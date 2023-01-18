 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida Man: "I did not have no venomous snakes." Reporter: "What did you have?" Florida Man: "I had corn snakes"   (wfla.com) divider line
40
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No... farking ...way
I just woke up from a dream where I was bitten by a coral snake. I managed to snap it's head off, but my hand had a huge bite on the back.
fark off universe, I got the message
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corn snake:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Gabbon Viper:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, Gabbon Vipers be sooper chonky...
 
Snooza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never heard of an eyelash viper so just looked it up. Those lashes are fabulous.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, if the dangerous, nonnative species escaped, they could easily live and breed in Florida's subtropical climate, FWC said.

Meh.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snooza: Never heard of an eyelash viper so just looked it up. Those lashes are fabulous.
[Fark user image 425x299]


Don't look up African Bush Viper.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Floriduh at its finest.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The agency seized nearly 200 snakes from all over the world including inland taipan, bushmaster, rhinoceros viper, African bush viper, Gaboon viper, green mamba, eyelash viper, multiple species of spitting cobra, forest cobra, puff adder and saw-scaled vipers.

Criminy. People are stupid.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One time I bought a 7 pound bag of carrots from Safeway.  An our or so later a corn snake slithered across my floor.  I was reasonably certain that it must have hitchhiked in the bag of carrots as they were the same color and it was pretty much the only thing big enough to hide a snake that I'd brought into my house in a few days.  But nope, it had slithered over from a neighbor's house a few doors down.  Sneaky bugger.  In retrospect, of seems pretty stupid to think it came out of the carrots, but there weren't really any more plausible explanations for a corn snake in North Idaho... Well, except for the one that it actually turned out to be.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...rhinoceros viper...

Hmm, never heard of that, but that sure sounds like a cool snake.  Let's check it out.
...

Holy crap, yup.  Nature only just barely stopped short of writing "venomous" on this one:

c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I did not. That's accusations," said Sasnett.

Best not bring up the implications, he might take umbrage
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: Snooza: Never heard of an eyelash viper so just looked it up. Those lashes are fabulous.
[Fark user image 425x299]

Don't look up African Bush Viper.


Or Alabama Blacksnake with safe search off
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "I did not. That's accusations," said Sasnett.

Best not bring up the implications, he might take umbrage


Dolores Umbrage?  They can have her.
 
Snooza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: ...rhinoceros viper...

Hmm, never heard of that, but that sure sounds like a cool snake.  Let's check it out.
...

Holy crap, yup.  Nature only just barely stopped short of writing "venomous" on this one:

[c8.alamy.com image 546x323]


THAT has got to be the coolest looking snake ever. But I still hate snakes.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The agency seized nearly 200 snakes from all over the world

Maybe they should focus on snakes in Florida.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: ...rhinoceros viper...

Hmm, never heard of that, but that sure sounds like a cool snake.  Let's check it out.
...

Holy crap, yup.  Nature only just barely stopped short of writing "venomous" on this one:

[c8.alamy.com image 546x323]


How awesome would that be for his kid's "Show and Tell" though?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should be charged with possession of a deadly weapon just for the Inland Taipan alone.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am curious about snake evolution. I get that they seem to prosper without legs, but wouldn't they do even better with at least front arms? Why did the limbs completely disappear?

/like trogdor
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are some truly stunning color morphs of corn snakes but none of them look like gabbon vipers
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use of a double negative means this guy was actually telling the truth.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: I am curious about snake evolution. I get that they seem to prosper without legs, but wouldn't they do even better with at least front arms? Why did the limbs completely disappear?

/like trogdor


Curse of Ham
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Corn snake:

[Fark user image 850x566]

Gabbon Viper:

[Fark user image 620x400]

Also, Gabbon Vipers be sooper chonky...


