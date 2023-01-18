 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Secretary at a Louisiana public school resigns for sending email in which she asked faculty to remind students that they had {N-word} Day lol Mark Luther King Day" off. Members of the school community were shocked, but not that shocked   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    Ouachita Parish Junior High School, Nelwyn Fontana, Monday Facebook post, white secretary, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Louisiana school  
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not fired, subby.

Resigned.

Big difference.

And part of the problem.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow. I feel if you're a reasonable and intelligent person, and you listen to some of MLKs speeches, you'll have nothing but respect for that man. You'd never call him the N word. That's for lower forms of human life, like Republicans and Nazis.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, is she running for a state-level or federal-level office as a "the woke mob canceled me" Republican?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: So, is she running for a state-level or federal-level office as a "the woke mob canceled me" Republican?


Don't be silly.  With her experience she'll be perfect to take over the local school board.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's the worst. An uneducated woman who thinks she's sophisticated and smart.

dab57h0r8ahff.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

theteacher: She's the worst. An uneducated woman who thinks she's sophisticated and smart.

[dab57h0r8ahff.cloudfront.net image 800x420]


I think I can guess her Fark handle.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You mean the state where people say that openly and proudly among fellow whites? Ok
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: You mean the state where people say that openly and proudly among fellow whites? Ok


In my experience, that cultural norm runs from Virginia to Texas, a sort of ignorant crescent. But it is the worst in Alabama.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: NewportBarGuy: You mean the state where people say that openly and proudly among fellow whites? Ok

In my experience, that cultural norm runs from Virginia to Texas, a sort of ignorant crescent. But it is the worst in Alabama.


Bu...but not *all* southerners!

\this message brought to you by people who inexplicably feel the need to defend a state
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagine being such a pos of shiat you bad mouth a person who got you a long weekend and a paid day offThe ONLY people who can legit complain about a day off are the folks who dont get paid for it
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

calbert: Not fired, subby.

Resigned.

Big difference.

And part of the problem.


Resigned before she could be fired. You often need at least a hearing or at least some paperwork to fire a public official.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: August11: NewportBarGuy: You mean the state where people say that openly and proudly among fellow whites? Ok

In my experience, that cultural norm runs from Virginia to Texas, a sort of ignorant crescent. But it is the worst in Alabama.

Bu...but not *all* southerners!

\this message brought to you by people who inexplicably feel the need to defend a state


Sumbunall.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC and MLK.  You people just can't help yourselves, can you?  Being a MAGAt must disable your career dissipation lights as you type this shiat.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: August11: NewportBarGuy: You mean the state where people say that openly and proudly among fellow whites? Ok

In my experience, that cultural norm runs from Virginia to Texas, a sort of ignorant crescent. But it is the worst in Alabama.

Bu...but not *all* southerners!

\this message brought to you by people who inexplicably feel the need to defend a state


That sounds less like they were defending their state than they were acknowledging that it runs across the South. They might have just as easily said "America" and they'd be right.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does she even racism? 
nword day is Juneteenth not MLK.
Growing up in Texas, Juneteenth was the day grandma wouldn't takes us to the swimming pool.
another example of Southern Christian Family Values
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people ruin everything.

Nelwyn Fontana WAS the name of the heroine in my gritty noire pulp Plotto novel.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's named after the halfling race in Willow?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is calling him Mark some sort of racist thing?  Or is she just an idiot?


Also, I always say in these threads, racists are so obsessed with race.  It's so odd to me.
 
Gift Horses Mouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

calbert: Not fired, subby.

Resigned.

Big difference.

And part of the problem.


Oh Lordt, I went to this school back in the early 90s. Louisiana laws would make having her fired a semi-lengthy process of hearings and such before action was taken. This was for the better that she resigned because public outrage would linger until the process was complete. ...yay Napoleonic code.... #gocubs
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU KNOW THEM KIDS DON'T LISTEN.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sort of thing won't happen in the future if states just follow Florida's lead regarding public education. I mean the racism will still be there, we just won't know who MLK was, so it won't look as bad.
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guarantee she was given the option to resign so she could keep her pension. Then she'll sue and win for being forced out. That is the culture down there.

Red states....Not even once
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: YOU KNOW THEM KIDS DON'T LISTEN.


Came here for this. Leaving satisfied.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice to see the school hired an admin assistant who can't spell.

Its like working in a bank when you aren't good in math.
 
helper_monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: NewportBarGuy: You mean the state where people say that openly and proudly among fellow whites? Ok

In my experience, that cultural norm runs from Virginia to Texas, a sort of ignorant crescent. But it is the worst in Alabama.


I lived in Texas until I was 13 and then my family moved to a small town in Alabama. That was the first time the n-word was said to me as though it was a normal part of conversation. And they were surprised when I reacted with disgust and disbelief that they would just casually say it.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Is calling him Mark some sort of racist thing?  Or is she just an idiot?


Also, I always say in these threads, racists are so obsessed with race.  It's so odd to me.


Nelwyn just can't say Black names like Martin properly.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: She's the worst. An uneducated woman who thinks she's sophisticated and smart.

