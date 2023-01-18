 Skip to content
(WYRK Buffalo)   After watching the Buffalo Bills home playoff win some fans bring home cherished memories while others return with officially licensed team apparel. Then there's this guy who didn't check the bed of his truck and wound up with an extra passenger   (wyrk.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That would suuuuck
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is your kid now.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When they get out of the truck, they realize that someone is making a noise in the bed of the truck. Obviously, the friends are concerned and maybe a little frightened, but they realize someone has been back there the entire HOUR it took them to get home.
They roll up the tonneau cover on the truck and there is, in fact, someone laying there. Was the kid drinking? What happened?

jesus, who wrote this?
 
Cubs300
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Kid's lucky they didn't elbow drop him through a table.  Isn't that, like, Bills fans' version of a handshake or a fist bump?
 
darch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lady J: When they get out of the truck, they realize that someone is making a noise in the bed of the truck. Obviously, the friends are concerned and maybe a little frightened, but they realize someone has been back there the entire HOUR it took them to get home.
They roll up the tonneau cover on the truck and there is, in fact, someone laying there. Was the kid drinking? What happened?

jesus, who wrote this?


It's the New Journalism. Get used to it babe. It's here to stay.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cubs300: Kid's lucky they didn't elbow drop him through a table.  Isn't that, like, Bills fans' version of a handshake or a fist bump?


So, you've been to a Bills tailgate party, huh? Go Bills! (elbow drop)

/My dad's from Buffalo
//grew up a huge Bills fan
///slashies
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Stay trashy, Bills fans.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
First it's a trunk.
Then it's a truck bed.
Then they say it had a tonneau cover.
Then they say it's important to lock your cars.

hngnhh
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: First it's a trunk.
Then it's a truck bed.
Then they say it had a tonneau cover.
Then they say it's important to lock your cars.

hngnhh


Wait they can lock tailgates now?

/my last truck was a 2005
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

darch: Lady J: When they get out of the truck, they realize that someone is making a noise in the bed of the truck. Obviously, the friends are concerned and maybe a little frightened, but they realize someone has been back there the entire HOUR it took them to get home.
They roll up the tonneau cover on the truck and there is, in fact, someone laying there. Was the kid drinking? What happened?

jesus, who wrote this?

It's the New Journalism. Get used to it babe. It's here to stay.


'babe' ?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
