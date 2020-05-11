 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Ahi tuna reels in prize fisherman in Hawaii   (abc15.com) divider line
24
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's why you don't strap yourself into the pole when trolling like that. There are rod holders in the gunwales where poles can be locked in on tuna boats.

A fish four times your size, moving 15 knots in the opposite direction you're going would be about like strapping yourself to Harley that takes off at 30 miles an hour: you're going to get dragged away, fast.

I was fishing for ahi on a boat off Kauai. We hit a school of 30-50 lb fish at the surface (on a bait ball). All five reels screamed in the boat, instantly. I was the youngest and fittest, in my 30s, but everybody on board was taking turns reeling. I felt like I damn near had a heart attack fighting each fish. The older guys on board had to quit after a couple of minutes, they really were at risk of having a major cardiac issue. Tuna fishing can be incredibly exciting but can also be physically challenging or dangerous.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cross My Palm With Tuna
Youtube FAhJxRomV_A
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those guys strap themselves to their rods. The guy forgot to tie himself off to the boat too.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goodby Chum
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/Oblig
 
Snooza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man: 10,000,000,000,000
Tuna: 1
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he died doing what he loved.  Going down, to tuna town.

/RIP
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caught at the local supermarket, easy.  Later, dropped on toe, dangerous.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a "sail knife" I wear when sailing or fishing. It is stupid sharp and will cut anything from Dacron to Kevlar to Spectra. I think I've cut 4 things with it ever because I want to keep it razor sharp for emergencies. We can blame the guy all day--he shouldn't be tied to his pole, etc. But that's a horrific way to go. Man.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: Goodby Chum


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dusty15893
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: I have a "sail knife" I wear when sailing or fishing. It is stupid sharp and will cut anything from Dacron to Kevlar to Spectra. I think I've cut 4 things with it ever because I want to keep it razor sharp for emergencies. We can blame the guy all day--he shouldn't be tied to his pole, etc. But that's a horrific way to go. Man.


Stories like this make me nostalgic for mid- 00's and the tv show 1000 Ways to Die.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tuna, kayak, a nut.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude's corpse is going to be dragged around the ocean for years, still hooked up to that fish.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wow that is gonna be a hell of a trophy to hang on the fishes wall.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Seems fair.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fat_free: [i.pinimg.com image 800x533]
/Oblig


Piano Tuna?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If there's a fish that's actually pulling him around, you don't know where he could go

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: At least he died doing what he loved.  Going down, to tuna town.

/RIP


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ahh-heeeeeeeee!
 
2KanZam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: Dude's corpse is going to be dragged around the ocean for years, still hooked up to that fish.



Yeah that's what I'm envisioning.

It's like that legend of the dude who died on his horse and the horse wandered about with his corpse strapped to it for years (or something)
 
jmr61
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That dude is fish food.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
cdn.theathletic.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
