(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1919, the post-World War I peace conference began in Paris as nations and leaders tried to find some way to prevent it from ever happening again. So, great work there, guys   (history.com) divider line
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Keynes' Economic Consequences of the Peace is a great read.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Japanese were there and nobody said one word to them the entire first day.  The second day, they went back to Japan after lunch and everybody in the meeting pretended not to notice.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I blame the French and the British!

For everything.

Wilson possibly had the Spanish flu and failed to moderate either of them.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was a debacle all around. Wilson promised the Germans the moon despite their horrid actions, and when they received only 2/3rds of a moon, they wrecked the world all over again in response.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had a few good ideas, in terms of restrictions placed on the aggressors.

The problem was the lack of enforcement of those restrictions. Telling Germany they weren't allowed to have certain things (Austria proper, the Sudetenland, troops in the Rheinland, etc.) and then letting them take those things without even trying to punish them for it -- that was an incredibly bad idea.


/although in the case of Sudetenland, Chamberlain traded that (and his reputation, and political capital) in exchange for enough time for Britain to prepare for the at-that-point inevitable war
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Extremists like Adolf Hitler's National Socialist (Nazi) Party capitalized on these emotions to gain power

Talk about a misunderstanding of human psychology. Of course, you're going to radicalize people if you take away their land, pride, and dignity, then blame them for starting a war. Hitlers' inner circle had their egos so damaged by the first world war that they were willing to fight back and impose their will throughout Europe. Let them keep their pride, only in an effort to not let the emotions become so extreme. If you take everything away and you make the future look bleak, expect a push back from people that feel they have nothing to lose.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Extremists like Adolf Hitler's National Socialist (Nazi) Party capitalized on these emotions to gain power

Talk about a misunderstanding of human psychology. Of course, you're going to radicalize people if you take away their land, pride, and dignity, then blame them for starting a war. Hitlers' inner circle had their egos so damaged by the first world war that they were willing to fight back and impose their will throughout Europe. Let them keep their pride, only in an effort to not let the emotions become so extreme. If you take everything away and you make the future look bleak, expect a push back from people that feel they have nothing to lose.


"Democracy has disappeared in several other great nations -- disappeared not because the people of those nations disliked democracy, but because they had grown tired of unemployment and insecurity, of seeing their children hungry while they sat helpless in the face of government confusion, government weakness, -- weakness through lack of leadership in government. Finally, in desperation, they chose to sacrifice liberty in the hope of getting something to eat.

We in America know that our own democratic institutions can be preserved and made to work. But in order to preserve them we need to act together, to meet the problems of the Nation boldly, and to prove that the practical operation of democratic government is equal to the task of protecting the security of the people.

Not only our future economic soundness but the very soundness of our democratic institutions depends on the determination of our Government to give employment to idle men. The people of America are in agreement in defending their liberties at any cost, and the first line of that defense lies in the protection of economic security. Your Government, seeking to protect democracy, must prove that Government is stronger than the forces of business depression.

History proves that dictatorships do not grow out of strong and successful governments but out of weak and helpless governments. If by democratic methods people get a government strong enough to protect them from fear and starvation, their democracy succeeds, but if they do not, they grow impatient. Therefore, the only sure bulwark of continuing liberty is a government strong enough to protect the interests of the people, and a people strong enough and well enough informed to maintain its sovereign control over its government.

We are a rich Nation; we can afford to pay for security and prosperity without having to sacrifice our liberties into the bargain." -- Franklin D. Roosevelt (1938)

https://millercenter.org/the-presidency/presidential-speeches/april-14-1938-fireside-chat-12-recession
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
George Santos was there. Disagreed with all of it and had a better plan that would have guaranteed peace. Damn democrats.
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Nazi propaganda about the Versailles Treaty continues!
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

King Something: They had a few good ideas, in terms of restrictions placed on the aggressors.

The problem was the lack of enforcement of those restrictions. Telling Germany they weren't allowed to have certain things (Austria proper, the Sudetenland, troops in the Rheinland, etc.) and then letting them take those things without even trying to punish them for it -- that was an incredibly bad idea.


/although in the case of Sudetenland, Chamberlain traded that (and his reputation, and political capital) in exchange for enough time for Britain to prepare for the at-that-point inevitable war


Even though there were other belligerents, Germany was forced to accept total and complete responsibility
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The moment they decided to call it 'The post World War I conference' they admitted defeat.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Weren't they right in the middle of the worst pandemic since the Great Plague?   How dare they!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: I blame the French and the British!

For everything.

Wilson possibly had the Spanish flu and failed to moderate either of them.


Wilson was one of the problems.  He was a racist who looked down on the brown parts of the world and thus failed to push any momentum that could have made for a meaningful post-colonial world.  He was willing to compromise so much to get his League of Nations, that he compromised away any beneficial meaning that the League could have had on world affairs.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: The moment they decided to call it 'The post World War I conference' they admitted defeat.


Well, were hindered by not knowing that the Great War's secret name was World War I, so their incantations were misaimed.
 
