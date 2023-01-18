 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "Should I clear my search history after looking up how to dispose of a body?" was strangely absent   (twitter.com) divider line
40
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he was just looking for a meme for Fark.

*suddenly clears search history*
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He never struck me as a particularly bright guy from the reporting of their life prior to his arrest.

This doesn't dissuade me from that initial assessment
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pig farm, etc.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Pig farm, etc.


Fark user imageView Full Size


*nods approvingly*
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farker was hoping for a Top 10 Murderer Lifehack list
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"should I clear my search history if..."
- there's someone who hasn't been paying attention for the past 30 years.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FFS people use private browsing mode to plan your crimes.

/s
 
eKonk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh come now, everyone knows people only google that stuff for entertainment purposes! Nobody who's looking to dispose of a body would ever search for that! It's actually obvious evidence of his innocence - you need to find someone whose search history doesn't have any such queries. They're obviously too guilty to want to look it up, it's obvious they're covering their tracks.

Yeah, that's the ticket...
 
Malenfant
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ten ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to

Who searches for a listicle when they need to get rid of a body?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Ten ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to

Who searches for a listicle when they need to get rid of a body?


Well #7 has an unexpected hack that police NEVER think to look for.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good luck clearing your search history off Google's servers. You do realize they record and store every data point they can about you forever and ever and they don't have to disclose that so long as they aren't sharing it with anyone but law enforcement
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And he seemed like he didn't have any prior signs of anger issues or sociopathy.

Sometimes you just never know.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Let me guess, he killed and buried her with his cellular phone left on as well?

This isn't the 20th century anymore folks.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: FFS people use private browsing mode to plan your crimes.

/s


I know you used the '/s' tag, so I know you're kidding. But I always assumed the private browsing mode limited what information went to the websites you visited, and not the information that went to Google for "analytics and tuning". Google is going to get their beak wet no matter what.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: "should I clear my search history if..."
- there's someone who hasn't been paying attention for the past 30 years.


Oh shiat, Netscape does turn 30 years old next year.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: thealgorerhythm: FFS people use private browsing mode to plan your crimes.

/s

I know you used the '/s' tag, so I know you're kidding. But I always assumed the private browsing mode limited what information went to the websites you visited, and not the information that went to Google for "analytics and tuning". Google is going to get their beak wet no matter what.


Um, private browsing does nothing beyond your own computer.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: FFS people use private browsing mode to plan your crimes.

/s


- this is what some people actually believe -
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You guys, I'm pretty sure he was just doing research for his upcoming murder mystery novel.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Based on this its second degree murder. It doesn't look like the killing was planned. Brilliant.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Good luck clearing your search history off Google's servers. You do realize they record and store every data point they can about you forever and ever and they don't have to disclose that so long as they aren't sharing it with anyone but law enforcement


Akshually, that's not quite correct. Google is in compliance with EU right to be forgotten legislation and, if you delete your account, scrubs data on a 180 day cycle. They adopted this internationally as complying with the highest standard is lower risk than having per-country data policies.

More here.

Feel free to distrust Google (and you should) but, post recent EU privacy action towards both them and Meta (aka "fark Zuck"), their compliance team are as good as it gets.

You could also use a burner phone and a disposable Google account, but I can't imagine the dumbass in TFA can even spell OPSEC.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i googled it
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: I always assumed the private browsing mode limited what information went to the websites you visited


Barely even that, particularly in Chrome. Firefox is better, but I plan all my crimes using Tor, wardriving, and having stolen a laptop.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What if you asked Siri or Alexa at someone else's house?
 
Cheron
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If I'm at someone's house or walking around the office if I see an unsecured computer I'll Google something like this.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

0MGWTFBBQ: And he seemed like he didn't have any prior signs of anger issues or sociopathy.

Sometimes you just never know.


The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band - Devils Look Like Angels (Official Video)
Youtube sRWMwpPlm28
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is there really a page that has Ten Ways to Dispose a body if you really need to. I mean, does someone ask themselves, do I really need to? Nah, no one will miss her.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lindbergh Baby kidnapping
JFK shooting
Marilyn Monroe death
Amelia Earhart disappearance
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: Is there really a page that has Ten Ways to Dispose a body if you really need to. I mean, does someone ask themselves, do I really need to? Nah, no one will miss her.


The thing that gets me is why 10?

I get that maybe you want a 2nd way in case the first one isn't practical and even a 3rd just in case, but by the time you need the 10th something has gone seriously wrong and you probably have a bigger problem on your hands.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: The Exit Stencilist: Good luck clearing your search history off Google's servers. You do realize they record and store every data point they can about you forever and ever and they don't have to disclose that so long as they aren't sharing it with anyone but law enforcement

Akshually, that's not quite correct. Google is in compliance with EU right to be forgotten legislation and, if you delete your account, scrubs data on a 180 day cycle. They adopted this internationally as complying with the highest standard is lower risk than having per-country data policies.

More here.

Feel free to distrust Google (and you should) but, post recent EU privacy action towards both them and Meta (aka "fark Zuck"), their compliance team are as good as it gets.

You could also use a burner phone and a disposable Google account, but I can't imagine the dumbass in TFA can even spell OPSEC.


You assume a great many things
Like that Google doesn't maintain servers not associated with their search engine and are only accessible for "internal research and review" which fall well outside any such regulation

"Right to be forgotten" pertains only to public facing search, not the data they privately keep for themselves
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Ten ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to

Who searches for a listicle when they need to get rid of a body?


If you use the top 5, those are the obvious things that the police are going to ask about to make sure you didn't do it, like 'has he visited any pig farms lately?'

Whereas, if you go with #9 or #10, maybe there's a chance you'll get away with it if you're not stupid enough to leave it in your browser history.

Likewise, you shouldn't use any methods that have recently been featured on CSI or other TV show.

/has no idea really
//but it seemed like a plausible reason
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: What if you asked Siri or Alexa at someone else's house?


Voice activated home devices will have their archives online and in device accessed by the police. They are recording a lot.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Guess he DuckDuckDidn't
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The sad thing is that his wife was killed by brainless twat. That sort of death is right up there with killed by wild animal or run over by a tik tok influencer.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Really doesn't matter if he deleted his search history or not. The police computer forensics can see "deleted" things.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He specifically searched for a way to dispose of a 115 lb. body.
I assume his wife weighed 115 lbs. or so
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Zizzowop: Is there really a page that has Ten Ways to Dispose a body if you really need to. I mean, does someone ask themselves, do I really need to? Nah, no one will miss her.

The thing that gets me is why 10?

I get that maybe you want a 2nd way in case the first one isn't practical and even a 3rd just in case, but by the time you need the 10th something has gone seriously wrong and you probably have a bigger problem on your hands.


The general public is gonna have a lot of variability in available tools and resources.

Do you live in LA? Ocean is an easy answer. Denver? Not so much.

How many people really have access to a wood chipper that is up to the task?

Is there a pig farm within commuting distance?

Plus with all the frequent advances in forensic technology you really need a constantly updated blog to keep on top of these things. A listicle from 2007 is just gonna get you arrested faster.
 
groverpm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Good luck clearing your search history off Google's servers. You do realize they record and store every data point they can about you forever and ever and they don't have to disclose that so long as they aren't sharing it with anyone but law enforcement


Which is why you duckduckgo it on tor, from a computer running Linux?
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The police can create a GUI interface in Visual Basic and  track an IP address
 
