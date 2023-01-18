 Skip to content
(MSN)   In the single greatest dogfight in US history, US Navy Pilot Capt. Royce Williams flying an F-95 single-handedly engaged 7 Mig-15s, shooting down 4 and making it home alive. There's a reason you've never heard of him but it's finally being fixed   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, World War II, Navy Cross, Navy Capt. Royce Williams, Russia, Cold War, United States Navy, Distinguished Service Cross, World War I  
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oblig.

TOPGUN, Maverick's Father
Youtube 0PI4ZVdrPN8
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thousands of feet above Williams were the contrails of seven MiG-15s, one of the most advanced fighter jets in the sky at the time and one that outclassed Williams' Panther in speed, maneuverability, climb rate, and the weapons range.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprising he made it home, the added weight of huge brass balls tends to reduce the range of the aircraft.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think at the time North Korea only had 13 Migs so he basically shot down almost a quarter of them.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No. It was George Santos.

/obligatory
//had to get it out of the way
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thanks for keeping quiet so we didn't all die in a retaliatory nuclear war, guy.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
F9F-5
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They're giving him the award again? Just like the one that was posted here yesterday? Seems a bit, I don't know...repeaty?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: I think at the time North Korea only had 13 Migs so he basically shot down almost a quarter of them.


Soviet MiGs with Soviet pilots. Hence, why everything was kept quiet.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Quick, cue the Top Gun refere...
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
His award ceremony will be held at noon in the San Diego Air and Space Museum.

Might try to go if work is slow.
 
tn_prvteye
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bigdanc: F9F-5


Beat me by a few minutes.  F-95?  Uh....no.
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Repeat but still good story.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You can almost hear that Berlin song in your head, can't you?
 
KAWAIINAVY
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FLYNAVY:  The untold story is finally told.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like the F-95 was way more capable a fighter jet than the F-35.

/hits eject
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I had a doctor who was a Korean War aviator, he pinned our success against the MiGs on our G-suits.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: They're giving him the award again? Just like the one that was posted here yesterday? Seems a bit, I don't know...repeaty?


OMG REPEAT! REPEAT YOU GUYS! I ALREADY SAW THIS!!!
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So he attacked jets that weren't attacking him? And somehow he's the good guy in this?

He's not a hero, he's just an asshole.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: [Fark user image image 425x531]


If a warrior is not unattached to life and death, he will be of no use whatsoever. The saying that "All abilities come from one mind" sounds as though it has to do with sentient matters, but it is in fact a matter of being unattached to life and death. With such non-attachment one can accomplish any feat.
Yamamoto Tsunetomo, Hagakure: The Book of the Samurai
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 200x266]

You can almost hear that Berlin song in your head, can't you?


Yvan eht nioj ...
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: So he attacked jets that weren't attacking him? And somehow he's the good guy in this?

He's not a hero, he's just an asshole.


I'd be very interested to know why we ordered pilots to attack those aircraft, but I am not considering the man who followed orders to be an "asshole" just yet.
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tn_prvteye: bigdanc: F9F-5

Beat me by a few minutes.  F-95?  Uh....no.


I actually looked up the F-95 out of curiosity, and apparently that's what they ended up calling the F-86D.  Originally the YF-95.

Would have made more sense as the F-95, since it was basically a completely different jet than the rest of the F-86 line.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: So he attacked jets that weren't attacking him? And somehow he's the good guy in this?

He's not a hero, he's just an asshole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm more curious about the 3 other pilots who scampered and rqn during the engagement who were still allowed to keep their jobs
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: They're giving him the award again? Just like the one that was posted here yesterday? Seems a bit, I don't know...repeaty?


His brass balls really are that large.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: So he attacked jets that weren't attacking him? And somehow he's the good guy in this?

He's not a hero, he's just an asshole.


So this happened in 1952. During the Korean war. I don't think you need to wait for enemy airplanes to attack you when you are patrolling your airspace during a war.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

uttertosh: Sounds like the F-95 was way more capable a fighter jet than the F-35.

/hits eject


I don't know about that. Of the 4 F-95s 3 of them bugged out reporting mechanical problems.
 
