(25 News)   Police ask for public's help in identifying the Republicanmobile carrying the Republican who torched an Illinois Planned Parenthood clinic.
    More: Obvious, Police, Pickup truck, Trailer, news release, Anonymous tips, Tuesday night, Truck  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Arson?  It's time to start calling terrorism terrorism.
 
sidailurch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is that primer on that door? If that's primer they're never going to find that bastard.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Arson?  It's time to start calling terrorism terrorism.


The guy who lost in NM and hired people to shoot up Democrats wasn't enough for you?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've seen better photos of big foot.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Of course it was going to be a pickup truck.  The photo is otherwise useless.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They need to enhance the punishment for crimes against the poor.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


90s era Toyota pickup?
 
Muta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 660x469]

90s era Toyota pickup?


A white '90's era pickup with a red door.  There must be thousands of those in Illinois.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Arson?  It's time to start calling terrorism terrorism.


IIRC Arson actually is the harsher punishment and easier to convict on due to case law.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Arson?  It's time to start calling terrorism terrorism.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Obligatory:  "When people tell you who they are, believe them."
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They need to start taxing politically motivated violent crimes.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Another incident of domestic terrorism that we're not going to call domestic terrorism because it might offend the domestic terrorists.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hopefully fox news will cover this so they can catch the antifa operatives who did this.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stop the damn violence. If you don't agree with a certain political issue, then talk it out. Don't just burn or attack the places that are related to the issue you don't agree with.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/most-house-democrats-oppose-resolution-condemning-attacks-against-churches-pro-life-facilities

Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) condemns the violent attacks on pro-life organizations and churches
Youtube JtEMxWb40Og
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bombing abortion clinics? More 90s nostalgia!

I hope we get a Dr. Kevorkian 2.0 for the next stop on this retro train.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Stop the damn violence. If you don't agree with a certain political issue, then talk it out. Don't just burn or attack the places that are related to the issue you don't agree with.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/most-house-democrats-oppose-resolution-condemning-attacks-against-churches-pro-life-facilities

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JtEMxWb40Og]


Fark that guy. The Dems are right for opposing that BS bill. Dems aren't shooting up churches and anti-choice "facilities" - strip-mall churches. It's Republicans. It's always Republicans. Fark them and their gaslighting. Also - FARK any Washington Examiner article. It's just the National Enquirer minus the celebrities.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Alphax: Of course it was going to be a pickup truck.  The photo is otherwise useless.


Hey, dont disparage us non insane pickup truck owners!  At least call it a bro dozer to better separate out.

/lame non caffeinated stab at humor
 
H31N0US
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 660x469]

90s era Toyota pickup?


Not gonna question your police work there, Lou, but I think maybe we shuold focus on the off-color door instead of the make and model.

Oh, and the bed is capless. I repeat, capless.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mistahtom: They need to enhance the punishment for crimes against the poor.


I suppose easy access to abortion is mainly aimed at poor people; you just don't often hear people say it out loud.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 660x469]

90s era Toyota pickup?


T100 likely, one of those longbed ones.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 660x469]

90s era Toyota pickup?


Terrorists do love their Toyotas. Also, Toyota loves terrorists. Change my mind.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 660x469]

90s era Toyota pickup?

T100 likely, one of those longbed ones.


With toolbox
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

baka-san: SpaceMonkey-66: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 660x469]

90s era Toyota pickup?

T100 likely, one of those longbed ones.

With toolbox


And a tool in the driver's seat.
 
