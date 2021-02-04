 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   When the best the realtor can muster is "Great sliver of land"   (zillow.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

564 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2023 at 9:35 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They're just trying to heat up the bidding between the two neighbors that abut the property.

A smaller strip than that came on the market here a while back. It was like a 12x50 strip between two old lots in a downtown neighborhood. It was used as a a driveway at some point, but for whatever reason was a separate tract. It sold for a few thousand to one of the adjoining property owners.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are they selling an alley?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

beezeltown: They're just trying to heat up the bidding between the two neighbors that abut the property.

A smaller strip than that came on the market here a while back. It was like a 12x50 strip between two old lots in a downtown neighborhood. It was used as a a driveway at some point, but for whatever reason was a separate tract. It sold for a few thousand to one of the adjoining property owners.


Or working with a developer to assemble 8-10 parcels for a larger development. The one plus is direct access to US22.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Forget it Billy Joel, It's Allentown
I can't imagine what you would do with that spot other than put a public garden/flower bed to make the surroundings less shiat
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FINALLY!!  A spot I can put my hotdog cart on!
 
zez
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
cdn.pastemagazine.comView Full Size
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm curious as to how that little strip of land came to be. If it were in an industrial district I would expect it to be an old right-of-way for a railroad spur that has long since been pulled up, but it's a residential neighborhood so that doesn't seem to be the case. Maybe a leftover from when they turned US-22 into a freeway?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hope you like traffic noise.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
PERFECT! I'd been looking for an investment I could eventually lose to eminent domain when a road gets widened.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

beezeltown: They're just trying to heat up the bidding between the two neighbors that abut the property.

A smaller strip than that came on the market here a while back. It was like a 12x50 strip between two old lots in a downtown neighborhood. It was used as a a driveway at some point, but for whatever reason was a separate tract. It sold for a few thousand to one of the adjoining property owners.


Pretty much this.

It does not have the proper dimensions to build a home, so it's only use would be to add to an adjacent property's lot size.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: beezeltown: They're just trying to heat up the bidding between the two neighbors that abut the property.

A smaller strip than that came on the market here a while back. It was like a 12x50 strip between two old lots in a downtown neighborhood. It was used as a a driveway at some point, but for whatever reason was a separate tract. It sold for a few thousand to one of the adjoining property owners.

Or working with a developer to assemble 8-10 parcels for a larger development. The one plus is direct access to US22.


It's not actually accessible from US22 - or any other actual road, for that matter.

/subby
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: beezeltown: They're just trying to heat up the bidding between the two neighbors that abut the property.

A smaller strip than that came on the market here a while back. It was like a 12x50 strip between two old lots in a downtown neighborhood. It was used as a a driveway at some point, but for whatever reason was a separate tract. It sold for a few thousand to one of the adjoining property owners.

Pretty much this.

It does not have the proper dimensions to build a home, so it's only use would be to add to an adjacent property's lot size.


I wonder who the current owner is, though, and how the property came to be. It seems like it would have to have been owned by one of the adjacent owners, no?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Their map doesn't appear to align with photographic reality...the map the realtor posted makes it look like this strip of land connects to some sort of alley or whatever (the "road" above it with no name labeled). But when you look at a sat photo from google, that's just people's backyards and has trees on it and stuff.  I wonder if this whole thing -- the plot for sale plus the public way it supposedly attaches to -- is just some land the municipality forgot (or some surveyors farked up long ago) and everyone around it has just been treating like their yard(s) long enough to have huge trees growing in it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ghettodwarf: PERFECT! I'd been looking for an investment I could eventually lose to eminent domain when a road gets widened.


Ah, yes. Some of Billy Joel's more haunting lyrics from Allentown. Classic.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: beezeltown: They're just trying to heat up the bidding between the two neighbors that abut the property.

A smaller strip than that came on the market here a while back. It was like a 12x50 strip between two old lots in a downtown neighborhood. It was used as a a driveway at some point, but for whatever reason was a separate tract. It sold for a few thousand to one of the adjoining property owners.

Pretty much this.

It does not have the proper dimensions to build a home, so it's only use would be to add to an adjacent property's lot size.

I wonder who the current owner is, though, and how the property came to be. It seems like it would have to have been owned by one of the adjacent owners, no?


Nobody paid taxes on it, so it was seized by the county, and then some genius investor bought everything like it on the "repository list" from the county. Also for sale by the same realtor is a literal parking spot and 2300 square feet of somebody's front yard on a country road.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.