 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PennLive)   Bad: Heating oil company mistakenly delivers fuel to a home that no longer uses it. Worse: Sump pump diverts the oil to a nearby stream   (pennlive.com) divider line
15
    More: Fail, Water, heating oil, Stream, pools of red-dyed oil, Body of water, Spring, surface of a small stream, residential home  
•       •       •

217 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2023 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard that this will happen occasionally, especially to people who have recently switched from oil to another fuel source.  It's a tragic, yet honest mistake

The good news is that there are some simple procedures you can follow to prevent it.

Like getting a couple or rottweilers to patrol your property, trained to attack oil delivery people on sight.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it normal/up to code for a sump to drain into a tributary?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Is it normal/up to code for a sump to drain into a tributary?


good question. i'm thinking the answer largely depends on if you're living in a thriving suburb or a lightly populated rural area.
 
Cormee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sump Pump is my pet name for subby's mom
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Is it normal/up to code for a sump to drain into a tributary?


Yes.  Mine does.
 
hughesrep
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Is it normal/up to code for a sump to drain into a tributary?


Did at my parents house, granted it was bum fark OH.

Sump pumps should just be getting rainwater if designed properly, so it shouldn't be an issue. That being said, people put all kinds of stuff into their sump pump basin.  Ours was in the basement, so occasionally used for other things when we didn't want to walk upstairs.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have no experience with heating oil, but every time I unload into a tank, I verify with the customer that there is enough room in the tank, and I have the permission to unload.

This sounds like someone replaced their heating system themselves, or with someone that could do the job cheaper. the hookup should have been tagged or removed. Without looking it up, I guarantee there are regulations to prevent this from happening.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How hard is it to remove the fill spout?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Is it normal/up to code for a sump to drain into a tributary?


If you're on septic, having a sump work to fill the septic when dealing with a leak could prove a double whammy.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: How hard is it to remove the fill spout?


For ours, since the tank is in the cellar, the fill spout is run through the wall.  Rather than deal with removing it, people just tag them or put a locking cap on them once they're no longer getting service.

blodyholy: Is it normal/up to code for a sump to drain into a tributary?


Ours dumps out to the driveway, which goes into the street, to the storm drain, and into the creek at the bottom of the hill.   Where it's *not* supposed to drain is into the sewer line.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Set it on fire. I heard flaming rivers are all the rage again, what with the dismantling of the EPA and all. Be ahead of the curve!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

itsaback: I have no experience with heating oil, but every time I unload into a tank, I verify with the customer that there is enough room in the tank, and I have the permission to unload.


This is why Subby's mom always leaves you five stars.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Is it normal/up to code for a sump to drain into a tributary?


Yes.  Whether directly or indirectly, that is where your water goes.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Is it normal/up to code for a sump to drain into a tributary?


If it's a sump for storm water (there are also waste water sumps) the only requirements under Pennsylvania residential code appear to be that the discharge pipe be made of appropriate materials and have a valve to prevent water from flowing back into the building.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I live in Fairbanks, Alaska and rely on heating fuel. I have a 300 gallon above ground tank and there is no way the fuel delivery truck would get it wrong.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.