Also, do not make fun of the Gabbon Viper for being sooper chonky.  Also, stay the hell away in the first place from anything that's called a viper
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: hubiestubert: Corn snake:

[Fark user image 850x566]

Gabbon Viper:

[Fark user image 620x400]

Also, Gabbon Vipers be sooper chonky...

Also, do not make fun of the Gabbon Viper for being sooper chonky.  Also, stay the hell away in the first place from anything that's called a viper


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Red next to black is a friend of Jack
 
sniderman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
<minnesota accent>

"Oh for corn's snake!"

</minnesota accent>
 
farkdd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

nhdjoseywales: There are some truly stunning color morphs of corn snakes but none of them look like gabbon vipers


Yeah. While most people probably can't identify too many types of snakes (nor could I before I got into the hobby recently), it would be pretty hard to confuse those two. The Gaboon Viper, which is just a beautiful snake (to be admired from a safe distance, preferably behind locked glass or on a TV screen) just screams "venomous" to me, even before I really knew what to look for.
 
zez
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Corn snake was a bad dude
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have some corn on the batch of hot snakes I just dropped. What do I win?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I am curious about snake evolution. I get that they seem to prosper without legs, but wouldn't they do even better with at least front arms? Why did the limbs completely disappear?

/like trogdor


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut:

Also, do not make fun of the Gabbon Viper for being sooper chonky.  Also, stay the hell away in the first place from anything that's called a viper

The Viper is coming.
G.I. Joe: Season 1 - The Viper is Coming: Clip 3
Youtube eyXrwbg1G7c
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I am curious about snake evolution. I get that they seem to prosper without legs, but wouldn't they do even better with at least front arms? Why did the limbs completely disappear?

/like trogdor


Perhaps it helps them slither into holes.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Red next to black is a friend of Jack


Red touches yellow it will kill a fellow
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: bigdog1960: Red next to black is a friend of Jack

Red touches yellow it will kill a fellow


Glowing purple touches fluorescent green, licking toads you have been.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: SpectroBoy: I am curious about snake evolution. I get that they seem to prosper without legs, but wouldn't they do even better with at least front arms? Why did the limbs completely disappear?

/like trogdor

Perhaps it helps them slither into holes.


Maybe.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Red next to black is a friend of Jack


What if Jack is also friends with venomous snakes?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: hubiestubert: Corn snake:

[Fark user image 850x566]

Gabbon Viper:

[Fark user image 620x400]

Also, Gabbon Vipers be sooper chonky...

Also, do not make fun of the Gabbon Viper for being sooper chonky.  Also, stay the hell away in the first place from anything that's called a viper


Tiny Tim - The Viper
Youtube oSdhFsm0NpU
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I am curious about snake evolution. I get that they seem to prosper without legs, but wouldn't they do even better with at least front arms? Why did the limbs completely disappear?

/like trogdor


Mobility.  It helps them get into tight spaces.  Limbs don't just sprout out of a torso.  There are structures along the skeleton that are needed to support them.  Those are usually perpendicular to the torso, ie they stick out.  That is going to put a lower limit on what the animal can squeeze through.   By having no limbs, snakes can squeeze through smaller spaces.  That means they can chase prey that is too small for a similar-sized lizard to follow.  Evolution is often about exploiting an unfilled niche.  So, lizards could go after prey down to a size where they can follow them, and then snakes pick up after that and go after smaller prey.  Everybody has a source of food and everybody is good

Interestingly, based on you "why no front limbs" query, ancient snakes lost their front limbs first.  There are fossils where the snake looks like what we consider a snake to look like, except it has these small back legs just jutting out almost apologetically.  Presumably, snakes lost the front legs first, to let them shove their heads and upper bodies deeper into prey holes.  But the back legs wouldn't then be able to effectively move the animal around by themselves, so they disappeared because that allowed even more of the snake to get into tight spaces.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"I did not have no venomous snakes," said Sasnett

"Aha! So you admit it! Book 'em."
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can Dodge a Viper if I have to... but I can't a ford Cobra
 
