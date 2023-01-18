 Skip to content
(BBC) Canada enhances its reputation for clean living with a recommendation that two alcoholic beverages per week is really pushing the boat out. Yes, that is "per week", not "per hour"
43
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d2cdo4blch85n8.cloudfront.netView Full Size


This stopper also fits in a whisky bottle.
Just sayin'
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I love how Charles looks absolutely horrified by the pour on this beer. As he should.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No amount of alcohol is healthy.

I've wanted a "stupid" or "disagree" voting button on Fark for years, to stop "funny" being abused, and I've just had a brilliant idea. If I start anti-alcohol comments i'll either get banned, or the outcry to my comments will demand and require a "stupid" button.

Down with alcohol.

Booo alcohol.

Right, my work here is done. I'm off to the pub.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk or sober, you still die in the end.

Sober only makes you more useful to the 1%.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: [Fark user image 850x478]
I love how Charles looks absolutely horrified by the pour on this beer. As he should.


I know that brewery. They claim to make beer out of Iceberg water.
They're full of shiat and the beer tastes like it.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: [Fark user image 850x478]
I love how Charles looks absolutely horrified by the pour on this beer. As he should.


I think he's just horrified by beer.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Drunk or sober, you still die in the end.

Sober only makes you more useful to the 1%.


This is why I'm generally unconcerned about people enjoying their brain candy.  It's mostly a conversation they need to be having with their healthcare professionals.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's health advice, not advice on how to party down.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe this is just a push for the cannabis industry.
'Booze is wrong - switch to a bong'
 
ayrlander [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: gunsmack: [Fark user image 850x478]
I love how Charles looks absolutely horrified by the pour on this beer. As he should.

I know that brewery. They claim to make beer out of Iceberg water.
They're full of shiat and the beer tastes like it.


Now I'm confused, is it full of shiat instead of iceberg water, or in addition to iceberg water?
 
nullptr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an alcoholic I laugh uncontrollably at "two drinks per week".
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ayrlander: MillionDollarMo: gunsmack: [Fark user image 850x478]
I love how Charles looks absolutely horrified by the pour on this beer. As he should.

I know that brewery. They claim to make beer out of Iceberg water.
They're full of shiat and the beer tastes like it.

Now I'm confused, is it full of shiat instead of iceberg water, or in addition to iceberg water?


It's the bare minimum Iceberg water to say it contains Iceberg water, the rest is shiat and city water.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.blogto.comView Full Size

Take off, eh.
 
nullptr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nullptr: As an alcoholic I laugh uncontrollably at "two drinks per week".


Ugh almost 5 years sober now.

AA should really give you the suicide booth option, life sucks sober.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ayrlander: MillionDollarMo: gunsmack: [Fark user image 850x478]
I love how Charles looks absolutely horrified by the pour on this beer. As he should.

I know that brewery. They claim to make beer out of Iceberg water.
They're full of shiat and the beer tastes like it.

Now I'm confused, is it full of shiat instead of iceberg water, or in addition to iceberg water?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Targeted advert is targeted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
raz4446
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
there is no amount of alcohol that is safe to ingest.  that's the sad part
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size


/obligatory
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Alcohol is straight up poison. One of the most dangerous drugs out there in terms of amount it takes to feel effects vs. the LD50. Benzos should be a legal alternative.

/Que all the people saying how addictive they are.
//Alcohol is just as addictive, but also causes your liver to go bye, and brain damage.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Exports must be a real profit center.  All those rednecks stiggin' it to Canadians, drinkin' their beer.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

nullptr: nullptr: As an alcoholic I laugh uncontrollably at "two drinks per week".

Ugh almost 5 years sober now.

AA should really give you the suicide booth option, life sucks sober.


Yep.  There's a reason I drink.  Quitting drinking just means my mental health takes a nosedive.

On the other hand, my physical health is getting to the point where I'm screaming at the bottle, "JUST KILL ME ALREADY!"  The slow slide is tremendously physically painful.  Still, the alternative is worse.

Wish I could be sober.  Simply can't live that way.  Nothing I can do about it, because the reasons I drink aren't fixable.  Cannabis didn't turn out well (it basically shut down my pancreas), and gabapentin isn't enough.

Oh well.  Sláinte.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gunsmack: [Fark user image 850x478]
I love how Charles looks absolutely horrified by the pour on this beer. As he should.


Beer takes time to pour. He was too hasty, should have waited a bit for the foam to settle and the barkeeper to pour in some more beer so that you have the perfect foam top. But i suppose that's a part of the beer culture that's not too popular in England or the US.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Paddy: gunsmack: [Fark user image 850x478]
I love how Charles looks absolutely horrified by the pour on this beer. As he should.

