Apparently single-use plastic disposable vape users are the new cigarette butt flickers
    Scotland, Public health, Scottish Parliament, Lithium, Disposable, Nicotine, Disposable vapes, Green MSP Gillian Mackay  
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah subby, why would single use products that encourage people to discard lithium be a problem?
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark are these even a thing!? What a monumental waste of resources.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things will rip right into a tire.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Swiss Colony: Why the fark are these even a thing!? What a monumental waste of resources.


Because they're a cheap way to feed an addiction and build a fortune!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Things will rip right into a tire.


I see them often on reddit's justrolledintotheshop. Unlike a screw or nail, a vape hole is too big to patch.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a habit that seems to cater to the filthy.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smokers and vapers are bad, but quite frankly, I hate pickers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Because when I think of things I want to inhale, I think of disposable plastic.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Please, cigarette butts are a benefit to the natural environment. Birds use the filter to line their nests, and squirrels enjoy the satisfying buzz from munching on the left over tobacco. I know I'm doing my part to improve the environment.

*flicks lit butt out car window*
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Things will rip right into a tire.


By design, that's how they offset the carbon footprint of these devices, by keeping a car off the road for a minute. Everybody is a winner here.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you find them uncrushed, a lot of them have perfectly good rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in them.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

natazha: Marcos P: Things will rip right into a tire.

I see them often on reddit's justrolledintotheshop. Unlike a screw or nail, a vape hole is too big to patch.


If we had single use cars it would eliminate that problem.
Not sure why the world is so hooked on single use items, it's like there is a competition to see who can create the most trash.
Spend less by buying quality.   Costs more up front but saves in the long run.
 
nytmare
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just like those single-use floss handles (why are they all the same shade of bright green?) So many of us are trashy and ruin it for the rest of the world.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Because when I think of things I want to inhale, I think of disposable plastic.


Full of unknown chemics from China. I used a vape to quit smoking. I used Vuse, would never touch one of these gas station Chinese things. Full of lead and AIDS.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yer sposed ta trow em inna fire!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It's a habit that seems to cater to the filthy.


Funny since smoking was seen a classy for a long time.

Then again lobster was considered food for dogs and prisoners until someone put butter on them.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: natazha: Marcos P: Things will rip right into a tire.

I see them often on reddit's justrolledintotheshop. Unlike a screw or nail, a vape hole is too big to patch.

If we had single use cars it would eliminate that problem.
Not sure why the world is so hooked on single use items, it's like there is a competition to see who can create the most trash.
Spend less by buying quality.   Costs more up front but saves in the long run.


That's the key: our current form of capitalism rewards no one in power for making pople spend less.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah I use 510 thread THC vape cartridges and a Yokan Uni Pro Plus battery that is meant to last you years. I've never like the disposable ones with a battery, that always disturbed me as a terrible waste.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cigarette butts are useful to birds for insulating their nests and for keeping pests out of them.

These vape cartridges are nothing more than trash.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cigarette butt flickers is the name of my country-polka Clash cover band.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm here for the butt lic....

Oh, FLICKING. Flicking. Ok. Nevermind I'll see myself out.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

natazha: Marcos P: Things will rip right into a tire.

I see them often on reddit's justrolledintotheshop. Unlike a screw or nail, a vape hole is too big to patch.


A plug wouldn't fix a hole from a vape cart but a patch would.  I patched my own tire after pulling a spark plug out of it and the patch held for years.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One of the parking lots of a strip mall near where I live is filled with these things and cigarette butts and they have plenty of those butt containers there. A good storm they get washed in a drain and end up in a river, people suck.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
More empty single-use plastic disposable vape cartridges for me, then.

They're free you know. You can just take them.
 
IDGAF
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I'm here for the butt lic....

Oh, FLICKING. Flicking. Ok. Nevermind I'll see myself out.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: natazha: Marcos P: Things will rip right into a tire.

I see them often on reddit's justrolledintotheshop. Unlike a screw or nail, a vape hole is too big to patch.

If we had single use cars it would eliminate that problem.
Not sure why the world is so hooked on single use items, it's like there is a competition to see who can create the most trash.
Spend less by buying quality.   Costs more up front but saves in the long run.


Because most of the world can't afford quality and still be able to eat

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hee Hee. You said butt flicker

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Yeah I use 510 thread THC vape cartridges and a Yokan Uni Pro Plus battery that is meant to last you years. I've never like the disposable ones with a battery, that always disturbed me as a terrible waste.

[Fark user image 800x800]

[Fark user image 600x600]


I use the same batteries. Those disposables are shamefully wasteful. I got one the first dispensary visit after IL legalized and as soon as it was dead upgraded to a rechargeable. Two years later it's still going strong.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Asinine tag?

There is a simple easy way to stop the controversy here and now: price single-use disposable vapes at a much higher price than cartridges. That way those who have never had a vape before can buy one without having to get a pen and worry about the hassle that brings with it?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Swiss Colony: Why the fark are these even a thing!? What a monumental waste of resources.


Profitieren Über Alles
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Vaping can cause popcorn lung
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Things will rip right into a tire.


You shouldn't own a car.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My douche flute for the last 9 years. 5ah battery and Atlantis tank. I don't use much vg, so I am not a cloud master.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
