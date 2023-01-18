 Skip to content
(Architectural Digest)   Whoever buys the glass exterior Invisible House for $18M should no longer throw stones   (architecturaldigest.com) divider line
    Real estate, Mojave Desert  
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*ceiling extra
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
13 Ghosts surrenders
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The unique cuboid home has been visited by celebrities like Lizzo, Diplo, and Demi Lovato

Article writer appeared to stroke out and just start babbling at the end there.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Exterior makes it look like a Bond villain hideout.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I absolutely want that indoor pool though:

media.architecturaldigest.comView Full Size


Mine would have a floaty thingy though.  Also, maybe floating bowling.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Tres' gauche.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And I assume it is for sale because there is no water well and you have to ship water there
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Despite its tongue-in-cheek name, you've probably seen the iconic Invisible House in Joshua Tree before.

It was tough to find it since the streets have no name.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He who lives in a Glass House....-HIGH QUALITY
Youtube MGsZwDkk4Eo
 
cartmans_evil_twin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How many water closets does it have (in case I want to stow thrones)?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cartmans_evil_twin: How many water closets does it have (in case I want to stow thrones)?


It had six, but they're just closets now.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Despite its tongue-in-cheek name, you've probably seen the iconic Invisible House in Joshua Tree before.

It was tough to find it since the streets have no name.


There are many people wandering around there who went to find the house but still haven't found what they're looking for.
 
Ray44512
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
