 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Day 329 of WW3: 16 people, including Ukraine's interior minister and two children, were killed when a helicopter crashed near a nursery outside the capital Kyiv. Orc terrorism hasn't been ruled out. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
32
    More: News, Al Jazeera, Russia-Ukraine live, dead bodies, serviceman stands, Ukrainian interior minister, Emergency services, Russia-Ukraine war News, top interior ministry officials  
•       •       •

127 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 Jan 2023 at 8:00 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That sucks.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's problematic
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x915]
[Fark user image 850x1422]


Over 800 orcs? Wow.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
So, that was my Boobies yesterday. It had Sanna Marin in leopard print, saying: "I was born to lick your face".
It was an obvious spoof on her desire to let Ukraine have leopard tanks and the face eating leopard meme.
Here's the original version. Is this misogyny also, or do the mods just discriminate against women's speech?

CaddyShack - I Was Born To Love You
Youtube e08TOHlevxU
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
January 18

Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions:

📍 Daughter

Yesterday, the Russians wounded 2 civilians in Bakhmut and Orlivka.

📍 Mykolaiv region

Yesterday evening, the enemy attacked the water area and the settlement of Ochakivska hromada with anti-aircraft missiles. As a result, several private residential buildings were damaged, windows were broken in an apartment building. There are no casualties.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region

The Russians covered Nikopolshchyna with fire from heavy artillery three times. More than two dozen enemy shells landed in two communities - Marganetska and Chervonogrigorivska. People are whole.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia brings officials from the Russian Federation to the occupied territories, because the locals do not want to cooperate - General Staff

Also, in the temporarily occupied territories there is a shortage of workers in various fields, because local residents do not want to cooperate with the occupiers. So the Russians are trying to import workers from the same Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The USA may announce a new aid package to Ukraine at the end of the week

"I suspect you will continue to hear about additional security assistance packages, additional weapons and capabilities for Ukraine coming from the United States. Perhaps as early as the end of this week, " said White House National Security Council strategic communications adviser John Kirby. .
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin will soon announce the second wave of mobilization - ISW

The Institute for the Study of War reminded that today Putin will deliver a speech in St. Petersburg on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the breakthrough by the Soviet army of the Nazi blockade of Leningrad - Putin's hometown.

"Putin likes to use symbolic dates to appeal to the Russian people. Some Russian pro-war bloggers have noted that he will use this opportunity to announce either mobilization or war with Ukraine. Ukrainian and Western intelligence have also repeatedly warned of Putin's mobilization preparations planned for mid-January ", ISW said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Europe helps Ukraine to resist Russian aggression the most, - Borrell

The chief diplomat of the European Union, Josep Borrell, said that the total amount of military, financial and humanitarian aid that Europe provides to Ukraine is close to 50 billion euros.

"This puts us in the first place among countries in terms of the amount of aid provided to Ukraine, ahead of the United States, " he said.

Borrell stressed that this aid is not enough as long as Ukraine is still suffering from systematic attacks by the Russian army.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Brovary, an aircraft fell on a social infrastructure facility - the Office of the President

A spokeswoman for the Kyiv region police informed Suspilno that a helicopter fell near the kindergarten and a fire broke out. People are being evacuated.

Emergency services and all services are already on site.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They left Nikopol to escape enemy shelling and to give their children the opportunity to simply live.

The enemy came to their home and to the Dnipro. On January 14, a Russian missile attack killed the spouses Iryna and Maksym. On that day, they were supposed to wish their friends a happy birthday. Their two children, 9-year-old Timur and 14-year-old Karolina, miraculously survived, because they were waiting for their parents at the playground. But now they are orphans.

Each story is a sharp knife blow to the heart of every Ukrainian. Eternal memory! We will not forget and we will not forgive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In Brovary, an aircraft fell on a social infrastructure object, - Office of the President. A spokeswoman for the Kyiv region police informed Suspilno that a helicopter fell near a kindergarten and a fire broke out. People are being evacuated. Emergency services and all services are already on site. !! During the tragedy, children and employees of the institution were in the kindergarten in Brovary, - the head of the OVA

There are victims. At this point, everyone was evacuated.

Ambulances, police and firefighters are working at the scene of the crash.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As a result of the plane crash in Brovary, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died: the minister, the first deputy minister and the state secretary, - reports the head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko

are known So far, 16 dead people , including 2 children . Of them, 9 were on board the rotorcraft.
22 victims are in hospital, including 10 children.

All specialized and specialized services work on site. The inspection of the scene is ongoing.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ussia is preparing for a new wave of mobilization, - GUR

The new wave of mobilization in the Russian Federation will be characterized by increased attention to the population of the "central regions".:

groups of military enlistment officers arrive at the enterprises of the capital of the Russian Federation to conduct propaganda events among employees;

events are accompanied by moral pressure, intimidation of people ;

the greatest interest of military commissars is caused by men aged 40-55 years, who have served military service in the army and have certain military specialties;

посилюєтьсяpropaganda efforts aimed at foreign citizens (in particular, migrants from the former republics of the USSR) are being intensified: men of military age who apply to the authorities for Russian citizenship are invited to sign a contract for military service. After that, the issue of granting citizenship is resolved automatically.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: That sucks.


