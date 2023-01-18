 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Edmonton: all your best plow names are belong to us   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
Heh. Awesome. My favorites are Plowly McPlowface and The Big Leplowski.

I'd name mine "Plowtown"
 
Eat The Placenta: Heh. Awesome. My favorites are Plowly McPlowface and The Big Leplowski.

I'd name mine "Plowtown"


With so many good names out there Plowy McPlowface needs to go on the dustbin of jokes that were old 10 years ago.
 
BizarreMan: Eat The Placenta: Heh. Awesome. My favorites are Plowly McPlowface and The Big Leplowski.

I'd name mine "Plowtown"

With so many good names out there Plowy McPlowface needs to go on the dustbin of jokes that were old 10 years ago.


Gene Masseth frowns on your shenannigans
 
Ctrl-Salt+Delete is delightful
 
Mr. Plow, that's his name. That name again is Mr. Plow.
 
Plowy McPlowface? Way to be creative in 2023.
 
I don't get amarsleet snowhi. Since it's Canada, I'm going to assume hockey?
 
BizarreMan: Eat The Placenta: Heh. Awesome. My favorites are Plowly McPlowface and The Big Leplowski.

I'd name mine "Plowtown"

With so many good names out there Plowy McPlowface needs to go on the dustbin of jokes that were old 10 years ago.


Perhaps you're right. I'm just a nostalgia kind of guy.
 
They couldn't make this movie today.
 
AppleOptionEsc: I don't get amarsleet snowhi. Since it's Canada, I'm going to assume hockey?


It's a play on the mayor's name. Amerjeet Sohi. ☺
 
Plowy McPlowface! Yeah!!!

Put it on the list!
 
Amarsleet what?
 
Challenge accepted. Here's Scotland's plow & gritter names as of December 2022...

Mr Plow
The Ice Destroyer
Gritallica
Ready, Spready Go!
Sled Zeppelin
Snowlar BEAR
Gangsta Granny Gritter
Frosty
Snow Angel
Veruca Salt
My Name is Doddie
Sprinkles
The Snow Buster
For Your Ice Only
The Snowclaimers
Salty
Grit A Bit
My Name'5 Doddie
I Want to Break Freeze
Mega Melter
I'm shovelin'
Always Be Grit-full
Scotland's Bravest Gritter
Blizzard BEAR
Basil Salty
Polar Patroller
Snow Dozer
Licence to Chill
Sir Salter Scott
Snow Connery
Nitty Gritty
Grit-Tok
The Incredible Ice BEAR
Walter The Salter
BFG - Big Friendly Gritter
BEAR-illiant
BRINE FREEEEZE
Mrs McGritter
Polar BEAR Express


FYI BEAR Scotland is the name of one of Scotlands largest road infrastructure maintenance companies.
 
https://scotgov.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=2de764a9303848ffb9a4cac0bd0b1aab
 
woodjf: AppleOptionEsc: I don't get amarsleet snowhi. Since it's Canada, I'm going to assume hockey?

It's a play on the mayor's name. Amerjeet Sohi. ☺


I wonder if the "amar" alteration is intended to be Spanish for "love". "Love sleet"
 
