(ABC News)   How about no, Derek Chauvin? Does no work for you?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
53
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
He looks like a violent man who doesn't even own his own suit and has been uncomfortably shoved into something off-the-rack that doesn't quite fit him right in any effort to try to make him look less like a thug with a government paycheck.

Ironically trying to humanize him makes him look even more like a monster.  He's landed in the uncanny valley and just looks uncomfortable.

/believes that all men should own at least one properly fitting suit
//it doesn't have to be expensive, off-the-rack with a mild bit of alterations serves just fine
///just has to fit right and to be worn just enough to feel comfortable in
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
I cannot tell you the last time I wore an actual suit and I have worked remote maybe 5 days in the last 5 years.

This is 100% boomer mentality.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
TWX [TotalFark]
How you dress is of course your prerogative, but to call it a boomer mentality is ignoring Gen-X.  Again.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
Exactly.  Before I decided to indulge a little, I owned exactly one suit.  A nice mid-priced charcoal pinstripe suit that I bought to get married in, which over the last fifteen years got worn to job interviews, wife's company's parties, and to other peoples' weddings.

I work ten-hour days.  On account of this schedule I don't have much time to engage in hobbies on workdays.  So I made dressing well a hobby that I can pursue while I work.  Thrift stores are full of suits, blazers, and sport coats that have hardly seen any wear.  It's cheaper to buy barely-used suits and pay to have them altered than it is to buy brand new casual clothes.

/someone in a 40 to 44 would have the easiest time
//wears a bit bigger than that
///but even with fewer options it's still not that difficult to find quality examples
 
zedster [TotalFark]
His lawyer is doing his job, I hope the courts disagree and hope whoever is paying the lawyer keeps burning their money
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
Don't do the time if you don't do the crime.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
My only suit is the one I got married in 25+ years ago. Haven't had to wear a suit or get remarried since, so far.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Who?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Cool generation.  You probably wouldn't know them.  A bit weird for most peoples' tastes.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
He shouldn't have taken a knee before, but he certainly should take one now.
 
winedrinkingman
There is a very good possibility that if he keeps asking, he will eventually get before some Trump appointees who will toss out the conviction for reasons.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
The attorney is doing what he is paid to do. Throw things against the wall and see what sticks. Given there have been a few cases overturned recently because of DA farkups, it behooves Chauvin's team to try it.

/ I think it will fail
 
Lee in Texas
I hope he gets violently attacked in prison and ends up handicapped and disfigured. fark him and fark his supporters.
 
Tchernobog
Oh....oh I'm sorry.  Is the murderous little piggy not enjoying his time on the other side of the justice system?

fark you.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
I'm expecting a group of hard right judges to eventually set him free. They'll justify it with a flimsy cover of legality, but the real reason will be obvious: Stiginit to the libs and blacks, and they want to see Democratic cities burn.
 
Zipf
Natural born killer apparel?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
Yep. Judge shopping should not be a thing in Ametica, and yet, here we are. This psychopath is right where he belongs.
 
kbronsito
and "misconduct" from the prosecution led to an unfair trial, according to court documents.


So he's saying misconduct by public officials in the criminal justice system should not be allowed?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
The riots would be epic.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
It won't be the Democratic party that burns.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
because gen x is well known for wearing suits all the time.

/slackers not slacks!
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
Hard right judges...in Minnesota?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
A guy like Chauvin doesn't know if a suit fits him or not, so that's on the attorney who purported to represent him.
 
farkmedown
Gen-X here. Haven't owned a suit in over twenty years.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
He tortured and executed a man, slowly, in the middle of the street, while using his thugs to prevent all attempts at rescue, and yet got away with a sentence of only "unintentional" murder. Any non-cop would've gotten at LEAST 2nd degree murder.
 
peachpicker
What an absolutely bizarre thing to fixate on in this context.
 
akallen404
Gen who?
 
funzyr
I expected his argument to be "he's dead, so no victim"

At least they didn't go that route
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Not the party, the cities. Republicans love to see protests and riots. And if a protest is peaceful, they'll either have the cops start the riot or send in agitators like the proud boys. Then they'll cover the violence 24/7 on Fox, and every single GQP will get to campaign on law and order/making the middle class safe. Meanwhile, every right-wing troll will be crowing about him going free. Just like Rittenhouse, Zimmerman, etc, etc.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Doubt it would be exactly like that, more like Chauvin would be found hanging upside down from a bridge somewhere with no witnesses whatsoever.
 
wxboy
he was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter

As far as I know, he only killed the one man. How does he get convicted of killing him three times?

I get that it's probably down to the specific definition of each charge, but it seems like it would at least be murder or manslaughter, but not both. Not that it would or should lessen his prison time, of course; I'm pretty sure it's not cumulative for each conviction.
 
TheCableGuy
The only gen that should be relevant to this discussion is gen pop and its right where he belongs. You don't get to have zero regard for the welfare of others in your custody and walk away with no repercussions.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
A judge will let him off, eventually.  The system stops working the instant the general population takes their eyes off of it.
 
Ragin' Asian
He's not a Boomer. That's a 47 year old disfigured by overflowing shiat.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
Seriously.  Dude looks like he can't wait to go steal some puppies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
All this focus on his suit.

Look at his EYES.

Those are the eyes of a crazy, murderous motherfarker.
 
DuneClimber
I've never understood the point of a suit. Just put on a dress shirt with a tie. There you go -- that's practically a suit for a fraction of the cost.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
You're a murderer and your mother dresses you funny.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
There are many non-work occasions that may call for a suit.
* Weddings
* Funerals
* Court appearances
* Fine dining

Sure you can choose to look like a bum, but not everybody makes that choice. It's not just boomers.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
I didn't realize you could make lattes remotely.  That's pretty cool!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
This.

It's a sign of respect for the deceased and those they left behind.
Sure there are always bums that show up in a wife beater and work boots, but who wants to be THAT guy?

If it's important to someone close to me it's worth the effort to not be THAT GUY
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
People screaming "boomer" on fark have many similarities to dummies yelling WOKE on social media.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
Not even a stillsuit?

*eyes username dubiously*
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
Mostly he's just stupid.

A high school dropout that the city of Minneapolis for some reason decided to give a gun and a badge.
 
Someone Else's Alt
I've never understood the point of a suit. Just put on a dress shirt with a tie. There you go -- that's practically a suit for a fraction of the cost.


Why the fark are we still tying strips of fabric around our necks in the 21st century?

Why do people want to see men dressed up in useless, functionless accessories?
 
thatboyoverthere
Prison is the safest place for you. You get out on a technicality after inspiring months of violent international riots, you're going to have a very bad time.

The Minnesota pigs officially protect you in prison.
 
