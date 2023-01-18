 Skip to content
(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "When I was your age, television was called books." ― William Goldman, The Princess Bride. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Inconceivable Edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
William Goldman was an American novelist and playwright best known for creating both the novels and screenplays for Marathon Man and The Princess Bride. He won Academy Awards for screenplays Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President's Men and it blew my mind to know that the person responsible for Fezzik, Inigo, and Prince Humperdink was also the person who came up with the famous 'Follow the Money' line. He also wrote the screenplay for A Bridge Too Far and now I'm going to have to go through my movie collection to see what else of his I have. According to Wikipedia, it looks like I have quite a few.

In 2000, Goldman said of his writing:

Someone pointed out to me that the most sympathetic characters in my books always died miserably. I didn't consciously know I was doing that. I didn't. I mean, I didn't wake up each morning and think, today I think I'll make a really terrific guy so I can kill him. It just worked out that way. I haven't written a novel in over a decade... and someone very wise suggested that I might have stopped writing novels because my rage was gone. It's possible. All this doesn't mean a helluva lot, except probably there is a reason I was the guy who gave Babe over to Szell in the "Is it safe?" scene and that I was the guy who put Westley into The Machine. I think I have a way with pain. When I come to that kind of sequence I have a certain confidence that I can make it play. Because I come from such a dark corner.

Goldman also said of his work: "I [don't] like my writing. I wrote a movie called Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and I wrote a novel called The Princess Bride and those are the only two things I've ever written, not that I'm proud of, but that I can look at without humiliation."

This page lists William Goldman's Ten Commandments on writing:

Thou shalt not take the crisis out of the protagonist's hands.
Thou shalt not make life easy for the protagonist.
Thou shalt not give exposition for exposition's sake.
Thou shalt not use false mystery or cheap surprise.
Thou shalt respect thy audience.
Thou shalt know thy world as God knows this one.
Thou shalt not complicate when complexity is better.
Thou shalt seek the end of the line, taking characters to the farthest depth of the conflict imaginable within the story's own realm of probability.
Thou shalt not write on the nose-put a subtext under every text.
Thou shalt rewrite.

I'm thinking that a lot of movies and screenplays would be better if more Hollywood writers followed his advice.

Writer's Thread Question of the Week:

Have you written a screenplay? If so, how is it different from writing a novel? Why would you prefer one over the other?

Writing prompt of the week!

Writing prompt of the week!
 
ClintonTyree [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ho-lee-sheet. HE wrote the screenplay and source novel for "Marathon Man"???  Those dental scenes terrified me for years, made palpably evil by Olivier's calm menace and Hoffman's squirming panic.

Nice offering!!
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

toraque: Thou shalt not write on the nose-put a subtext under every text.


I like Charles Baxter's book The Art of Subtext. It is short and demonstrative.

toraque: Thou shalt not give exposition for exposition's sake.


Yeah but don't throw that stuff out. Cut it and paste it into other documents. That stuff can, with minor reference points (probably whatever you imagined that inspired you), become flash nonfiction or microessays or flash fiction. A lot like visual artists and crafters that sell scraps from their larger work, writers have a ton of venues for the ADHD-infused literary audiences out there.

toraque: Thou shalt not use false mystery or cheap surprise.


Unless you want to sell books, of course. Harlequin Romance is all about ambush make-outs, whereas cowboy westerns and noir detective stories are all about plain old ambushes. And those genres have always kept bookstores going. Maybe William Golding meant that advice for cookbooks and driver's test manuals?
 
