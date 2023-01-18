 Skip to content
(NBC Chicago)   Chicago is running a contest for naming six snowplows. It's limited to Chicago residents, but Subby is pulling for DA PLOW   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
All Hail Streets and San!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
#1, #2, #4, #5, #6, #7 - make people wonder where #3 went.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mike Ditk-plow
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Plow King
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
O-Line.
 
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Lincoln Park Plowrate.
 
wxboy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meigs Field Unit #3
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Body count
 
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
🎶My kind of plow🎶
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Too soon for the Rennerator?
 
cide1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Chance the Scraper made me chuckle.
 
Minktastic Mink!
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Drew Curtis Presents the Fark.com UFIA Snowplow
 
TexasPeace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Plower good
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subby is pulling for DA PLOW

Fark is not your personal erotica site, Subby
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Honorable Richard J. Plowley.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mrs. O'Leary's Plow?

Police clearing rioters at the'68 Dem Convention?
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Plowie McPlowface!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Blade
Blade 2
Blade 3 Trinity
Blade Runner
Sling Blade
Zorro
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
señor plow
 
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Honorable Richard J. Plowley.


You'd also have to have The Honorable Richard M. Plowley.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Snow Murderer
 
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Caution: Contains Malört
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 minute ago  
more plower

"the streets are covered in snow, WE NEED MORE PLOWER!"
 
DuneClimber
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This Plow Sucks
 
