(CBS News)   Nine tractor trailers and a dozen cars unite to spare motorists from entering Kansas   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: News, Colorado, Colorado State Patrol, passenger vehicles, Eastbound lanes, jack-knifed semi, Wednesday afternoon, least 50-60 vehicles, alternate route  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kansas - not even once.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Toto, I don't think we're going to Kansas anymore.
 
danielem1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Kansas - At least it's not Nebraska.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
assets3.cbsnewsstatic.comView Full Size

Oh no!!! My eggs!!!
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
(Actually reads TFA. I know I know) oh ok. No injuries. Good ruthless headline subs.

A couple years ago, we drove hours and hours into the absolute god-forsaken nowhere in the middle of Kansas to go to Nicodemus National Historic Site. Fascinating, amazing, and horrible history. Google it if you've never heard of it. I hadn't before our obsession with visiting every national park site.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


that's actually really beautiful
 
ongbok
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

danielem1: Kansas - At least it's not Nebraska.


Nebraska, it's not for everyone.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Presidential medal winners, all of them.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

danielem1: Kansas - At least it's not Nebraska.


You know why Nebraska sucks?

Because Kansas blows.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No injuries reported so far; we expect to update that once we get to the passenger seat of this car...

assets1.cbsnewsstatic.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: [assets3.cbsnewsstatic.com image 620x827]
Oh no!!! My eggs!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Staying home how does it work?
 
phishrace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lady J: [Fark user image image 425x567]

that's actually really beautiful


If it's alcohol and none of the bottles are broken, agree.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is how it's supposed to be done, guys:

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Kosovo
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

danielem1: Kansas - At least it's not Nebraska.


I only drove I-70 through Kansas one time. As I recall, we encountered some of the homliest people we ever saw in our life in Salina.

Nebraska, on the other hand, is home to my favorite golf course. The people were pretty nice, and not nearly as ugly as the Kansans I ran into.
 
