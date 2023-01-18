 Skip to content
(Twitter)   You may be onto something there, National Park Service
33
    Amusing  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You may be onto on something there, National Park Service

Fixed.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I laughed way too hard at this. That was so stupid. I love it.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't they been putting out these absurdist comedy trippy statements for years?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, Ollie.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you dumb it down a little?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That was the Forest Service.  Different guys.
 
silkylustah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You really never truly know until you find out.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the primary role of the Park Service is "to conserve unimpaired the natural and cultural resources and values of the National Park System for the enjoyment, education, and inspiration of this and future generations."

Now they should make that joke about how they were going to outlaw  single-use plastic bottles being sold, but then they backed off on that, because it was just too, too hard for first-world people to water themselves if they couldn't go buy instant water.   But what about their convenience?  How is anyone going to be inspired if they can't buy whatever they want in a national park?

And don't forget the ice for your cooler!  Those guys drive 400 miles a day delivering ice in the national parks, which may seem like a strange use of a national park, but this is AMERICA.  The national parks are here for YOUR pleasure.  That guy with that masters degree in mammology will be by soon to get your garbage and pick up your recycling.  There's a LOT more jobs cleaning up than there are actually, you know--protecting anything.  That's how you all wanted it. for your convenience.

WASHINGTON - In its commitment to providing a safe and world-class visitor experience, the National Park Service is discontinuing Policy Memorandum 11-03, commonly referred to as the "Water Bottle Ban."
The 2011 policy, which encouraged national parks to eliminate the sale of disposable water bottles, has been rescinded to expand hydration options for recreationalists, hikers, and other visitors to national parks. The ban removed the healthiest beverage choice at a variety of parks while still allowing sales of bottled sweetened drinks. The change in policy comes after a review of the policy's aims and impact in close consultation with Department of the Interior leadership.
"While we will continue to encourage the use of free water bottle filling stations as appropriate, ultimately it should be up to our visitors to decide how best to keep themselves and their families hydrated during a visit to a national park, particularly during hot summer visitation periods," said Acting National Park Service Director Michael T. Reynolds.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Interior Department said Wednesday it will phase out sales of plastic water bottles and other single-use products at national parks and on other public lands over the next decade, targeting a major source of U.S. pollution.
An order issued by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland calls for the department to reduce the purchase, sale and distribution of single-use plastic products and packaging on 480 million acres of federally managed lands, with a goal of phasing out the products by 2032.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silkylustah: You really never truly know until you find out.


If you know, you know.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*chef's kiss*
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't what you know, it's where you know, you know?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That poor groundhog is using a CRT monitor and a microsoft mouse from like 1996. Please give the National Parks Service more funding.

Their poor bears have been forced to steal pickanick baskets to supplement their income.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pretty sure that account couldn't tell difference between BLM, NPS, FS, YMCA or IRS.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you are cold, they are cold. Bring them inside
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you are cold, they are cold Part Deux
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well i just went outside and it wasnt cold outside.

You cant explain that!
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The fire was less than a mile from where I work at the lab. We were watching helicopters grab water and swing around to try to push it back. It was not a good time.

On a lighter note, Oklahoma Wildlife Department is an actually funny twitter account.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fourthsword
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I just went outside... -11⁰F. Yep, it's cold.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, they don't have this sense of humor when the Park Police catch you speeding on the GW Parkway.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgur.ioView Full Size
 
SonOfSpam [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Conversation
Fark user imageNational Park Service@NatlParkService·17h

You know it's cold outside when you go outside and it's cold.

Fark user imageThe Weather Channel@weatherchannel
Replying to@NatlParkService

Okay you might be onto something here...
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
OMG! My dear departed Mother in law works for National Park Service!
 
dk47
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Did a hike once with only a box of white wine.  We were in our 20s though and it was less than ten miles.
 
wxboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Unfortunately, they don't have this sense of humor when the Park Police catch you speeding on the GW Parkway.


Dude, you gotta blend in with all the other traffic going 70 mph. Can't get caught out where the radar can narrow it down to just you.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's no large boulder the size of a small boulder but they're trying
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"When you're on fire, people get out of your way.."
- Richard Pryor
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

https://twitter.com/OKWildlifeDept is pretty good, too - and the Lake Superior account, I believe.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you enjoy snarky US Gov accounts definitely check out the Consumer Protection Agency's twitter
 
