 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   Interview with people who have never had COVID about their secrets. Nothing of note other than the "At this point I feel indestructible" person is just tempting fate   (huffpost.com) divider line
96
    More: Interesting, Immune system, Immunodeficiency, landscape of my social life, Vaccination, 70-year-old physician, pandemic began, Vaccine, natural infection history  
•       •       •

582 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 19 Jan 2023 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



96 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never had it. I crédit massive amounts of weed... and Fark.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never had it. I credit working in the medical industry that required masking from 2020-2022 and being able to get the vaccine in December 2020, along with the boosters. Plus I wash my hands all the farking time now
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a unicorn as well.  I avoid crowded places and wear a mask when I can't.  I have all my shots and I'm diligent about washing my hands.  I eat a pinecone every morning for breakfast.  I avoid sick people and my inner circle does too.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never had it. I've been exposed to it. My wife got it on New Year's. I have never tested positive though. Somehow.

I blame being vaxxed and boosted as soon as I could be, and being a relative social hermit outside the office
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My secret is that I don't believe it's real.  That protects me from it.  Just like diabetes.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never had it, that I know of. I got my vaccines pretty early and still mask in certain situations. I still go out to eat and shop and I worked in the office throughout the entire pandemic... not like I've been living under a rock or anything.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never had it. It's because I'm so unhealthy not even a virus can survive in my body .
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I felt very guilty for not having ever caught it.'

Stopped reading there.  If you feel guilty for never getting it and taking precautions, please stop immediately.  Plague rats don't feel guilty for not taking precautions, not getting the vaccine, and killing people/making people sick.  You shouldn't feel guilty for not getting it.
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We made it to October this year. Honestly I'm not sure "never had it" isn't just "had it and didn't know".
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never won the Mega Millions lotto jackpot.  Would anyone care to know how I did it?
 
I Havent Killed Anybody Since 1984 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and I have also never had it. I mostly credit becoming a shut in self quarantining and vaccinations.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I'm a unicorn as well.  I avoid crowded places and wear a mask when I can't.  I have all my shots and I'm diligent about washing my hands.  I eat a pinecone every morning for breakfast.  I avoid sick people and my inner circle does too.


See, that's the weird thing, I only mask now if I have a cold or am otherwise not feeling 100% but I have no qualms walking through, say, a supermarket on a Sunday without a mask.

I'm starting to wonder if I'm part of that 5% that just aren't affected at all by COVID.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I've never had it. I credit working in the medical industry that required masking from 2020-2022 and being able to get the vaccine in December 2020, along with the boosters. Plus I wash my hands all the farking time now


I worked for a biotech company, now at a medical device company.

There are a LOT of red hats in the industry, if anything they're even worse because they think they're smarter than the average domestic terrorist. There was a ton of pushback against masks at the start of COVID, especially at a management level.

I credit my avoiding COVID to my anxiety. Had issues in public especially with crowds, then you tell me that I can catch a nasty disease by being around people? I was a taint hair's width from an agoraphobia diagnosis.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in the club, never had it so far as I'm aware. Obviously could have had a no-symptom case.

My secret is that I'm always angry.
 
flood222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure I've had it, and variants.  I think I'd be more uncertain if i hadn't!
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My trick was avoiding Republicans like the pl- I mean, staying away from sick people.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure I never had it, but I've never tested positive even after sleeping next to two people who had it.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and I have not had it yet. We were masks everywhere we go indoors. We are also vaccinated. Her parents (Trump supporters) caught it last September, and it hit them very hard. My M-I-L almost didn't make it... My B-I-L's wife just got over it... and she is 6-month pregnant. She only got the first two vaccinations over a year ago... No boosters since. She struggled as well, so now everyone is a bit worry about the effects on my future nephew.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gamergirl23: I'm not sure I never had it, but I've never tested positive even after sleeping next to two people who had it.


At the same time?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've also never had it. Mask up whenever I am outside my home, wash my hands frequently, and stay out of public unless there is absolutely something I have to procure that cannot be delivered or picked up curbside.  Current on vaccinations and boosters, as well.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never had it. Been to parties, concerts, sporting events, big meetings, seminars, etc. I never even masked. I doubt this covid thing is really out there. In fact, I haven't been sick since that one time back in early 2020. Man did that one kick my ass though.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never had it, neither have my siblings or parents. We're all vaxxed, I've had all 5 jabs but my brother has only the first two. Mine and my sister's kids have had Covid. I'm careful but not that careful but I still where a mask in crowded places.  I'm beginning to think my siblings and I may be immune to it.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. 7 people out of 8 billion people worldwide.

I'm surprised none of them said "Because god is protecting me'.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine not having any human contact as a matter of lifestyle and general repulsiveness helps.
 
Flashfyr3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sasquach: [Fark user image 425x318]


Last year I literally quoted him, in his voice, one week before my worsened "spring allergies" turned out to be the 'Rona.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never had it, my key was to avoiding people, when I would go to a store I would go very early and be masked up and I still mask up at a lot of places. I have only recently started to go out to eat again. I got double vaxxed and double boosted.

My Karen sister has had covid three times, the last time during christmas. I keep on telling my parents not to let her over unless she is vaxxed, their compromise is they take covid tests. This has made my niece a basket case she was already uncomfortable around people and covid made her pretty much full blown agoraphobic and she almost had a full blown panic attack at a family funeral a couple weeks ago. I have talked to her and she wants to get the vaccine but my sister wont let her.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never had it. I don't feel indestructible, I feel lucky and blessed. Fully vaccinated with all boosters and I wear a mask whenever I go indoors in places other that my home.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My secret is Weed, Bourbon, Porn, and FARK.

