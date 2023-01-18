 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   Mr. Chevrolet barista abductor wannabe arrested, bail set at 5 factory-lifted Super Duty pickup trucks   (komonews.com) divider line
12
    More: Followup, Man accused, bail, KOMO, Auburn barista  
•       •       •

536 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2023 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He's gonna need a tailgate replacement and a new bed liner
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some watanabe?  But this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


is Yuji Okumoto, not Gedde Watanabe...
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um. Super Duty is Ford.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: He's gonna need a tailgate replacement and a new bed liner


But enough about getting pounded in jail.
 
ShutterGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOOO!
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scary farker. He had no chance of pulling a resistant girl through that window. His impulsiveness leads me to believe this wasn't the first time he abducted someone, though. Wouldn't surprise me if there were other victims.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking psycho.
I'd be willing to bet every single one of his exes would have some choice words to describe him and none of them favorable.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Some watanabe?  But this:

[Fark user image image 500x281][Fark user image image 500x281]

is Yuji Okumoto, not Gedde Watanabe...


That's very moppish
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As others have said this is unlikely to be this idiots first rodeo. I expect that once it becomes clear that this guy is going to jail for a very long time some other people who have suffered his repulsive behavior might come forward.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Some watanabe?  But this:

[Fark user image image 500x281][Fark user image image 500x281]

is Yuji Okumoto, not Gedde Watanabe...


This.  Could.  Be.  It.  For Wayne Meyer.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He is never going to bail out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dude they're bikini baristas just offer her a hundred bucks.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.