Beer takes time to pour. He was too hasty, should have waited a bit for the foam to settle and the barkeeper to pour in some more beer so that you have the perfect foam top. But i suppose that's a part of the beer culture that's not too popular in England or the US.


Sadly, that is just how the taps pour at that place. 
Foamy iceberg poop.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

nullptr: nullptr: As an alcoholic I laugh uncontrollably at "two drinks per week".

Ugh almost 5 years sober now.

AA should really give you the suicide booth option, life sucks sober.


I have been "Cali" sober of alcohol for almost 6.5 years, I was on the transplant list after I quit drinking and started using cannabis. Within 5 years my liver returned to "normal" function due to the cannabis. I take about the equivalent of 5 or 6 grams of flower/bud a day. I have started experimenting with micro dosing magic shrooms, half a gram to a gram a day. Short of the early days of cocaine, I don't think I've ever felt better.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Paddy: gunsmack: [Fark user image 850x478]
I love how Charles looks absolutely horrified by the pour on this beer. As he should.

Beer takes time to pour. He was too hasty, should have waited a bit for the foam to settle and the barkeeper to pour in some more beer so that you have the perfect foam top. But i suppose that's a part of the beer culture that's not too popular in England or the US.

Sadly, that is just how the taps pour at that place. 
Foamy iceberg poop.


Bartender needs a paddlin' then. The beer ratings themselves are quite alright on Untappd.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Alcohol is straight up poison. One of the most dangerous drugs out there in terms of amount it takes to feel effects vs. the LD50. Benzos should be a legal alternative.

/Que all the people saying how addictive they are.
//Alcohol is just as addictive, but also causes your liver to go bye, and brain damage.


Actually, thanks to natural selection, humans actually have an enzyme that breaks down alcohol. It's alcohol dehydrogenase. It breaks down ethanol into acetaldehyde. That's what give you the hangover. Other enzymes get involved, and eventually you end up with CO2 and water.

Like most animals, human bodies probably developed the enzymes to deal with fermented food.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh I'm pushing the boat out, alright.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Paddy: MillionDollarMo: Paddy: gunsmack: [Fark user image 850x478]
I love how Charles looks absolutely horrified by the pour on this beer. As he should.

Beer takes time to pour. He was too hasty, should have waited a bit for the foam to settle and the barkeeper to pour in some more beer so that you have the perfect foam top. But i suppose that's a part of the beer culture that's not too popular in England or the US.

Sadly, that is just how the taps pour at that place. 
Foamy iceberg poop.

Bartender needs a paddlin' then. The beer ratings themselves are quite alright on Untappd.


The brewery does not properly maintain the draught system in their taproom. It always pours like that. Some of their beer is ok, they get by because they've been around longer than most other brewers in Newfoundland. Mostly it's overhyped and unbalanced, and in the case of the Iceberg beer, dishonest.
 
drwiki [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The 2/week is "no risk" drinking. 2-14 per week is still "low risk". I like that they include risks of committing or being the recipient of violence in there as well a bunch of cancer risks.
 
nullptr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: Targeted advert is targeted.

[Fark user image image 422x750]


Hah! Also, my brother in Christ, please use something like AdGuard.
 
nullptr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: nullptr: nullptr: As an alcoholic I laugh uncontrollably at "two drinks per week".

Ugh almost 5 years sober now.

AA should really give you the suicide booth option, life sucks sober.

Yep.  There's a reason I drink.  Quitting drinking just means my mental health takes a nosedive.

On the other hand, my physical health is getting to the point where I'm screaming at the bottle, "JUST KILL ME ALREADY!"  The slow slide is tremendously physically painful.  Still, the alternative is worse.

Wish I could be sober.  Simply can't live that way.  Nothing I can do about it, because the reasons I drink aren't fixable.  Cannabis didn't turn out well (it basically shut down my pancreas), and gabapentin isn't enough.

Oh well.  Sláinte.


Aye, that's a tough nut. :( My mental health also didn't magically get better once I sobered up and anxiety shot up when I stopped self medicating with booze. When I was able to smoke weed 24/7 like snoop dog in California it helped (sucks you can't smoke dope) but now I'm in bumfark Indiana.

Im at my bi-weekly ketamine treatment right now. Great shiat, the effects were like night and day back in April but now I've become tolerant and it's not doing anything for me anymore and insurance won't let me up the dosage.

Time to try some shrooms and 1P-LSD. I just want to be not-sad. :(
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hmm, FTFA:

The new recommendations put the country out of step with several other Western nations. Australia's national guidance, published in 2020, recommends a maximum of 10 standard drinks a week. France suggests the same.
The US recommends no more than two drinks a day for men and one for women, while the UK suggests no more than 14 "units" of alcohol - around six glasses of wine, or pints of beer - per week.