Finally a sustainable healthy lifestyle I can stick to!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't had it despite working with the public at a place that never shut down or slowed business in a redneck town where folks never took covid seriously and still don't. I was able to get my shots, all Moderna pretty much right as they all rolled out. I may be the only person at my work that hasn't caught it yet.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never had covid but I have died three times from the vaccines
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wife nor I have had it so far (knock on wood). I work from home and mask up whenever I leave, and everyone here is still fully masked everywhere. My wife goes into Tokyo every day and rides one of the most crowded trains in the city and somehow has managed to avoid it. She is very diligent with hand-washing, sanitizer, etc., though, so I'm sure that helps. We had to cancel a planned trip to visit my family, as she felt Americans still aren't taking Covid precautions seriously enough.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never had it. I had all the vaccinations and boosters. Also, being on the spectrum, isolation was easy fo me.

"You think isolation is your ally? You merely adopted isolation. I was born in it." -- Abraham Lincoln (probably)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: My trick was avoiding Republicans like the pl- I mean, staying away from sick people.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never had it. If I did, I was asymptomatic.
Tested negative whenever I had cold or flu symptoms.

I go wherever I want and don't wear a mask if it's not required. No longer required at work.

I've been to the movies, traveled, and gone to crowded tourist traps. Saw all the big superhero movies in the first week, although Black Adam wasn't crowded. I don't worry about Covid.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never had it. When it came out I took it seriously and stayed home, avoiding contact with even friends and family. Whenever I had to leave the house I practiced social distancing, wore a mask, used hand sanitizer and washed my hands religiously. When the vaccine became available I got it. You know, everything they told us to do from the start of it.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never had it and neither has my family. Couple of times we've had mild colds and tested but no test has been positive. Neither of my parents have had it either.

We isolated in the beginning. Not even bubbles. Always wearing masks and avoiding crowds through 2021. My family has gotten all the shots and boosters they've offered. Probably helps that my wife was given priority as a teacher and I have some priority due to some other risk factors.

It's still weird though. We've been much more relaxed in the past year. Kids are in school, wife is teaching, I'm traveling for work. I'm honestly surprised we haven't ended up with it. Really surprised my parents didn't as they've been far less careful than we have.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought I had it early on in the pandemic (mid-February 2020), but an antibody test in May said otherwise.

Haven't been sick enough since to test, save for a couple of off days, so I don't know if I've ever been infected or not.

Life got back to near normal as early as September of 2020 working among the public in restaurant and retail, so there's about zero chance I wasn't at least exposed.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never had it. My trick is to take the CDC guidelines seriously.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unicorn as well.  Only masked where and when required which I know is taboo on fark but just being honest.  I've Had every vaccination right on schedule.  Still went to concerts and the gym and around close proximity to people where by all rights, i should have caught it.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have kids or others going regularly in and out of my house, I switched to working from home, I'm not an idiot about things like masks and wear mind when necessary out in public, which I avoided doing as much as possible during the height of the pandemic and even then usually in open air surroundings, got vaccinated once that was available and used basic common sense when I had to interact with others. Oh, and living in a country with decent social and healthcare safety nets helped.

Basically, some was luck of my current circumstance, some was simply not being a dick. I'm fortunate in that I live in an area where most people did the same and we were getting back to mostly normal life while I was reading about American rednecks risking further lockdowns for demanding they spread disease for freedumb. Hopefully enough of those guys have killed themselves off now to make a difference if it happens again, I'll just do what I did before - slightly more drunk and rounder than before, but otherwise safe to have enjoyed actual freedom again last year.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neither my wife nor I have gotten it. Vaccinated and boosted, mask in public. After a mandatory in-person meeting at her job, she knew she had been exposed.  A dozen attendees came down with it, but she tested negative twice.

Masking in public might be why neither of us has had a cold, the flu (both vaccinated yearly), COVID-19, RSV, no allergy attacks, sinus infections, etc in the last three years. Probably also helps that our exposure to school kids is limited to passing them occasionally while walking our dogs. I do the grocery shopping early in the morning, no lines, no kids, mostly older folks wearing masks.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and I still haven't had it, but our two kids did about a year ago. I honestly have no idea how we've been so lucky. We took the usual precautions for the most part, and we've gotten all the vaccinations and boosters as soon as we could, but for a long time now we haven't been doing anything different from pre-COVID life. I guess we're just genetically superior to most other people. Either that or we had asymptomatic cases at some point and never knew it.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was the first person to have it. They used my natural immunity to create the vaccines, which I invented.
- George Santos
 
Toggles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Club never here.
I have the good fortune of a job and lifestyle that keeps me the heck away from other people most of the time.

I know that not everyone has this advantage, I try to have empathy for others in different situations.

/except the neighbors on the block still flying their hate flags. No empathy there. Hope they get sick and die.
 
Dakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I felt very guilty for not having ever caught it.'

Fark you, I don't farking feel farking guilty for not farking have farking COVID!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dakai: 'I felt very guilty for not having ever caught it.'

Fark you, I don't farking feel farking guilty for not farking have farking COVID!


I actually feel genetically and somehow, morally, superior to those that got it.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people are just completely immune. But how can anyone be certain they've never had it unless they've been testing themselves constantly for the past few years? Many cases are asymptomatic or are indistinguishable from a common cold.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I've never had it. I credit working in the medical industry that required masking from 2020-2022 and being able to get the vaccine in December 2020, along with the boosters. Plus I wash my hands all the farking time now


I mean, me too, but I got it at least twice. My theory is most of y'all were probably asymptomatic, the only reason I knew I had it the first time was mandatory weekly testing. I thought it was a hangover and some allergies.
 
Displayed 50 of 96 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.