(CNN)   It's like a real-life Gilligan's Island. Except there's no Ginger. Or Marianne. And the boat doesn't wreck. And the skipper is the charismatic head of an internet doomsday cult   (cnn.com) divider line
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Moron.
 
Merltech
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No loss to society?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, that's a shame.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Doesn't sound like there was a Professor either.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's a boatload of mental problems. Then he jumped overboard.
 
Snort
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Question: do the stupid deserve to die?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I bet skipper still sleep on top of little buddy
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Snort: Question: do the stupid deserve to die?


Well, from an evolutionary stand point...
 
bronskrat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Before he left home, his parents say, their son told them to sell all their belongings and move into a bunker.

Yes, but have any of you actually TRIED bunker living? It's the new hipster beard.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"And I will make you fishers of men" - Abe Lincoln
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bronskrat: Before he left home, his parents say, their son told them to sell all their belongings and move into a bunker.

Yes, but have any of you actually TRIED bunker living?


I think most of us did in 2020.
 
assjuice
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hopefully a suicide cult
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wolman called it "the witches' brew of Covid conspiracy, end times prophecy, Christian fundamentalism meets stress and turmoil about the 2020 election."

MAGA mission statement right there
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It all started because they are anti-vaxxer morans.

I hope the cannibals on the island cook them in a giant pot next to buggs bunny
 
gyorg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wonder if the majority of vaccine cult folks have started to realize they got played for political gains now that it's not really a media thing any more.
 
Sneakytoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mary Ann, you heathen
 
dracos31
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Snort: Question: do the stupid deserve to die?


I'd say more than deserve, they are requesting it by their own stupid actions.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gyorg: I wonder if the majority of vaccine cult folks have started to realize they got played for political gains now that it's not really a media thing any more.


Absolutely not. You will never convince them they were fooled.

They believe it in the exact same way they believe their religion, which is to say; not really, but the will never ever admit it.
 
firefly212
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gyorg: I wonder if the majority of vaccine cult folks have started to realize they got played for political gains now that it's not really a media thing any more.


No, it's a cult, so they're convinced everyone is trying to trick them, and the only people they can trust are other cult members. You can't convince them that they're wrong, total waste of effort.
 
