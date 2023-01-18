 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mid Hudson News)   An early and strong contender for 2023 Mom of the Year   (midhudsonnews.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, High school, Student, mother of a freshman student snuck, School district, Dutchess County, New York, Arlington, New York, Coroner, Police  
•       •       •

339 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2023 at 8:30 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
High school fight club.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
LAGRANGE - A mother of a freshman student snuck into Arlington High School on Tuesday to watch her daughter fight with another freshman girl before the first period.

I hear it's fine if you got the time.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My alma mater makes fark.  Whee!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lagrange mom? haww haww haww
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: Lagrange mom? haww haww haww


You have a point.

/five, if I remember correctly
 
zez
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How do you do? Fellow fighters.
 
buster_v
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wearing a down jacket and sandals is the real crime here
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Our exceptional security...

You mean the ones that let a 30-something cruise right in the front door? Expel the kid and prosecute the 'mom' for trespassing. Drop a call to DFS while you're at it.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.