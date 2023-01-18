 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Police department cracks down on broken headlights and taillights with tickets and fines... wait, scratch that, offers are instead handing out vouchers for free repairs   (wglt.org) divider line
37
    More: Spiffy, Constable, Bloomington Police Department, Police, Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington, Police officer, Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe, stress of traffic stops, Police brutality  
•       •       •

281 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2023 at 11:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They want to stop people for petty shiat but are too lazy to do the paperwork for the ticket.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Here is your voucher for your free headlight, do I smell narcotics? I just happen to have a K-9 unit on the way."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did no one read this headline before it posted?
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Did no one read this headline before it posted?


What did you think it was supposed to say?  Seems straightforward enough and matches TFA about as closely as we'd ever dare to hope for around here
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: They want to stop people for petty shiat but are too lazy to do the paperwork for the ticket.


So they're not too lazy to stop people, but too lazy to write a ticket? Which is it?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then they tase you?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: They want to stop people for petty shiat but are too lazy to do the paperwork for the ticket.


Subby here. The tickets were always voidable within 7 days if you fixed the problem (replaced a burned out bulb). Handing out the tickets gets officers "points" for meeting their quotas so they don't care. It's a performance metric that shows they are doing something.

Now these vouchers effectively do the same thing and it's an easier, one-time fix because the driver doesn't have to go back to the police department with proof of the repair to get the ticket voided. Voiding the ticket takes effort at the department and there are occasionally tickets that slip through the cracks for whatever reason and cause huge arguments with people because if they miss a court date it spirals into problems. People then have to argue with the state's attorney office who has to argue with the police department, all over a headlight ticket that was fixed and someone at the department farked up and forgot to or failed to void the ticket properly.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: jst3p: They want to stop people for petty shiat but are too lazy to do the paperwork for the ticket.

So they're not too lazy to stop people, but too lazy to write a ticket? Which is it?


Writing tickets might make them miss out on a bust of a dime bag with a street value of $3.2m or getting to shoot a black guy in the back.

STOPPING people, however, is a chance to escalate a fix-it ticket to murder.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Robinfro: Writing tickets might make them miss out on a bust of a dime bag


Weed is legal here. There are no busts of dime bags.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: They want to stop people for petty shiat but are too lazy to do the paperwork for the ticket.


Sometimes that's good.  About 30 years ago I got pulled over because I had a headlight out and I didn't even know it.  Not only that, I was younger and stupider and I had a few beers and there was a bowl in my ashtray and the ashtray had a lid that closed, but I neglected to close it. I didn't realize that until there were 2 cops shining flashlights into my car, one on each side.  Trying to close it at that point would only draw attention to it.

I was about 100 feet from the apartment complex I lived in. They couldn't have possibly missed the bowl in the ashtray - not both of them.

They told me to get it fixed and let me go and I went to the auto parts store soon after - not that night, obviously.

If they had wanted to, they could have arrested me.  Don't be like I was 30 years ago.  I'm not like that anyrmore either.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: They want to stop people for petty shiat but are too lazy to do the paperwork for the ticket.


If they were just lazy, why not just not stop them?

This is a much better policy if you want to reduce the number of people driving with broken lights etc than ticketing them. And you still get to stick your nose in and sniff around for other stuff.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: jst3p: They want to stop people for petty shiat but are too lazy to do the paperwork for the ticket.

So they're not too lazy to stop people, but too lazy to write a ticket? Which is it?


See my next post. They want to stop people so they can chcek for other things but are too lazy to write the ticket.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: jst3p: They want to stop people for petty shiat but are too lazy to do the paperwork for the ticket.

Subby here. The tickets were always voidable within 7 days if you fixed the problem (replaced a burned out bulb). Handing out the tickets gets officers "points" for meeting their quotas so they don't care. It's a performance metric that shows they are doing something.

Now these vouchers effectively do the same thing and it's an easier, one-time fix because the driver doesn't have to go back to the police department with proof of the repair to get the ticket voided. Voiding the ticket takes effort at the department and there are occasionally tickets that slip through the cracks for whatever reason and cause huge arguments with people because if they miss a court date it spirals into problems. People then have to argue with the state's attorney office who has to argue with the police department, all over a headlight ticket that was fixed and someone at the department farked up and forgot to or failed to void the ticket properly.


