Woman shocked to find that swim diapers don't stop pee from entering pool. Probably would be mortified to find out who else pees there
39
•       •       •

swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those are more for preventing any errant Baby Ruth bars from entering the pool.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: [y.yarn.co image 400x226] [View Full Size image _x_]


Dammit!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're in a public pool, there's already way more to worry about than baby pee.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: If you're in a public pool, there's already way more to worry about than baby pee.


Candiru?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until she finds out what's in the lakes and oceans.
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanna bet she also believes "yeah, I'm wearing a condom" too?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does TikTok make you dumb, or do dumb people use TikTok.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: If you're in a public pool, there's already way more to worry about than baby pee.


NSFW reference video
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Wanna bet she also believes "yeah, I'm wearing a condom" too?


At least one time.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Does TikTok make you dumb, or do dumb people use TikTok.


Yes.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man goes swimming at hotel, and goes back to his room, and there is a knock at the door.

"Who is it?" the guys asks.

"Its the hotel manager sir, would you please open the door"

"OK, what's the matter?"

"I'm afraid I have to tell you sir, that you are now banned from the pool."

"Banned? Why?"

"Well, sir, you did pee in the pool."

"Oh, come on everyone pees in the pool."

"Perhaps sir, but .. but not from the diving board."
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Does TikTok make you dumb, or do dumb people use TikTok.


Yes.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"WE'VE ALL BEEN SWIMMING IN BABY P**S," she captioned her video.

Right.  Baby piss.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Does TikTok make you dumb, or do dumb people use TikTok.


yes
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Those are more for preventing any errant Baby Ruth bars from entering the pool.


* offer not valid for gravy style
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Those are more for preventing any errant Baby Ruth bars from entering the pool.


Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Maybe I'm an idiot for not already knowing this but..."

Yes, yes you are.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I help teach classes with someone who is a certified life guard and used to be the manager at a water park.

If I remember correctly, she said they put so much chlorine in public pools that it's no big deal... but if someone mentions it / complains, they clear every out of the pool, pretend they're adjusting the filters and such for 15-20 minutes, then let everyone back in.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I decided long ago to give public pools/huttubs/etc. a miss until people can remove their buttholes before going in.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine the same woman also complains about the pool having too much chlorine in it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: scottydoesntknow: If you're in a public pool, there's already way more to worry about than baby pee.

[Fark user image image 425x416]
NSFW reference video


What's with anime and the damn tentacles?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: What's with anime and the damn tentacles?


Do you know how expensive it is to hire a real tentacled monster these days?  It's cheaper to go with animation.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Does TikTok make you dumb, or do dumb people use TikTok.


Yes
 
knbwhite
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I had two toddlers in a baby pool this summer. It was a constant vigil. Those diapers kind of keep water in too. Remember the dog food that made its own gravy when you added water?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Welcome to our L. Notice there's no "poo" in it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Remember the dog food that made its own gravy when you added water?


1970's Gravy Train Commercial
Youtube ZsKUYkKx4Rc
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: scottydoesntknow: If you're in a public pool, there's already way more to worry about than baby pee.

[Fark user image 425x416]
NSFW reference video


That was an after coffee video, not during coffee video. My brain just did a hard reset.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: My brain just did a hard reset.


As soon as I saw the first couple turn into monsters, I just turned it off.

Saved my brain from doing any resets.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She thinks she is scandalized now, wait until she learns that stories in the Sun are all bullshiat.
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That hotel indoor pool | Jim Gaffigan
Youtube waRLGUxWkDQ
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The average full-sized pool contains (from analysis of the presence of Ace-K levels) 20 gallons of adult pee. I have no data on baby pee. Most of what makes your eyes sting is not chlorine (if your pool enclosure has high enough levels of chlorine gas to damage people's eyes you've got bigger problems than pee), it's disinfection byproducts. Disinfection byproducts come from 'biologicals' - which are exactly what you think they are.

/tmyk
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
BunchaRubes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: If you're in a public pool, there's already way more to worry about than baby pee.


Which is why I don't go in public pools.

Back in my apartment daze I used the pool almost every day.  Until I watched a woman use the pool to rinse a towel soaked in baby diarrhea that shiat just wiped off ehr kid.  Bathrooms were 30 feet away.  Laundry room was 100  feet away.  But naw, fark it, rinse that off in the pool itself.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Until I watched a woman use the pool to rinse a towel soaked in baby diarrhea that shiat just wiped off ehr kid


Perhaps the woman forgot she was in the US and not India where they treat rivers like that.
 
