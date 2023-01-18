 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida woman pulled from storm drain for the third time in two years. Previously she wandered through the tunnels for weeks and ended up in Texas. That's some underground network   (wfla.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You wouldn't understand her, it's a hole thing.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bane365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of those stories that raises so many more questions than it answers...
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.
 
GaijinH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she just trying to re-enact that scene from Fugitive?

images4.static-bluray.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cbs12.comView Full Size



it's a series of tubes....
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First time in a while her hole was too tight
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bane365: This is one of those stories that raises so many more questions than it answers...


content not available in my region... I'm a bit disappointed!
does the article provide any explanation as to why it's the third time?  colour me intrigued...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lady J: bane365: This is one of those stories that raises so many more questions than it answers...

content not available in my region... I'm a bit disappointed!
does the article provide any explanation as to why it's the third time?  colour me intrigued...


She's nuts.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Who are we to judge Drain Life
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lady J: bane365: This is one of those stories that raises so many more questions than it answers...

content not available in my region... I'm a bit disappointed!
does the article provide any explanation as to why it's the third time?  colour me intrigued...


Nope. But going by the few details given about the other incidents I think it's reasonable to assume that she has issues.

FTFA -According to WPTV, Kennedy was reported missing by her boyfriend in March 2021. 20 days later, fire rescue crews found her stuck in a storm drain.

Kennedy told officials that she entered the drain system after swimming in a canal but later got lost and wandered through the tunnels for weeks.

Two months after that incident, the news station reported that police in Texas said Kennedy was missing. She was later found in a storm drain in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Or maybe as a child she was abandoned by the mole people and is just trying to get back to her family.
 
jst3p
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know nothing of this woman other than the information in TFA and I have arrived at one conclusion:

I want to party with her!
 
CoonAce
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jst3p: I know nothing of this woman other than the information in TFA and I have arrived at one conclusion:

I want to party with her!


More for you then!  Anyone who gets off on swimming in storm drains has gotta have hygiene issues.
 
GaijinH
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lady J: any explanation as to why it's the third time?


There's a hint in the WPTV article that freakingmoron linked:

When Kennedy was rescued from a storm drain in Delray Beach earlier this year, her mother said Kennedy has a history of mental illness and is a frequent user of illegal narcotics.
The woman's mother also told police that Kennedy has done other odd things in the past and has a history of "making bad decisions when she is high on drugs."
 
DanCoopersGhost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Does she happen to be a reporter with an affinity for yellow jumpsuits?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GaijinH: Lady J: any explanation as to why it's the third time?

There's a hint in the WPTV article that freakingmoron linked:

When Kennedy was rescued from a storm drain in Delray Beach earlier this year, her mother said Kennedy has a history of mental illness and is a frequent user of illegal narcotics.
The woman's mother also told police that Kennedy has done other odd things in the past and has a history of "making bad decisions when she is high on drugs."


you know how it is... you get a little high and then all self control goes out the window, and then it's... storm drain!
 
jst3p
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CoonAce: jst3p: I know nothing of this woman other than the information in TFA and I have arrived at one conclusion:

I want to party with her!

More for you then!  Anyone who gets off on swimming in storm drains has gotta have hygiene issues.


I didn't say I wanted to fsck her, just party with her.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mental illness is a hell of a drug.
 
