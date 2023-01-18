 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WECT Wilmington)   Gunfire damages another power substation in North Carolina, reminding everyone that there still have been no arrests since the Moore County incident   (wect.com) divider line
50
    More: News  
•       •       •

526 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2023 at 3:22 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Getting away without a trace?  Investigators never find anything?

Hmm...
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: Getting away without a trace?  Investigators never find anything?

Hmm...


them dang Duke boys again...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's ok, the police prayed with some friends.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: ColleenSezWhuut: Getting away without a trace?  Investigators never find anything?

Hmm...

them dang Duke boys again...


I suspect it's a bit more bit more like a Boss Hog scheme.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm not surprised.  Security cameras with resolutions higher than potato are on backorder.
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Antifa
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yesterday Grady released an interesting video about the first one.
What Really Happened with the Substation Attack in North Carolina?
Youtube bPwY-FTqWxM
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At this rate, power grid shootings might give school shootings a run for their money as the "emblematic gun violence problem of the US".  I guess we could have two though.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Has anyone checked the  cops??
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
UN Issues Safety Advisory for Travellers to the United States of America:
Beware roving bands of heavily armed marauders.
Travel only in groups and avoid high value infrastructure, malls, schools, public spaces, suburban neighbourhoods, urban neighbourhoods, rural roads, hotel lobbies, casinos, and sports stadiums.
Do not make eye contact with locals.
Private security recommended.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Some of those that work forces. Are the same that burn crosses
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This terrorism has a distinctly home-grown taste.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Has anyone checked the  cops??


No silly, they are above suspicion.
 
JRoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Arm the substations!
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The shooter dropped 5 particles of fentanyl on the outskirts  of the area. It's now a superfund site.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Disgusting MAGA mother farkers
farking deplorable degenerates
 
PvtStash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I sure they are working round the clock to try and find a black person they can pin this on.

Also, long long before the advent of cell phones, the assistant DA of Houston gave her son and me a stern talking to about:

"there is always a witness, this city is too big and never sleeps and someone is always seeing what goes on, and we will find them"

And this was the reality she experience before everyone had a video camera in their back pocket and IoT cameras everywhere.


Now i'll grant this ain't no big city like Houston, but i still know, in murica if the cops want to be seen making arrest on a case, they get one. facts and truth are irrelevant to PR and looking like your busy when the boss is watching.
If there are no arrest, it's because they can't find anyone they can get away with blaming.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Yesterday Grady released an interesting video about the first one.[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/bPwY-FTqWxM]


Cliff notes?  I'm not going to sit through a t00bsplanation set at a pace for room temperature IQ consumers.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Has anyone checked the  cops??


They held a press conference to announce they are struggling to deal with the trauma but the cops are presently unharmed.

Guns are safe too.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: Getting away without a trace?  Investigators never find anything?

Hmm...


I doubt that requiring tracer bullets would help much.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I believe Navin Johnson was the only employee there at the time.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: This terrorism has a distinctly home-grown taste.


Republicans are all domestic terrorists. CPAC said so.
 
IDGAF
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm still convinced it is Generac behind it all
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cant they just start calling the power stations 'white power stations' and the police would most likely stop shooting at it.

/deep thoughts
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Has anyone checked the  cops??


Yes, Chicago checked the cops.

s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: Getting away without a trace?  Investigators never find anything?

Hmm...


Some who work forces
Are the same the burn crosses.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Yesterday Grady released an interesting video about the first one.[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/bPwY-FTqWxM]


What I took away from the video:

The equipment at these powerstations is extremely specialized and they can take months or years to build. They also don't typically keep spares lying around. The first one is currently "up and running" with a temporary substation-on-flatbeds system. Willing to bet we don't have an infinite number of those lying around either.
 
Cat Food Sandwiches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Disgusting MAGA mother farkers
farking deplorable degenerates


Jussie?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We all know who's this crap. It's not a mystery.
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Yesterday Grady released an interesting video about the first one.[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/bPwY-FTqWxM]


I can't imagine Duke power appreciates him detailing which parts are best to shoot if you want the transformer to overheat and fail.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm not surprised.  Security cameras with resolutions higher than potato are on backorder.


