(9News (Australia))   "Ahit happens"   (9news.com.au) divider line
42
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Penia.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone smart would have called it a portmanteau of Australia and success, turning a sow's ear into a silk purse.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ao aue ua," a spokesperson for the university responded.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow what a giant duck up.
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline of the year contender right here.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh. I'm going with their enrollment was down so they needed to get in the news somehow to promote the existence of the university, and they came up with this idea.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like someone has a passion for graphic design
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was a viral ad for these guys?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bread314
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there was only aome place people could go to learn how to design aigns and banners.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should have been caught by spell check.
Then it should have been caught in the text preview by the designer.
Then it should have been caught by the proofreader.
Then it should have been caught by the person doing the printing.
Then it should have been caught after reviewing the printed banners.
Then it should have been caught by the installer.
But no one did.
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spotted this sign on the campus of the university where I work.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: This should have been caught by spell check.
Then it should have been caught in the text preview by the designer.
Then it should have been caught by the proofreader.
Then it should have been caught by the person doing the printing.
Then it should have been caught after reviewing the printed banners.
Then it should have been caught by the installer.
But no one did.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will never think of Auckland, New Zealand the same way again.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Someone smart would have called it a portmanteau of Australia and success, turning a sow's ear into a silk purse.


Exactly. Speaking of sows, it's a lot the same mistake made by the Prime Minister in that infamous Black Mirror episode. You don't go on TV to dark a pig and cry about it, you go in there like you've been waiting to fark a pig your whole life.  You pull on its ears, fishhook it and use its tail like a pull cord while you verbally dominate it. That's how I would have done it.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is misspelling the word success in a banner and therefore being unsuccessful a proper example of irony? Or is it fake irony?

Because it feels like it should be ironic...
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: This should have been caught by spell check.
Then it should have been caught in the text preview by the designer.
Then it should have been caught by the proofreader.
Then it should have been caught by the person doing the printing.
Then it should have been caught after reviewing the printed banners.
Then it should have been caught by the installer.
But no one did.


The person doing the printing does not give a flying fark about what the output says. The production manager who signs off also doesn't care about the content as long as the print quality matches what the job ticket specifies. Also the installer does not care.
The customer probably submitted the files and checked the box indicating they accepted responsibility for the content & accuracy. So it is only the fault of the client.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTF is a Drexel: cretinbob: Someone smart would have called it a portmanteau of Australia and success, turning a sow's ear into a silk purse.

Exactly. Speaking of sows, it's a lot the same mistake made by the Prime Minister in that infamous Black Mirror episode. You don't go on TV to dark a pig and cry about it, you go in there like you've been waiting to fark a pig your whole life.  You pull on its ears, fishhook it and use its tail like a pull cord while you verbally dominate it. That's how I would have done it.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Des Moines airport recently updated its TSA equipment, to these:
Fark user imageView Full Size

How in the *WORLD* is anyone incompetent enough to name their company this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There was a plaque on the wall in my engineering department that had been presented by the Sales and Marketing staff to recognize our outstanding achievements. The text on the plaque hailed our "unwaivering commitment to quality." I never pointed out the error, partly because I enjoyed the irony and partly because I wanted to see if it ever got taken down or fixed. It never did.
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How did it not get proofed in the 500 times people had to look at it before it was even hung?
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That aucks.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: There was a plaque on the wall in my engineering department that had been presented by the Sales and Marketing staff to recognize our outstanding achievements. The text on the plaque hailed our "unwaivering commitment to quality." I never pointed out the error, partly because I enjoyed the irony and partly because I wanted to see if it ever got taken down or fixed. It never did.


Would have constituted wavering.
 
Monster Island
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Keystone Copout: Headline of the year contender right here.


The headline is actually quoting the University's response. Gotta give props to them for not only laughing at themselves but also making a good joke in doing so.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Eh. Aussies slur drunkenly a lot anyway. Ian't that au?
 
xerge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 464x261]


It's phonetic spelling.
 
wxboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Don't worry, the typo'd 3rd banner clearly indicates the whole thing was designed in the USA, so it's not Australia's fault.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: The Des Moines airport recently updated its TSA equipment, to these:
[Fark user image 425x318]
How in the *WORLD* is anyone incompetent enough to name their company this:
[Fark user image 425x228]


Miss-Zak once said that advertising and marketing firms need a smart-ass with a dirty mind. She had to calmly explain without laughing that the school district should rename one of their upcoming programs so that the initials don't spell "FAP".

/she's a Farkette, of course
 
deffuse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My personal favourite sign cock-up, from when I lived in Cambs a long time ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: The Des Moines airport recently updated its TSA equipment, to these:
[Fark user image 425x318]
How in the *WORLD* is anyone incompetent enough to name their company this:
[Fark user image 425x228]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: The Des Moines airport recently updated its TSA equipment, to these:
[Fark user image 425x318]
How in the *WORLD* is anyone incompetent enough to name their company this:
[Fark user image 425x228]


Your carry-on likes it in the pooper.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bullshiat. It's a play on words, and a successful advertising scheme. Saustraila? Auccess? Now we all know about this Aompany.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Again, in yet another fark thread:

Words that are too big to read are very difficult to proof-read.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nytmare: This should have been caught by spell check.
Then it should have been caught in the text preview by the designer.
Then it should have been caught by the proofreader.
Then it should have been caught by the person doing the printing.
Then it should have been caught after reviewing the printed banners.
Then it should have been caught by the installer.
But no one did.


That's because it was intentional.

No such thing as bad publicity, etc...
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gameshowhost: I just lurk here: The Des Moines airport recently updated its TSA equipment, to these:
[Fark user image 425x318]
How in the *WORLD* is anyone incompetent enough to name their company this:
[Fark user image 425x228]

[Fark user image 299x168]


Reminds me of this Benny Hill sketch, way back in the day

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh, and

"Great Foogly Moogly!"
 
sephjnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Done in the Boobies.
 
sephjnr [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sephjnr: Done in the Boobies.


*shakes fist at the filter*
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Again, in yet another fark thread:

Words that are too big to read are very difficult to proof-read.


Big deal.  And don't accuse me of a floccinaucinihilipilification here.

/Spelled correctly
//I think
///Copypasta'd
 
