 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   I have a dream that [REDACTED] this nation will [REDACTED] hold [REDACTED] all men [REDACTED] on the red hills of Georgia [REDACTED] sweltering with [REDACTED] heat, [REDACTED] lips dripping [REDACTED] with little [REDACTED] boys and [REDACTED] girls   (npr.org) divider line
23
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

858 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2023 at 9:20 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Russ1642
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The defend it with "but we've been publishing this garbage for years". Sort of like "but officer I've been speeding like crazy for years so I shouldn't get a ticket now."
 
eKonk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
To be honest, this sounds like pointless whining. Given this thing called "the internet" (which is a kind of series of tubes and apparently is now available on computers and even hand-held mobile devices), it's perfectly respectful to give the abridged highlight version of something in print with a url to direct anyone who wants the full version to a place they can get it.

It's just not that big a deal. Get over it.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
People still read newspapers?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

eKonk: To be honest, this sounds like pointless whining. Given this thing called "the internet" (which is a kind of series of tubes and apparently is now available on computers and even hand-held mobile devices), it's perfectly respectful to give the abridged highlight version of something in print with a url to direct anyone who wants the full version to a place they can get it.

It's just not that big a deal. Get over it.


It is a big deal, and no.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does Hanlon's Razor cover "laziness" as opposed to stupidly.  I'm tempted to go ahead and jump straight to "malice" on the part of the editorial board but laziness via editorial copy pasta at least sounds reasonable.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The George Santos effect: Lie about everything, and when that fails..lie some more.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: People still read newspapers?


It's Bangor, Maine, so subtract forty years from whatever the date is.  They also seem to be a popular and economical form of insulation.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eKonk: To be honest, this sounds like pointless whining. Given this thing called "the internet" (which is a kind of series of tubes and apparently is now available on computers and even hand-held mobile devices), it's perfectly respectful to give the abridged highlight version of something in print with a url to direct anyone who wants the full version to a place they can get it.

It's just not that big a deal. Get over it.


An abridged version should still have the same meaning as the original.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eKonk: To be honest, this sounds like pointless whining. Given this thing called "the internet" (which is a kind of series of tubes and apparently is now available on computers and even hand-held mobile devices), it's perfectly respectful to give the abridged highlight version of something in print with a url to direct anyone who wants the full version to a place they can get it.

It's just not that big a deal. Get over it.


This is parody, right?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How about they run the full version of this:
azquotes.comView Full Size

\MLK was a radical, but society keeps trying to force him into the moderate box
 
eKonk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: eKonk: To be honest, this sounds like pointless whining. Given this thing called "the internet" (which is a kind of series of tubes and apparently is now available on computers and even hand-held mobile devices), it's perfectly respectful to give the abridged highlight version of something in print with a url to direct anyone who wants the full version to a place they can get it.

It's just not that big a deal. Get over it.

It is a big deal, and no.


It is not a big deal, and ok.

I May Be Crazy But...: eKonk: To be honest, this sounds like pointless whining. Given this thing called "the internet" (which is a kind of series of tubes and apparently is now available on computers and even hand-held mobile devices), it's perfectly respectful to give the abridged highlight version of something in print with a url to direct anyone who wants the full version to a place they can get it.

It's just not that big a deal. Get over it.

An abridged version should still have the same meaning as the original.


Agreed, and the abridged version linked in TFA did so quite well.

jso2897: eKonk: To be honest, this sounds like pointless whining. Given this thing called "the internet" (which is a kind of series of tubes and apparently is now available on computers and even hand-held mobile devices), it's perfectly respectful to give the abridged highlight version of something in print with a url to direct anyone who wants the full version to a place they can get it.

It's just not that big a deal. Get over it.

This is parody, right?


Some days I'm not sure myself.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fizpez: Does Hanlon's Razor cover "laziness" as opposed to stupidly.  I'm tempted to go ahead and jump straight to "malice" on the part of the editorial board but laziness via editorial copy pasta at least sounds reasonable.