Security cameras won't do shiat for them if the shooters are even just 100 yards away, let alone 300 yards or more.  My deer rifle is sighted in at 200 yards and transformers are way bigger than a forest rat.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The NC attacks are stupid inbred hillbillies playing with guns.

Want to be worried, look into the substation attacks in Oregon, specifically what is and isn't said about them in the news reports. What is being said to the press is very careful to avoid giving ideas to copycats and to make people jump to conclusions. Whoever is doing those knows what they're doing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Betty is up to her old tricks!
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: Getting away without a trace?  Investigators never find anything?


What's there to find? These things are huge. You could hit it from 500m away with nothing but iron sights. All they're doing is putting holes in it. It doesn't shut down immediately. It takes a while for it to lose all the oil/coolant so it overheats and shuts down. The shooter is probably miles away before that happens.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: SumoJeb: Yesterday Grady released an interesting video about the first one.[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/bPwY-FTqWxM]

Cliff notes?  I'm not going to sit through a t00bsplanation set at a pace for room temperature IQ consumers.


Radiators on transformers, an exposed weak point, on a key location within the grid were targeted by someone that had the knowhow to exploit those specificities.
Failsafes tripped saving most the infrastructure, but the replacement parts don't just grow on trees and installation isn't a quick process.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: SumoJeb: Yesterday Grady released an interesting video about the first one.[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/bPwY-FTqWxM]

Cliff notes?  I'm not going to sit through a t00bsplanation set at a pace for room temperature IQ consumers.


Bullet go in equipment. Equipment no work with bullet in it.
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"crews found damage to the substation from an apparent gunshot"

Given it's Armadillo, Bobcat, Coyote, Crow, Hog, Fox, Groundhog, Grouse, Nutria, Pheasant, Quail, Raccoon, Opossum, Rabit, Squirrel, and Skunk hunting season there right now, a single gunshot that did not take out any power might just have been a stray shot that found an unfortunate target.

North Cackalacky likes killin' critters...
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hmm, completely unsuccessful and no drag show to interrupt. Probably some redneck trying to be a copycat with little motive.

/And if you think the Feds have given up on the Moore County one already, you might be a fool.
 
IDGAF
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Opacity: The NC attacks are stupid inbred hillbillies playing with guns.

Want to be worried, look into the substation attacks in Oregon, specifically what is and isn't said about them in the news reports. What is being said to the press is very careful to avoid giving ideas to copycats and to make people jump to conclusions. Whoever is doing those knows what they're doing.


My bet is an anti-government militia group in the area that are not reliant on electrical power (just reliant on the white kind). This isn't going to be kids or idiots kind of thing as it affects them as well.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Has anyone checked the  cops??


They saw some fentanyl and are now writhing on the ground like a Spanish footballer.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Somebody really hates these substations!
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Domestic terrorists attack power substation, that should read.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Right-wing domestic terrorism is now perfectly OK and normal in america. No consequences whatsoever. i suggest people forget about relying on law-enforcement entirely and start relying on themselves and each other to protect against the encroaching insanity.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Somebody really hates these substations!


I'm betting on regularstations, hoagiestations, or aircraftcarrierstations.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: At this rate, power grid shootings might give school shootings a run for their money as the "emblematic gun violence problem of the US".  I guess we could have two though.


Or the thousands of firearms Americans try to carry on to passenger airliners every year.

So that's three.

Or the fact that firearm injuries are now the leading cause of death for American children, having surpassed car accidents.  So, four.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The cost inflicted by guns around this country is astronomical.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cat Food Sandwiches: west.la.lawyer: Disgusting MAGA mother farkers
farking deplorable degenerates

Jussie?


eat me
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 minute ago  

New Rising Sun: At this rate, power grid shootings might give school shootings a run for their money as the "emblematic gun violence problem of the US".  I guess we could have two though.


We could have three gun violence problems. Shooting up the houses of political rivals. Or four. Children with access to loaded handguns. Or five. Wait, we need to come in again...
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Bunyip: Somebody really hates these substations!


They just need to say the safe word and the domstation will stop.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We need snipers posted at all electrical substations in America.  That's like 30 guys, right?
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.