want to use it as essentially a primary source.

Don't get me wrong, its scary good, but its still prone to bias, and wrong at times.

Additionally part of the work of kids doing something like a term paper is them learning and practicing sourcing information and being discerning in their sources.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I stopped playing with ChatGPT when it kept making excuses as to why it couldn't write an episode of Charmed as if Shannen Doherty had never left.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
> she's now asking students to hand in their papers at various stages of the writing process.

First year in college English in the 80s: "After handing in your paper, I will grade it, show you the grade in class, then you have to give the paper back to me and I will destroy it. We do this to prevent plagiarism."

Me looking at the floppy disk my paper is on: Ummm... yeah. That doesn't work any more.

My papers all had 3 versions:

1. Rough draft of all my ideas spammed into the document
2. (next day) Reorg of content to make a more cohesive document + editing pass
3. (next day) Final edit pass to double-check spelling/synonym abuse.

I'd be happy to turn those all in. :-)

But I'm kinda sorry for a teacher having to verify all that. Although today I could do it with Track Changes turned on to make it clear what happened, I suppose.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: If ChatGPT's results are being considered "good", perhaps it's time for college-level courses to be harder.


Notice that most of the comments are coming from people at schools that aren't exactly Harvard.

A large percentage of students at schools like the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg aren't going to be strong writers.

For many of the students, especially those that come from low income schools and/or speak English as a second language, making the courses harder won't get them to become better writers.  It will make them drop out.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As a professional copywriter, this scares the ever-living shiat out of me.

/glad I'm closer to the end of my career than to the beginning, though...
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.