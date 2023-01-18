Fark NotNewsletter: Please send eggs

|
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2023-01-18 1:15:14 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
I can only describe the current news cycle as bizarre. Literally nothing is resonating strongly in the cycle, but yet there are tons of weird news items floating around out there. Nothing significant in the meta to report, other than last week someone was heavily hyping crypto in the financial news cycle. Either that, or the crypto redemption narrative picked up again, although I suspect crypto's out of redemption narrative cycles, so odds are it's run-of-the-mill pump and dump scheme.
I see these all the time in financial news in particular - my all-time favorite financial hype cycle was a Friday about five years ago when the lead story was something to the effect of "Greece Will Probably Not Pull Out of the Euro Next Week." Financial news spent all day Friday discussing the ramifications, followed by little to no coverage on Monday of a confused Greek government response along the lines of "we had no plans to do so, no idea where this came from." I guess it's possible these both happened organically, but it's very unusual to see it spin up across multiple channels in the same morning. Organic spread takes about 72 hours start to finish.
Anyhow, that's your meta-news update for the week. I could use some help coming up with a news-relevant trivia team name tonight, anyone have any suggestions? Leave them in the NotNewsletter thread.
At 4 p.m. Thursday, January 19th it's the Fark News Livestream with me, Christine, Lucky, and Dill. So far making the cut we've got a Pokemon-playing fish that got up to no good, Thailand police unable to locate any sex workers in a recent search (or so they claim), and what the hell exactly is a catcoon? Plus much more, I'll run the final cut tomorrow afternoon. Open to suggestions as to which stories are must-haves.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
markie_farkie thought it was the appropriate time to kink shame
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat noticed that a fire department's website crashing was similar to another phenomenon
Godscrack used a scene from a video to make a new "Welcome to Fark" picture
chitownmike figured out which company invited Jumpthruhoops in for interviews, which Jumpthruhoops started to question
grokca had a message for someone who claimed franchises can't be sued
King Something had a solution for a woman who didn't like that her initials were BLT
BizarreMan noticed someone whose talents have been overlooked
fragMasterFlash thought about one way in which Californians prepared for the storms
Warthog figured out an important characteristic of the engineer who brought down the entire Federal Aviation Administration system
Three Crooked Squirrels would have liked to have known more
Smart:
Mangoose was impressed by how quickly Elon Musk accomplishes things
iron de havilland shared some important information about pizza boxes
Znuh passed along a friend's explanation of the big controversy that's currently affecting Dungeons and Dragons players
LadySusan looked at what it means when cops go to the hospital for panic attacks they have when there's fentanyl nearby
Coco LaFemme recommended reading an essay Lisa Marie Presley wrote back in August 2022. You can read that essay here
DoBeDoBeDo figured out how fentanyl sends so many police officers to the emergency room
Irving Maimway had plans to get an electric vehicle that passes the dog test
CSB Sunday Morning theme: High school hijinks
Smart: Sexy Jesus had an adventure in a Catholic high school
Funny: NoGods held hall passes for ransom
Politics Funny:
macadamnut had a message for Brazil's Bolsonaro-loving insurrectionists
capt.snicklefritz knew what to do if abortion rights opponents protest outside the local CVS
SirSigsegV explained how to tell which sister is Diamond and which one is Silk
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat knew why Ben Sasse resigned from the Senate
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat agreed with abb3w about a discriminatory bill in North Dakota
Politics Smart:
mofa couldn't figure out what happened to a political commentator
OldRod compared two cases of wandering documents
Coco LaFemme shared the perspective of some childfree millennials
freetomato discussed why women often wait to tell anyone they were sexually assaulted
Cyberluddite looked at reasons San Francisco has a large homeless population
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Vortex Dweller found an old-fashioned Muppets movie
Herb Utsmelz took a wrong turn in Oceanside
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave Pee-wee a new ride
chewd cooked up some steamed hams
RedZoneTuba showed us a stubborn woman plowing her field
samsquatch went bowling for sheep
Yammering_Splat_Vector published the only science textbook you'll ever need
jaylight2003 added an iconic romantic scene to this pattern
Stephen_Falken planned a winning strategy
RedZoneTuba mapped out the evidence from the January 6 insurrection
Farktography theme: Be There and Be Square
This Farktography contest ended in a tie with gregscott's hovering hummingbird and Enigmamf's comfy cow
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Supporters of former president living in Florida have invaded government buildings and are demanding his reinstatement
Multiple people overdose at Sheetz. Sad trombone makes WaWa noises
Covid is the Elvis Presley of viruses. Even after you think it's gone, it is everywhere, and it's still the king
Try to steal a ten-ton statue and whaddya get? Another day older, and pharaoh regret
Lovie fired as head coach of Texans. Thurston is going to be really angry
Justice Department starts mass arrests of insurrectionists
Cubic Zirconia cracks
Missouri Republicans infringe the Right to Bare Arms
Four dinosaur species found in Patagonia, not by Tommy Bahama. No word if they were on the north face or were arc'teryxes
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on this week's Quiz, where we determined that eggs are currently more valuable by weight than boneless, skinless chicken breasts. This bodes well for my upcoming Eggcoin NFT release. Unfortunately, no one made it to the 1000 club, which is good because while applesauce works fine as an egg substitute in cakes, quiche (which was on the menu this week) doesn't turn out quite the same. This week's high scores saw jaycharms come out on top with 915, followed by bughunter in second with 903 and No Catchy Nickname in third with 883. peachpicker made fourth with 865. and Denjiro is in the top five yet again with 857.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which city was deemed by pest control service Orkin to be the most infested with bedbugs. Only 29% of quiztakers knew that yet again this year it was Chicago, IL, with neither New Orleans nor Las Vegas making it in the top 50. I'm guessing those cities are better about changing their sheets.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which weapon was now banned from the arsenal of the Denver, CO Sheriff's Department after a deputy was suspended for using excessive force when he broke a suspect's wrist in an altercation during admitting procedures at the jail. 67% of quiztakers knew that the deputies were using nunchucks - not the kind you order from the back of Boy's Life magazine, but nunchucks you order from the centerfold advertisements of Police Dude magazine, as they're marketed directly to law enforcement as a compliance tool. Pro Tip: Unless you are Bruce Lee, you will never look cool using nunchucks.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about PepsiCo's new soda they're marketing to go against Sprite, since they've finally realized Sierra Mist just isn't gonna make it. 53% of quiztakers either caught the article or have seen Starry on store shelves, or possibly caught an ad on their Gen Z kid's phone when they wanted to show you a TikTok. Sometimes you can appreciate demographics-based advertising when it means you don't have to see what marketers are pushing to Gen Z nowadays.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which band the late Jeff Beck hit the scene with. 89% of quiztakers knew he replaced Eric Clapton in The Yardbirds, where he played alongside yet another Guitar God named Jimmie Page. Sometimes there is such a thing as too much talent in one band.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