I'm so sad hearing about this helicopter crash. Here's hoping the kids & other people injured can recover quickly.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fun Fact / CSB: Not many here in college, but maybe your kids. If you want an easy 'A' in an American Govt. class, file for information under the 'Freedom of Information Act' and show the written reply to your professor.  That you bothered is quite impressive. I did this with TWA flight 800, asking if it was flying through restricted airspace. I was told that the answer couldn't be provided due to ongoing investigation by the NTSB. The FBI called me 6 months later asking why I wanted to know. I explained I was a student at the time I asked. I was told the information I wanted was now publicly available but unfortunately had been destroyed. Wait wut?

It's too early to talk about the causes of the plane crash in Brovary , - Air Force spokesman

"The commission will investigate the reasons. It won't be 1-2 days, because the plane crash investigation takes a certain amount of time. I think a state commission will be created, which will include various aviation specialists. They are investigating the reasons for what happened and what factors influenced the helicopter crash, " said Yuri Ignat.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators: https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Refugee support in Lviv: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (Embroidered shirts for Valentine's Day? But consider shipping time):

Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391 ; https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for January 7 to January 13 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Time to dig out:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was flying by helicopter on a business trip to one of the "hot spots ", - said the deputy head of the OP Kirill Tymoshenko.

There were 9 people on board, all of them died. The other 9 dead were children and adults who were in kindergarten.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ukraine will create a special group to investigate the circumstances of the helicopter crash in Brovary

" I instructed to immediately create a special group for a detailed investigation of all the circumstances of the tragedy ," Prime Minister of Ukraine Shmigal said.
 
mederu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzia wants to Encircle Bakhmut | Ukraine should act FAST to defend it
Youtube FPCfrypVCf4

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
17 Jan: Freezing Weather LED TO AN UNEXPECTED TURN OF EVENTS | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube Ud_OJd1tgEU

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Official information of the State Emergency Service on the plane crash in Brovary:

As a result of the crash of the State Emergency Service Es-225 helicopter, a kindergarten, a fourteen-story residential building and 3 cars were damaged.

There were 9 people on board: 6 members of the operational group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as 3 crew members of the State Emergency Service.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fasahd: ussia is preparing for a new wave of mobilization, - GUR

The new wave of mobilization in the Russian Federation will be characterized by increased attention to the population of the "central regions".:

▪groups of military enlistment officers arrive at the enterprises of the capital of the Russian Federation to conduct propaganda events among employees;

▪ events are accompanied by moral pressure, intimidation of people ;

▪the greatest interest of military commissars is caused by men aged 40-55 years, who have served military service in the army and have certain military specialties;

▪ посилюєтьсяpropaganda efforts aimed at foreign citizens (in particular, migrants from the former republics of the USSR) are being intensified: men of military age who apply to the authorities for Russian citizenship are invited to sign a contract for military service. After that, the issue of granting citizenship is resolved automatically.


Interesting, so both GUR and ISW are confirming the scuttlebutt I've been hearing over the weekend.

If he's really drafting from the two major cities, he's f*cking himself hard. This will only ensure he goes the way Gaddafi did
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

As of this moment, 15 people have died. The exact number of victims of the tragedy is now being established.

Among them are the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky, his first deputy Yevgeny Enin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuriy Lubkovich, their assistants, and the helicopter crew.

25 people were injured, including 10 children.

As of this moment, three children have died. Unspeakable pain. The helicopter crashed on the territory of one of the kindergartens.

I instructed the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the National Police of Ukraine and other authorized bodies, to find out all the circumstances of the incident.

All services are working at the scene of the tragedy.

My condolences to all the families and friends of the victims!

Denis, Evgeny, Yuri, team of the Ministry of Internal Affairs... real patriots of Ukraine. Bright memory! Bright memory to all those whose lives were taken away by this black morning!
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fasahd: [Fark user image 300x63]
So, that was my Boobies yesterday. It had Sanna Marin in leopard print, saying: "I was born to lick your face".
It was an obvious spoof on her desire to let Ukraine have leopard tanks and the face eating leopard meme.
Here's the original version. Is this misogyny also, or do the mods just discriminate against women's speech?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/e08TOHlevxU?start=22]


I'm a woman. Here's your pic. She's fully clothed and not licking anything. Let's all just appreciate the effort.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

somedude210: fasahd: ussia is preparing for a new wave of mobilization, - GUR

The new wave of mobilization in the Russian Federation will be characterized by increased attention to the population of the "central regions".:

▪groups of military enlistment officers arrive at the enterprises of the capital of the Russian Federation to conduct propaganda events among employees;

▪ events are accompanied by moral pressure, intimidation of people ;

▪the greatest interest of military commissars is caused by men aged 40-55 years, who have served military service in the army and have certain military specialties;

▪ посилюєтьсяpropaganda efforts aimed at foreign citizens (in particular, migrants from the former republics of the USSR) are being intensified: men of military age who apply to the authorities for Russian citizenship are invited to sign a contract for military service. After that, the issue of granting citizenship is resolved automatically.

Interesting, so both GUR and ISW are confirming the scuttlebutt I've been hearing over the weekend.

If he's really drafting from the two major cities, he's f*cking himself hard. This will only ensure he goes the way Gaddafi did


Also the special skills of the old fogies...

"Hey comrade, you remember how to work a T-62 and BMP-1? "
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Also, while funny, Chevy Chase is a sexist pig.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, Zelenskyy is consolidating power.  Excellent!.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.