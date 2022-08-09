 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 330 of WW3: "Germany is not at war, but the years of the peace dividend from which we Germans have benefited so long and abundantly are over," Steinmeier said. Oh shiat, the Orcs woke up the Germans. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
    News, Germany, Nuclear weapon, World War II, Russia, President, Ukraine, German-made tanks, Ramstein Air Base  
John Hopoate [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maria Drutska does a good rundown on Gerasimov and why he was put in direct charge of Ukraine and the political maneuvering in Moscow.  I'll start it at the best bit tho......
russia's new plan: hire general who already failed
Youtube B7ifxS_Mb5I
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

And a bit more detail on the troop losses:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thoughts as the chairs are being put out. A surprise toppling of Putin's regime would be a lovely and thoughtful present today.

/of course that'll still be true for the other 364 days that aren't my birthday.
//I'm getting back to the chairs.
///Slavia Urkraini
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or the Sables that Inspector Renko let loose return to Russia and attack and eat him
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The fracturing of the Caucasus and however the east sorts out will certainly be entertaining. Or at least interesting.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

We're gonna need a lot of popcorn. Anyone mind if I dip into the discretionary funds to buy a machine?
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for January 7 to January 13 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators: https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Refugee support in Lviv: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

That's not exactly a wonderful surprise if the toppling is done by, say, Prizoghin
 
Oneiros
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (Embroidered shirts for Valentine's Day? But consider shipping time):

Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391 ; https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I'm between the lines here but I think she seems to imply that russia is farked.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
reading between the lines

/*looks at coffee "work faster!"
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Damn near everything you'd want to know about the Challenger 2 tank:

Tank Chats #92 | Challenger 2: Full Length |The Tank Museum
Youtube re-zMIOtSk0
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I truly hope my government gets off its ass soon...

And I hope there will be reason to smile.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Happy birthday!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scotzrewl
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can the Chancellor of Germany be recalled? Is this something Scholz needs to consider? Because it seems the regular German wants to do more for Ukraine, but Scholz is sandbagging the efforts.

In some instances, something similar can be said about Biden and Americans.

Exception being the MAGAS of course.

And Tankies.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I bet next year Russia tries to invade Afghanistan
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The last time Germany attacked Russia, 27 million Russians died, and it took the combined might of the world to save Moscow. This time we'll let them finish the job.
 
Muta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I made you a cake

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
mederu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | USA gave green light to aim Crimea | Rescue Helicopter crashed in Ukraine
Youtube x7aVZniCrU0

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
18 Jan: Russian Commanders RAN AWAY FROM KREMINNA | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube CPcuzx5_vVE

yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

He has to either cave to the pressure or accept German irrelevance, because I'm pretty sure Poland isn't joking.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The key is that there's a good chance that a recall of Sholtz results in a government less friendly towards Ukraine, not more.
 
mederu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Chancellor of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jonatan Vseviov - Artur Rehi Podcast
Youtube fShfABOA-jE

A very special Artur (well worth the hour to watch)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Unfortunately, it doesn't cover the 'when is Ukraine going to get some'
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

[Newsflash] German Tanks Enter Warsaw
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Swedes are sending the Archer 155mm?!?!

ARCHER Shoot and Scoot
Youtube d8x8ITwd4Vg


That thing is worth it's weight in Sterling.

/another Western European weapons system gets field testing.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Germany: We have really enjoyed 70+ years of peace, especially once the two halves of our country were reunited. It's a shame that's at an end now.

Putin: See, we were right all along! Germany will always be an expansionist menace and an existential threat to Russia! They've been plotting to invade us again all this time. NATO is just a tool of the Germans to invade Mother Russia. 8th dimensional chess. Something something fascism! Booga booga!
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

And the Poles celebrate!
(Unlike most, they haven't forgotten who helped Hitler invade Poland.)
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, treat this as unverified but....

"#Russia is unable to procure fuel filters for the domestically manufactured Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane due to #sanctions. As a result, dirty fuel filters are washed in brake cleaning fluid and reused."

https://mobile.twitter.com/igorsushko/status/1616005903039467520
 
mederu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ooooh, the Germans are mad at me! I'm so scared!

The Simpsons - Mr. Burns Mocks The Germans
Youtube mPNMO1pnZOc


/Says putler and the orcs, forgetting history
//Unleash the Leopards!
\|/ As is tradition

////The number of great Simpsons seasons
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Is there anything a giant squirt of brakleen can't do?
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Guess we'll find out soon.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

New Defense Minister met with his US counterpart today. Tomorrow a whole lot of people are meeting in Ramstein Airbase to, presumably, finalize an agreement.

I'm glad Pistorious is the new DM; he seems far better suited for the task. He has at least served his compulsory service and knows what a freakin' tank is (unlike his predecessor, Frau Librarian).

One must conclude the Leopards are about to freed. The downside is, how soon? And how many?

Will ze Germans throw out the rule book and get it done (which they have precedent for doing) or will they continue to allow this to be trapped in committee and do jack shiat for the next year while the Poles Americans and Brits do the heavy lifting?

Will also be interesting for those of us here in DE to see what the CDU and the other members of the opposition say/do; they've been pricks til now and derided and poked fun at officials a la Stattler and Waldorf from the muppetshow, ok, fine, that's kind of their job as opposition, but i hope they only shoot at fair targets. The last DM was a bit of a farce, i hope this guy gets a fair shot at the Job before the Right attack him.

In any event, a story to follow over the next few days.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

How's the foot? Hope all is well.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: /another Western European weapons system gets field testing.


It's incredibly depressing that this sentiment will drive further arming Ukraine rather than keeping an existential threat at bay.

It's why I think the GOP will ultimately back down on the "don't send support to Ukraine" line. Defense contractors will happily accept cash while getting real world feedback on their equipment. And, if their equipment succeeds, that's just free advertising.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Today's military aid package from Estonia brings their total donated to Ukraine to over 1% of their annual GDP.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Paige No dot JPg
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Time for a little raping and pillaging as payback for all the raping and pillaging the Russians did...as payback for all the raping and pillaging the Germans did.

/raping and pillaging
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Polish Prime Minister is done with Scholz's pathetic weakness and Putin boot licking.

"Permission is a secondary matter. We will either get it quickly or do what we see fit. The security of all of Europe depends on it"

Love Poland.
- Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) January 19, 2023
 
mederu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Time for Norway to send some Vikings!
cfw.sarna.netView Full Size

Or some large angry men with axes and shields. Either works.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Interesting take on Prigozhin which I think helps explain why he's so dead set on taking Bakhmut: As a felon, he's an outsider to Putin's inner circle which means he can get his hands dirty in ways that Putin can't but he also wants to become part of the official state apparatus because that's where the real grift is. So Bakhmut is more than just a point of pride, it's an in to the legitimate world.

Twitter

Nitter
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wtf. Arm them to the teeth. There is only one acceptable outcome.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  Sanna Marin says Ukraine has to win, Ulrike Franke talks about Leopard 2s, Mick Ryan talks about strategy in war, more about tanks, a HIMARS modification for old cars, distracted by McButt, and poking fun at Germany are all in there.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

If it keeps the Ukrainians armed, I am willing to make that trade.

/I know, I know... "today's solution is tomorrow's problem", but I really, really want there to be a tomorrow for Ukraine, Ukrainians, and Ukrainian ethnic identity.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Every time Russians are talking about ramping up production for war I have to chuckle.

The Soviet Union had no chance to win this and then they think that the Micky Mouse version of it, the Russian "Federation", can fare better.
- (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) January 19, 2023
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Muta: made you a cake


Is that a spray painted dildo?
 