Laziness as a motivating factor should be know as Fizpez's Razor.  I endorse this.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

eKonk: I May Be Crazy But...: eKonk: To be honest, this sounds like pointless whining. Given this thing called "the internet" (which is a kind of series of tubes and apparently is now available on computers and even hand-held mobile devices), it's perfectly respectful to give the abridged highlight version of something in print with a url to direct anyone who wants the full version to a place they can get it.

It's just not that big a deal. Get over it.

An abridged version should still have the same meaning as the original.


Agreed, and the abridged version linked in TFA did so quite well.


If you only edit out parts you don't like, then you are absolutely changing the original message to something you do like.

Besides, that speech is a damn-near perfect work of art.  It's the equivalent of trying to 'edit' the Mona Lisa or make A Starry Night more realistic.  There is no acceptable reason to do so.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

eKonk: It is not a big deal


It's only not a big deal if you don't really care about racial injustice - and injustice in general - in this country. Whitewashing the message to get some feel-goods about the massive problems that still plague us today...you're completely missing the point.

There is a lot of work left to be done, and taking out the parts of MLK's speech that discusses the actual work to be done is just a way for the white moderates to continue seeking an unjust peace for the sake of their comfort rather than actually fixing the problems.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
eKonk:

To be honest, this sounds like pointless whining. Given this thing called "the internet" (which is a kind of series of tubes and apparently is now available on computers and even hand-held mobile devices), it's perfectly respectful to give the abridged highlight version of something in print with a url to direct anyone who wants the full version to a place they can get it.

It's just not that big a deal. Get over it.


abridged that for you
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

eKonk: Some days I'm not sure myself.


I'm sure you will approve of my abridged version of the Second Amendment: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to...... security, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall.....be infringed."
That's okay by you, right?
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fizpez: Does Hanlon's Razor cover "laziness" as opposed to stupidly.  I'm tempted to go ahead and jump straight to "malice" on the part of the editorial board but laziness via editorial copy pasta at least sounds reasonable.


You could attribute it to laziness if they just printed the first paragraph of the speech or just the iconic "I have a dream" lines, but that's not what happened.  Someone went through the speech and cleaved out huge chunks starting midway into the 2nd paragraph and the following EIGHT paragraphs, all dealing with the lack of civil rights and how America has failed in its quest for equality for all.  Then picks up a portion of the 9th paragraph and cherry-picks the rest of the speech, again omitting everything having to do w/racial injustice.  Basically, anything that makes white people uncomfortable.

Nope, this was definitely malice.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: People still read newspapers?


Well, they call it the Bangor Deadly Snooze for a reason...
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
if there's one thing I've learned in life it's that the white moderate really hates being call moderate.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Small town media outlet being hyper-sensitive about alienating their advertisers by not publishing something too "controversial."

Gotta move those refrigerators. Gotta move those color TVs.
 
Leper Pariah [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: eKonk: I May Be Crazy But...: eKonk: To be honest, this sounds like pointless whining. Given this thing called "the internet" (which is a kind of series of tubes and apparently is now available on computers and even hand-held mobile devices), it's perfectly respectful to give the abridged highlight version of something in print with a url to direct anyone who wants the full version to a place they can get it.

It's just not that big a deal. Get over it.

An abridged version should still have the same meaning as the original.


Agreed, and the abridged version linked in TFA did so quite well.

If you only edit out parts you don't like, then you are absolutely changing the original message to something you do like.

Besides, that speech is a damn-near perfect work of art.  It's the equivalent of trying to 'edit' the Mona Lisa or make A Starry Night more realistic.  There is no acceptable reason to do so.


or putting a fig leaf on the statue of david
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eKonk: To be honest, this sounds like pointless whining. Given this thing called "the internet" (which is a kind of series of tubes and apparently is now available on computers and even hand-held mobile devices), it's perfectly respectful to give the abridged highlight version of something in print with a url to direct anyone who wants the full version to a place they can get it.

It's just not that big a deal. Get over it.


There are links in TFA for the abridged version printed in the Bangor paper and King's original speech.  I suggest you read them both and then tell us how removing ONLY the language about racial injustice, lack of Civil Rights, and general inequality is "no big deal".
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.