News: Flight attendants caught smuggling 27 kg of a regulated substance into the Philippines. Fark: It was onions
23 Comments
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We onion smuggling pros will fill the mesh onion bags with coffee grounds to throw off the hounds.

There aren't many of us onion-smuggling pros left.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Love Onions
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If onions are worth more than cocaine or heroin, then the Philippines is having a worse food shortage than I thought.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So? You can't do that inside the US to, coming from the USVI through US Customs.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Red, white, or yellow? Damn shiat reporting.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
Netrngr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So good they bring tears to your eyes.
 
vinniethepoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's a shortage of onions. They're about three times the price of meat per kilo when you can get them
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
ChrisDe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The prosecutor is building a case with many layers.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I remember in the past that a airplane had to declare an emergency and return to the airport, because the flight crew was overwhelmed by a toxic gas. It turned out to poorly packed onions in the forward cargo hold.
 
EBN-OZN
Stud Gerbil
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
True but that wouldn't result in an international news headline.  It's newsworthy because of the shortage in the Philippines and the resulting price of the goods.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/pi/pq/travel-shipping-information/traveling-from-the-u-s-mainland-to-hawai%CA%BBi/

Common restricted plant material: Most plants are permitted into the State after inspection.  However, Hawaii does not allow the following to be shipped into the State without prior arrangements for permit and/or quarantine, treatments, or certification:
Pineapple and bromeliad plants and fruits
Passion fruit plants and seeds
Cruciferous root vegetables (radish, turnip, daikon, horseradish, rutabaga)
Corn on the cob
Citrus and pulpy fruits from Florida & Puerto Rico
Taro and dasheen
Coconuts
Orchid plants require an import permit and certificate of origin.
Plants in the grass family (including sugar cane and bamboo.
Coffee plants and plant parts including seeds.  (Green coffee beans must be fumigated and certified prior to shipment)*
Palm plants
Aster, chrysanthemum, hollyhock, dahlia and gladiolus plants require certification of origin or certification of treatment depending on where they are grown.*
Pine plants and parts require certificate of origin or certificate of treatment depending on where they are grown.  Cut branches are allowed during the period of Oct. 20 to Dec. 31.
Sorghum, broomcorn and sudan grass - non-propagative parts require certificate of origin or certificate of treatment depending on where it is grown.  Propagative parts (except seed) for planting require an import permit and quarantine.
To view the administrative rules regarding plant importation (Chapter 70 - Plant Import Rules), click here.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
johnphantom
https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/items/fresh-fruits-and-vegetables

Passengers flying from Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands to the U.S. mainland cannot take most fresh fruits and vegetables due to the risk of spreading invasive plant pests. For more prohibited items, please go to the 'What Can I Bring?'
 
GalFisk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

That's what you think.

When it became the fashion to copy the style of the onion smuggler - the wide brim hat, the three piece pinstripe suit, and TWO (not three) onions on the belt, the onion smuggler had to find new ways to differentiate himself from the crowd.

You just got left behind, that's all. You got stuck in the last generation like any other aging hipster.
 
dryknife
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I would have guessed yo-yos.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Reading your post, all I can hear is Samuel L Jackson yelling

"IVE HAD IT WITH THESE ONION-SMUGGLING PROS ON THIS FILIPINO PLANE"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

*shrug* I guess I think If there was no scarcity this wouldn't have been a story. We certainly don't hear about all the times some is stopped from bringing in a banana to Oahu
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ogres also have layers. Are they illegal as well?
 
