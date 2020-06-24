 Skip to content
Looks like God has Ohio in his sights for today
20
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
spc.noaa.govView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, God has already forsaken Ohio.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Nah, God has already forsaken Ohio.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You rarely see a weather bullseye. Yikes.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
chumley.barstoolsports.comView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: You rarely see a weather bullseye. Yikes.


At least one that clearly states "fark this state in particular".
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fun fact: More astronauts that have been in space have come from Ohio than any other state.

Something about the state makes people want to leave earth.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They probably made a bad batch of Parkay there.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Nah, God has already forsaken Ohio.


it's true. lived there for 7years. found 1 decent pizzeria in the whole state. 45 minute ride each way every time we wanted pie. what a hell hole.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did they just legalize gay anything?  Trans rights?  Why would God do this?
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

null: [chumley.barstoolsports.com image 850x923]


I'm surprised there is no mention of Cincy chili on spaghetti with chocolate in there.

To be fair though, if you look hard enough there are some pretty good places here.

/not the chili places tho
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Fun fact: More astronauts that have been in space have come from Ohio than any other state.

Something about the state makes people want to leave earth.


If you have visited here you would understand.  And remember the Wright Brothers are from here as well.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Another avocado of death, I see.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Great - now I get to drive home in that crap.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuhayes2010: Did they just legalize gay anything?  Trans rights?  Why would God do this?


No, Ohio just sucks and God needs to make an example of it.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The only thing I ever found worthwhile in Ohio is Hocking Hills.  But everything between Detroit and Hocking Hills is boring as fark.

If you ever get a chance, it is worth the trip.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Great place to hike.
 
sephjnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Donner and Blitzen?
 
holdmybones
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sinko swimo: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Nah, God has already forsaken Ohio.

it's true. lived there for 7years. found 1 decent pizzeria in the whole state. 45 minute ride each way every time we wanted pie. what a hell hole.


I'm very curious which pizzeria this was. Please don't say Adernetto's.
 
