(Kaiser Health News)   To combat veteran suicide, all veterans (not just those using VA health coverage) can get FREE mental health care at ANY facility 30 days inpatient, 90 days outpatient. This will give them a foundation to transition to good follow up care   (khn.org) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Need more information. Will look tomorrow at office. Today is snow WFH day. If true and not horrific amount of forms it can do some real good if private care is paid, the VA inpatient system is pretty much full
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's a start. Small but you're right, if it's not overly complicated it will really help.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's pretty great.

Imagine if it applied to everyone!
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Veterans, and anyone else, can always call 988.    Veterans can press 1 for specialized services for veterans at 988.

The page at the VA website for mental health care hasn't been updated yet as this only took effect yesterday, but I assume it will be shortly.
https://www.va.gov/health-care/health-needs-conditions/mental-health/

Any facility that anyone goes to with suicidal ideation should treat them promptly and then sort out any billing later.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is good.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am impressed by the way the Biden administration quietly does good things.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sharing
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

revrendjim: I am impressed by the way the Biden administration quietly does good things.


I  have to say I am impressed by this, and a bit annoyed at previous administrations that it didn't happen sooner,
I submitted this because it is so very important, and I'll give President Biden all the credit.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...i honestly thought this was going to be from some country like Somalia or something just to dunk on us...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully this isn't a 5150 thing
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least they can until tomorrow when the Republicans shut down the government over the debt ceiling.  

Though I am hoping that there are enough of them, whose corporate masters really want to avoid a recession right now, that they punt and raise the limit.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Hopefully this isn't a 5150 thing


Not sure what things are like in your state, but in mine we can't even Title 33 people who NEED title 33 half the time.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone else in America; Go off yourself.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Biden.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: That's pretty great.

Imagine if it applied to everyone!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But not my $2,000 check!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: I am impressed by the way the Biden administration quietly does good things.


Well I'm not! If it's so impressive, why didn't he immediately go on Twitter and tell everyone that only he could get this done while all those other loser presidents couldn't? And if those wimpy veterans want to keep this, they better vote for him next time if they know what's good for them.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ug. I suffer from depression and PTSD, but it's not from war. I can empathize with anyone dealing with this, and I feel so bad that it goes to the extreme of suicide. Please get help if it's too overwhelming. I've had four friends die from this and being mentally ill is no joke. Please take care of yourself, life is precious and is always changing. Most of the time for the better.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The COMPACT act from 2020 gives the VA authority to do this.

https://www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5852

Said act was put forth by Rep. Takano, Mark [D-CA-41] (with voice vote in House and unanimous in Senate)

https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/8247

Representatives website and twitter (if you're into that sort of thing) if you want to send him a message.

https://takano.house.gov/

https://twitter.com/RepMarkTakano
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Need more information. Will look tomorrow at office. Today is snow WFH day. If true and not horrific amount of forms it can do some real good if private care is paid, the VA inpatient system is pretty much full


"acute suicidal crisis"

Which is when it is all but too late. This should be standard care for all vets (hell all people, but got to start somewhere), without requiring they be about to kill themselves.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: eurotrader: Need more information. Will look tomorrow at office. Today is snow WFH day. If true and not horrific amount of forms it can do some real good if private care is paid, the VA inpatient system is pretty much full

"acute suicidal crisis"

Which is when it is all but too late. This should be standard care for all vets (hell all people, but got to start somewhere), without requiring they be about to kill themselves.


A mental health professional has some leeway on how they define "a cute suicidal crisis" especially if a person is in real need of inpatient care for 30 days

See how imminent danger to self and others is screened for the unhoused for how wide the definition can especially with very limited public mental health beds available.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now all they need is about double the current number of mental heath workers.

A friend of mine used to be a bouncer. He ended up in a education program where they taught him how to be medical assistant for nursing homes.  He likes the job and seems to be good at it and has continued his education so he is now a nurse.   Where he works now there is an old guy with dementia who some time gets out of hand and my friend will get him back to the room and deescalate things.  The old guy will sometimes say "you kicked me out of a night club".  "yes, that was long ago, now back to your room".
 
cefm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
VA mental health care staffing remains unchanged. Good luck with those appointments.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

eurotrader: fortheloveof: eurotrader: Need more information. Will look tomorrow at office. Today is snow WFH day. If true and not horrific amount of forms it can do some real good if private care is paid, the VA inpatient system is pretty much full

"acute suicidal crisis"

Which is when it is all but too late. This should be standard care for all vets (hell all people, but got to start somewhere), without requiring they be about to kill themselves.

A mental health professional has some leeway on how they define "a cute suicidal crisis" especially if a person is in real need of inpatient care for 30 days

See how imminent danger to self and others is screened for the unhoused for how wide the definition can especially with very limited public mental health beds available.


Yeah, my wife works that field. I just wish iat was more than emergency care.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
About farking time.

Keep going.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hopefully this isn't a 5150 thing


WTF do you have against Van Halen?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

revrendjim: I am impressed by the way the Biden administration quietly does good things.


Good things should be promoted. Loudly.
 
Dryad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A vet buddy currently is sucking down soup and baby food, as a VA doc botched a procedure on his jaw a few months back, and is now down to half his teeth and just went through a 4th procedure to remove the bone fragments from the also botched procedure to remove the teeth after the initial botched procedure on his jaw.
But they set up an appointment for 6 months from now for the VA to get him dentures.
-
/Its the VA. Appointments will take 10 months, and the suicide prevention waiting room will be on a 10th floor with an open window and a poster on the wall that just says "just do it already"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cefm: VA mental health care staffing remains unchanged. Good luck with those appointments.


Not really, but sorta I guess.... VA hired a bunch more mental health professionals at the end of the fiscal year
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Now lets give the VA enough money to help care for those people.
 
