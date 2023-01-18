 Skip to content
(Twitter)   If you were evicted last month and left behind a corpse in a trash bag, the Mercer County prosecutor would like a word   (twitter.com) divider line
14
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not my problem. I don't live there anymore.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It was there when I moved in.
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/8th2J3c88mU
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's OK, you can keep it. I don't want it anymore.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is this going to affect my deposit?  I'm kind of counting on that money.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I know everyone is supposed to hate landlords right now, but leaving a body behind isn't the right kind of protest.

Unless it's a landlord.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It should have gone in the organics green bin, without the plastic bag.
 
JRoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wasn't me, I leave all my corpses in Louis Vuitton suitcases.

Because I've got class.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Could you describe the corpse please..?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
trash ?
recycle ?
yard trash ?
the garbage folks don't have a rule to follow on this, i blame them...
 
janzee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hate when that happens.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought leaving the water running was bad.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