But Canada is not a total outlier. As of 2015, the Netherlands' health council recommended that people abstained from alcohol altogether, or drink no more than one standard drink each day.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why don't they run their beer stores like they run their healthcare? That way you could only buy 1 or 2 drinks a week.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I believe this is just a push for the cannabis industry.
'Booze is wrong - switch to a bong'


Cannabis is it's own push.  You mean I only have to eat one low calorie gummy to be out of my gord and I'll feel like a million bucks the next morning?  Like how is this banned but alcohol is universally available?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Hmm, FTFA:

The new recommendations put the country out of step with several other Western nations. Australia's national guidance, published in 2020, recommends a maximum of 10 standard drinks a week. France suggests the same.
The US recommends no more than two drinks a day for men and one for women, while the UK suggests no more than 14 "units" of alcohol - around six glasses of wine, or pints of beer - per week.

But Canada is not a total outlier. As of 2015, the Netherlands' health council recommended that people abstained from alcohol altogether, or drink no more than one standard drink each day.


Seems pretty much anywhere defines more than 2 drinks a day an "alcoholic". I'd say even 1 drink a day is an addiction, low on the spectrum of alcoholism.

//we need to outlaw all drug advertising including alcohol. Stop glorifying this drug that has no medical use and kills 5% of the World's population a year.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you'd eat nothing but vegetables, probably mostly raw, and exercise 3-4 hours per day, cover your entire body with sunscreen, wear a hat at all times, live within walking distance to whatever stores you require, even if that walk is 10 miles (AS LONG AS IT'S ON A COMPLETELY SAFE PATH), and never engage in any form of entertaining behavior, especially sex, booze, weed, drugs, etc, which will all kill you, you could probably live to be 95-100. Or you can drink like a fish and eat bbq, and pork willy nilly like a randy little bonobo, and live to be 79 and miss those super-fun last 15 years of being a burden on the tax payer.

I know which one I want to do. I hate the tax payer.
 
nullptr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnphantom: nullptr: nullptr: As an alcoholic I laugh uncontrollably at "two drinks per week".

Ugh almost 5 years sober now.

AA should really give you the suicide booth option, life sucks sober.

I have been "Cali" sober of alcohol for almost 6.5 years, I was on the transplant list after I quit drinking and started using cannabis. Within 5 years my liver returned to "normal" function due to the cannabis. I take about the equivalent of 5 or 6 grams of flower/bud a day. I have started experimenting with micro dosing magic shrooms, half a gram to a gram a day. Short of the early days of cocaine, I don't think I've ever felt better.


Thank you! Yeah I got a cool "shiatake" grower on Black Friday but I've been too depressed to set it up and use the spores I bought. =\ Maybe this will give me the motivation to do that!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Right on about massive amounts of weed. I was chainsmoking blunts out in Cali. 🤤
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: gunsmack: [Fark user image 850x478]
I love how Charles looks absolutely horrified by the pour on this beer. As he should.

I know that brewery. They claim to make beer out of Iceberg water.
They're full of shiat and the beer tastes like it.


On a long enough time line, all water is iceberg water
 
starsrift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I never expected to live much past the age of 40. I find myself completely without plans for these extra years I'm getting.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

flucto: If you'd eat nothing but vegetables, probably mostly raw, and exercise 3-4 hours per day, cover your entire body with sunscreen, wear a hat at all times, live within walking distance to whatever stores you require, even if that walk is 10 miles (AS LONG AS IT'S ON A COMPLETELY SAFE PATH), and never engage in any form of entertaining behavior, especially sex, booze, weed, drugs, etc, which will all kill you, you could probably live to be 95-100. Or you can drink like a fish and eat bbq, and pork willy nilly like a randy little bonobo, and live to be 79 and miss those super-fun last 15 years of being a burden on the tax payer.

I know which one I want to do. I hate the tax payer.


The thing is that unhealthy living doesn't so much chop off the last few years from your life as it fast-forwards you to them.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah about what I said about advertising - how many alcoholics here that have been to AA and legitimately tried to quit, how have you felt about the constant barrage of alcohol commercials everywhere?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Booze is quite expensive, too.. a 24 of cheap beer is minimum $45. Here's a normal beer around here.. $50 https://www.mynslc.com/en/products/Beer/Ale/India_Pale_Ale/1001149.aspx

A 40 pounder of rum? $40 bucks. https://www.mynslc.com/en/products/Spirits/Rum/White/1000883.aspx

Here's 1.5L of pino for $25 https://www.mynslc.com/en/products/Wine/White/Pinot%20Grigio/1018831.aspx (that's actually a good deal... decent wine)

I can get an ounce of weed for $100 and that lasts me a month...
 
