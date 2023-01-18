 Skip to content
(Napa Valley Register)   If you parked your Dodge pickup truck on the Wine Train railway trestle your bluebook value's about a case of Two-Buck Chuck now   (napavalleyregister.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Train station, Locomotive, Rail transport, Rail tracks, Road infrastructure, Network Rail, Light rail, Railroad car  
posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2023 at 6:05 PM



BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I usually have car thieves make those parking decision.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Snow Blower found this one
scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Boss! De train! De train!!"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Autonomous trains are too complex, and their occupants are too important to rush the technology and deploy before it is truly ready.

Put engineers back in trains!

Wait, there were engineers on board?
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did they have to include Ginger Porn on their site? Not that I'm complaining.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ha! You don't get to see that GP.
 
Iczer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
See, this is why we shouldn't let trains drink on the job.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Ha! You don't get to see that GP.


so rare to see 3-way ginger action.
 
majestic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, any blue Chevy pulling a small church, I'd figure that'd be the one.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Snow Blower found this one
[scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]


When i was a kid we were having a ball digging tunnels in a massive pile of snow in an apartment complex's parking lot and had been at it for several days before we discovered they had buried a car.

My family lived across the street from the complex and whoever ran the front end loader they used for plowing snow DGAF about where he put the snow.  He piled it a good 10 feet high in our front yard, killing the live tree we used for a Christmas tree the year before.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
+1 on the headline subby.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
TFA: "It was not immediately known how the truck came to be on the rail bridge."

He was going to pick up his mom at the prison.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Haven't been to a Trader Joe's in a while. How much does a bottle of Chuck go for these days?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

maxandgrinch: Wait, there were engineers on board?


They have a beautiful pair of Alco FPA-4 locomotives:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


One is modified to run 100% compressed natural gas. I assume it's mostly CNG and there is still Diesel pilot injections to light off the CNG fed into the air intake.
 