Dandy, but how do the vouchers work? You get this thing and go walking into Walmart to buy a taillight bulb, anyone with more brains than a bag of rocks can probably replace it themselves, does everyone working in the store know what to do when the voucher is presented? What if you pick up other things while you're in the store? Or does it only work in at the auto shop department where they have to do the work? What about the parts stores, will they change a bulb for you? At least there you probably don't have to worry about someone picking up a Playstation or even a bag of groceries with their auto parts.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: They want to stop people so they can chcek for other things but are too lazy to write the ticket.


So they're not too lazy to "check for other things" that will inevitably result in even more work, but too lazy to write a 5 minute ticket. Okay.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: CruiserTwelve: jst3p: They want to stop people for petty shiat but are too lazy to do the paperwork for the ticket.

So they're not too lazy to stop people, but too lazy to write a ticket? Which is it?

See my next post. They want to stop people so they can chcek for other things but are too lazy to write the ticket.


In most cases, when stopped for things like a broken light, the vast majority of time they don't write a ticket. They just give a warning.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: CruiserTwelve: jst3p: They want to stop people for petty shiat but are too lazy to do the paperwork for the ticket.

So they're not too lazy to stop people, but too lazy to write a ticket? Which is it?

See my next post. They want to stop people so they can chcek for other things but are too lazy to write the ticket.


It might surprise you to learn that not everyone is walking around paranoid that The Man might some day cast his baleful gaze upon them like the Eye of Sauron.
 
jst3p
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: jst3p: They want to stop people so they can chcek for other things but are too lazy to write the ticket.

So they're not too lazy to "check for other things" that will inevitably result in even more work, but too lazy to write a 5 minute ticket. Okay.


I literally had a cop tell me "I almost never write tickets for what I pulled them over for, I am looking for a bust."

So don't try and convince me they aren't out there. Sorry, your profession has tarnished it's reputation.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pdieten: Dandy, but how do the vouchers work? You get this thing and go walking into Walmart to buy a taillight bulb, anyone with more brains than a bag of rocks can probably replace it themselves, does everyone working in the store know what to do when the voucher is presented? What if you pick up other things while you're in the store? Or does it only work in at the auto shop department where they have to do the work? What about the parts stores, will they change a bulb for you? At least there you probably don't have to worry about someone picking up a Playstation or even a bag of groceries with their auto parts.


No clue how it works, but obviously they have partner stores that are buying into doing the repairs.

Sometimes the bulbs require a few tools to replace, like some star-drive screws. At least at Walmart the bulb installation was always free if you bought the bulb there but I don't know about some modern cars. The Toyota Yaris is famous for having to remove part of the bumper and the headlight assembly to get the bulb replaced. Some places won't do complicated headlight changes and will tell you to take it to the dealership.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pdieten: chitownmike: Did no one read this headline before it posted?

What did you think it was supposed to say?  Seems straightforward enough and matches TFA about as closely as we'd ever dare to hope for around here


Pretty sure it should read "officers are handing out..."
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jst3p: I literally had a cop tell me "I almost never write tickets for what I pulled them over for, I am looking for a bust."


A cop literally told you that? So cops aren't lazy? They're actually looking for more work than writing a ticket?

I understand you're taking an article about a positive thing that a police agency is doing and trying desperately to use it to justify a cop hate thread, but this is pretty weak.
 
pdieten
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chitownmike: pdieten: chitownmike: Did no one read this headline before it posted?

What did you think it was supposed to say?  Seems straightforward enough and matches TFA about as closely as we'd ever dare to hope for around here

Pretty sure it should read "officers are handing out..."


Ha, I didn't see that either. It's the 21st century, you know, we don't do editing anymore.

/ not subby
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Pretty sure it should read "officers are handing out..."


Yeah, autocorrect got me on that headline.
 
jst3p
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: jst3p: I literally had a cop tell me "I almost never write tickets for what I pulled them over for, I am looking for a bust."

A cop literally told you that? So cops aren't lazy? They're actually looking for more work than writing a ticket?

I understand you're taking an article about a positive thing that a police agency is doing and trying desperately to use it to justify a cop hate thread, but this is pretty weak.


Meh, I fully admit I have a bias against cops, I wonder why that is.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Replace all exterior lights with LEDs.

Problem solved.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jst3p: Meh, I fully admit I have a bias against cops, I wonder why that is.


Sorry your experiences with cops have been negative, but you've still got to give credit where credit is due. This is a pretty good thing for cops to be doing for people.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: No clue how it works, but obviously they have partner stores that are buying into doing the repairs.


