 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tri-City Herald)   Weather Service baffled by large atmospheric poot   (tri-cityherald.com) divider line
16
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

1241 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2023 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cloverock70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jewish space lasers?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they showed more than 4 frames of video of it, at speed, then probably.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's birds. Most likely snow geese, since they all tend to flush simultaneously and in the hundreds of thousands, and they're large birds so the radar picks them up easily.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: It's birds. Most likely snow geese, since they all tend to flush simultaneously and in the hundreds of thousands, and they're large birds so the radar picks them up easily.


Yeah this is what I figured. Mayflies can do it too
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: make me some tea: It's birds. Most likely snow geese, since they all tend to flush simultaneously and in the hundreds of thousands, and they're large birds so the radar picks them up easily.

Yeah this is what I figured. Mayflies can do it too


Maybe it was januaryflies. They should look into that.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Synchronous cow farts.
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry:
Old Pioneer Commercial (Bridge Shaking)
Youtube 7_mccjAnCOk
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, sorry about that. Had one too many bean burritos from Taco Bell. My bad.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it's in the Red State Portion of our state, I'm just going to dismiss it as a Murder of Trumpers.
 
Grande13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An Insurrection of Magas.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is Frank Stallone.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hobnail: Nintenfreak: make me some tea: It's birds. Most likely snow geese, since they all tend to flush simultaneously and in the hundreds of thousands, and they're large birds so the radar picks them up easily.

Yeah this is what I figured. Mayflies can do it too

Maybe it was januaryflies. They should look into that.


I mean probably not mayflies right now, they're all larvae in river beds
 
Geotpf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's a streetlight.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My penis.

/Sorry about that, meteorologists.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If it's Tri-Cities the answer is always "Tumbleweeds".

/Kennewick
//:(
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.