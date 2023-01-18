 Skip to content
(CBC)   Is sludge content making our childrens dumber? Probably, but what isn't?   (cbc.ca) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, you're bored. Just because it's there doesn't mean you need to watch it.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It feeds you sludge because it thinks you like sludge.
It thinks you like sludge because you're always eating sludge all the time.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be the brave one, and point out that this was invented by porn. 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭👍🏽
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But only if you watch tic-tok!  The rest of the internet, the one that you smart people hang out on, doesn't work like that!  Or it doesn't work on YOU, anyway, because you're smart!

It works the same way.
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sludge article about an adult watching some algorithm created garbage content on a garbage platform. It's not making you dumber, you were already dumb.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nonsense! It makes me feel smarter, more agressive...to "take on the world..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

adj_m: Sludge article about an adult watching some algorithm created garbage content on a garbage platform. It's not making you dumber, you were already dumb.


😆
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Who gives a f*ck about Tik-Tok?

I don't. Therefore no one should.

Case closed.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was told to come here for some high-quality commentary and views on current news
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The children presumably are smart enough to figure out that this is an easy way to defeat algorithms designed to pull copyright violations automatically.

They're not dumb. You're just old.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Their eyes in their phones all the time may be doing this, too.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
those canals're gross.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
estrange666
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have a question.

Are these videos actually being watched by kids and teens or is it really just us old farts that watch that crap and talk about how it is making everyone stupider?

Because you know...it's the young people who's minds are degrading.
 
drayno76
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'll be the brave one, and point out that this was invented by porn. 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭👍🏽


You watch porn that has Seth MacFarlane copyright avoidance edited clips and mobile app store game-play walk-through captures, spliced in with semi-solid materials being squished together?

NTTAWWT, you do you, but ...

damn.
 
Donald Terwiligar Spamme
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
idiocracy-tv.jpg
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: I was told to come here for some high-quality commentary and views on current news


You have come to the right place.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

drayno76: waxbeans: I'll be the brave one, and point out that this was invented by porn. 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭👍🏽

You watch porn that has Seth MacFarlane copyright avoidance edited clips and mobile app store game-play walk-through captures, spliced in with semi-solid materials being squished together?

NTTAWWT, you do you, but ...

damn.


Google: four screen porn.


🙄
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size


As was foretold by the great prophet Judge.
 
drayno76
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: drayno76: waxbeans: I'll be the brave one, and point out that this was invented by porn. 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭👍🏽

You watch porn that has Seth MacFarlane copyright avoidance edited clips and mobile app store game-play walk-through captures, spliced in with semi-solid materials being squished together?

NTTAWWT, you do you, but ...

damn.

Google: four screen porn.

🙄



I knew what you meant.. :P

My humor was damaged by 80's movies.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A little sludge is ok

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It more or less sounds like G/PG-Rated Elsagate, except not explicitly for children: Random crap thrown together by bots for the lulz and to get eyeballs, influence, etc...

Also, while there can be fun stuff and funny people, TikTok seems mostly filled with soulless content from people trying to get their 15 minutes of fame. Even Twitter seemed less toxic at times.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It began with television is easy to say, but it's really way older than that.
 
estrange666
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcos P: A little sludge is ok

[Fark user image 425x283]


"OK" is not the word I would use on The Melvins.  It's wholly inadequate and offensively inaccurate.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dumb people watch dumb things. Decades ago there was a Base Ball player known for being easily distracted by shiny colored objects. Opposing fans would bring flashy, twirly things to games to hold up when a ball approached him in the outfield or when he was at bat. He wasn't the fastest car on the freeway. In my life I've known people who, while in the middle of working, will suddenly stop to star at something and have to be touched or yelled at to get them to re-focus back on work. This sludge content does not cause them to be lost in mental vapors, but rather takes advantage of them as being the kind of person who is easily distracted. Maybe it's ADD, ADHD, ODD, EIEIO, ETC... I just think it's more of the crap of the mental hole that is Facebookery: hours of lost time spent watching crap people post of their meaningless lives, at best hoping for the promotion to "Influencer." (Thank God we have Fark, eh?)
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Nonsense! It makes me feel smarter, more agressive...to "take on the world..."

[Fark user image 300x168]


I remember that as a fantastically hilarious game, perhaps 25+ years ago. Nice reference!
 