I wonder how much the vouchers are for? I had a burned out third brake light on a Ford Escape a few years ago, and the part alone cost just shy of a hundred bucks. I replaced it myself, but I imagine the dealer would have charged another hundred if they had to replace it. Probably would have kept the car all day too.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: If they had wanted to, they could have arrested me.  Don't be like I was 30 years ago.  I'm not like that anyrmore either.


Username checks out
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: jst3p: Meh, I fully admit I have a bias against cops, I wonder why that is.

Sorry your experiences with cops have been negative, but you've still got to give credit where credit is due. This is a pretty good thing for cops to be doing for people.


1 point for cops
789,938,674,990 points against cops
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jst3p: They want to stop people for petty shiat but are too lazy to do the paperwork for the ticket.


It's not even that.

It just makes things easier to pull anyone over who they deem fit.

It's like seatbelt blitzes. When the stats get published, 5 tickets for seatbelts. 372 tickets for various violations, 12 DUIs, etc.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: This is a pretty good thing for cops to be doing for people.


It did take decades of loathsome and incredibly shiatty behavior to get us to this point.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: mrmopar5287: No clue how it works, but obviously they have partner stores that are buying into doing the repairs.

I wonder how much the vouchers are for? I had a burned out third brake light on a Ford Escape a few years ago, and the part alone cost just shy of a hundred bucks. I replaced it myself, but I imagine the dealer would have charged another hundred if they had to replace it. Probably would have kept the car all day too.


Each voucher is worth up to $250 for parts and labor
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Replace all exterior lights with LEDs.

Problem solved.


They see me rollin' and lightin'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: I had a burned out third brake light


Third brake lights are not required in Illinois, so you wouldn't have to replace it. Technically, you only need a single stop lamp on the vehicle:

(625 ILCS 5/12-208) (from Ch. 95 1/2, par. 12-208)
Sec. 12-208.Signal lamps and signal devices.
(a) Every vehicle other than an antique vehicle displaying an antique plate or an expanded-use antique vehicle displaying expanded-use antique vehicle plates operated in this State shall be equipped with a stop lamp or lamps on the rear of the vehicle which shall display a red or amber light visible from a distance of not less than 500 feet to the rear in normal sunlight and which shall be actuated upon application of the service (foot) brake, and which may but need not be incorporated with other rear lamps.

The law says "a stop lamp or lamps" and that means a single light is sufficient.

In the not-so-distant past the behavior of the state's attorney office was absolutely atrocious and they would never, NEVER dismiss any of these citations if you brought proof of a repair. They were spiteful and vindictive and out to steal money from people no matter what, and waste a lot of your time doing so. A couple times I got tickets like this and had to drag it all the way to a trial where I'd point out the wording of the law to the judge and it would be dismissed.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jst3p: They want to stop people for petty shiat but are too lazy to do the paperwork for the ticket.


OUTRAGE!!!
 
alex10294
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hope they don't stop a recent Chevy. You can't change the tail light bulb. $700 taillight assembly for you.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CruiserTwelve: a positive thing that a police agency is doing


It took over a decade of arguments to get the court clerk to install a drop payment box. The state's attorney used to keep the traffic courts so clogged with cases that the line to the clerk would stretch all down the hallway. People who were just there to drop off a payment for something were rudely told that they had to wait in line and the clerks never moved with any speed. It could take hours to get to the front of the line just to hand them cash or drop off a check.

After so many complaints and wrangling by the county board they finally installed a drop box where you can make your payment and put it in the box.

So what did the clerk's office do with this now that they were angry and couldn't get petty revenge on the public by making them wait in line? They started ignoring the drop box for days sometimes, claiming they "Didn't have time" to process the stuff in the box on some days. They did this to make some payments late so they could get arrest warrants issued to people for not paying on time.

I think we finally have it to where they empty it every day. Even then they were being spiteful and would empty the box at quitting time and leave the stuff to process the following day, trying to make sure that once in a while they would get some paying on the day of and be able to make their payment late so they could issue an arrest warrant and later charge a late payment fee.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*reads headline*
WTF that doesn't make any sense. Cops use minor traffic violations to create revenue and harass undesirables like black people.

*reads article*
Bloomington? Which state? Illinois? Oh hell naw wth is going on

*Police Chief Jamal Simington*
Whaaaat
*Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe*
Whaaaaaaaaaaaat

Looks like The Blacks have flipped the police script. This really *is* protecting and serving.

WTF I love some police now. NACAB
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.