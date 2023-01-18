 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Weeners And you thought slatted chairs were bad. Possible NSFW   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, bigz2k's spirit animal is a tanuki?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jesus.  Thank god a train didn't happen to come by.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
c2.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Unavailable for comment
 
The Yattering
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is another "write a story based on this funny picture" exercise
 
gnosis301
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm just going to imagine this like the scene from The Last Crusade where Henry is getting the gunshot would healed.  The imagery of one of the workers crossing themselves accompanied by the music is just funny to me.
 
dfelixster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"He added: 'I'm guessing because it was -12C outside somehow he was crossing over the rail and sat too long and got stuck!'"

A Georgia rail worker measured temp in Celsius?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Otters do that occasionally. They will slide along a rail like they are sliding on ice. It's funny to see them sliding along the rail, pawing the ground to move forward. On cold days, if they pop out of the water and go to slide on a rail they need to stay moving or they freeze to the metal rather quickly.
Those animals are crazy.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Otters do that occasionally. They will slide along a rail like they are sliding on ice. It's funny to see them sliding along the rail, pawing the ground to move forward. On cold days, if they pop out of the water and go to slide on a rail they need to stay moving or they freeze to the metal rather quickly.
Those animals are crazy.


Luckily no matter how cold the metal gets they will stay a little 'otter.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeeeeeeeouch!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Fail is putting out fake stuff again?

/ Not surprised
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I smell a new TikTok challenge...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hmm...
Non-zero chance of losing a testicle in a fight with a raccoon, or the same raccoon losing a testicle?
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Poor little guy , I feel bad for laughing at the headline about using "warm water and a shovel"

CLANG! problem solved
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/q&d
//couldn't find a racoon paw giving the salute
///use your imagination
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Am I putting too much thought into this when I wonder how a raccoon has enough moisture in his fur to freeze to a track?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dfelixster: "He added: 'I'm guessing because it was -12C outside somehow he was crossing over the rail and sat too long and got stuck!'"

A Georgia rail worker measured temp in Celsius?


I assume the country.

Partly because we didn't have any stories about the Atlanta suburbs freaking out because of the cold doing things like freezing water lines or whatever.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Am I putting too much thought into this when I wonder how a raccoon has enough moisture in his fur to freeze to a track?


He was danger humping the track in the path of an oncoming locomotive.

Well known racoon fetish.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I swear, my 'c' key is intermittent.

That's my story and I'm sticking to it.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dfelixster: "He added: 'I'm guessing because it was -12C outside somehow he was crossing over the rail and sat too long and got stuck!'"

A Georgia rail worker measured temp in Celsius?


If so, then he has a handful of death threats to worry about now.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Joe Dirt (dog got nuts frozen to the porch)
Youtube 5eiFMW_kD2A
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

serfdood: Yeeeeeeeouch!

[Fark user image 380x750]


More like

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