[dab57h0r8ahff.cloudfront.net image 800x420]


So smart she sent her lol racial slur text to the wrong person, who turned out to be black and didn't see the humor.

McLaughlin continued: "These are the type of people we entrust to educate our children. ...From what I understand the school district allowed her to resign but there are many who feel like she should've been terminated."

Forget it, Jake. It's the South.

"We know in our hearts that Ms Fontana is not a racist. She is a good Christian woman who made poor judgement with her choice of words. And, of course, the media is trying to maliciously distort this to paint her as somebody who she is not" or some other bullshiat along those lines.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monroe, LA is only 30% white.  You think she'd be more conscious.  Read the room lady.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrerRobot: Does she even racism? 
nword day is Juneteenth not MLK.
Growing up in Texas, Juneteenth was the day grandma wouldn't takes us to the swimming pool.
another example of Southern Christian Family Values


To be fair, I wouldn't take my Lily white kids to the subdivision swimming pool when I lived in one, and as far as I know, there were only white people in that pool ever. Public pools are just nasty.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

calbert: Not fired, subby.

Resigned.

Big difference.

And part of the problem.


Also she sent text messages to a couple of other employees.

Not a public email.

The difference is that she thought those other employees would share her racism and wanted to yuk it up with them racist style.

Still a firing offense, but a different one.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That she felt perfectly ok sending that means it's pretty much an everyday occurrence there. She never had it in her mind that she'd be called on it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She's probably just lashing out over the same discrimination she feels by still being called a "secretary" instead of the more culturally sensitive "administrative assistant." Bigotry isn't just about skin color.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

August11: NewportBarGuy: You mean the state where people say that openly and proudly among fellow whites? Ok

In my experience, that cultural norm runs from Virginia to Texas, a sort of ignorant crescent. But it is the worst in Alabama.


Yup... But, but, but... I have to say. It's not as much, but I've gotten the same sh*t "among whites" in just about every northern state as well. Well, the ones I've been to.

It's everywhere but not as out in the open as the South.
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lynch her
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: This sort of thing won't happen in the future if states just follow Florida's lead regarding public education. I mean the racism will still be there, we just won't know who MLK was, so it won't look as bad.


Sounds like they're pretty close to obliterating all memory of Mark already.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Monroe, LA is only 30% white.  You think she'd be more conscious.  Read the room lady.


Back in slavery days it was a lot less white down south and they were still just as racist. That's why all that weird shiat is in the Constitution like the 3/5 compromise, Electoral College, Second Amendment. They are scared little racists and always have been.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

theteacher: She's the worst. An uneducated woman who thinks she's sophisticated and smart.

[dab57h0r8ahff.cloudfront.net image 800x420]


The hatred and racism are appalling in their own right, but let's also pause to appreciate that this woman, who works for a school is either so oblivious or borderline illiterate that she somehow believes Dr. King's first name was "Mark" and not Martin
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: She's probably just lashing out over the same discrimination she feels by still being called a "secretary" instead of the more culturally sensitive "administrative assistant." Bigotry isn't just about skin color.


Based on her inability to spell correctly in a text message that has to have autocorrect running I would say she fails at being any kind of secretary or admin asst.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

calbert: Not fired, subby.

Resigned.

Big difference.

And part of the problem.


Resigned is cleaner and can't be appealed. It also makes her ineligible for Unemployment in a few states. The only question is whether she got a severance outside of any unused leave (which I would hope not). The one thing the District needs to make sure of is there is a " Do Not Rehire" code on her file for future references.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I cannot tell you how many times, I've witnessed, people like her saying inappropriate shiat when only white people are around. They think that "we are all in on the joke". *Wink, wink, nod, nod*
This dope was probably day drinking at school and let her drunk self speak her sober mind. She realized real quick that she farked up when coach quit responding to her and was likely on his way to administration.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: The Pope of Manwich Village: She's probably just lashing out over the same discrimination she feels by still being called a "secretary" instead of the more culturally sensitive "administrative assistant." Bigotry isn't just about skin color.

Based on her inability to spell correctly in a text message that has to have autocorrect running I would say she fails at being any kind of secretary or admin asst.


...and the cycle of hate continues.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
LMAFAO, I missed this part!!! What a farking dumbass!

'What she didn't realize is that she accidentally sent her hate filled message to the wrong person.'
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

August11: NewportBarGuy: You mean the state where people say that openly and proudly among fellow whites? Ok

In my experience, that cultural norm runs from Virginia to Texas, a sort of ignorant crescent. But it is the worst in Alabama.


Until sometime after Obama was elected, the Offical name of the Holiday in Virginia was Lee-Jackson-King Day. ( Lee's Birthday is the 19th and Jackson's is the 21st andsadly both were official VA holidays BEFORE King Day)   My Son's School continually caught an earful from all the local parents everytime the school calendar came out and they were like "We have no Choice, the State Board of ED requires that"

That's gone and dead now thankfully, along with most of the statues to both th traitors
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

theteacher: She's the worst. An uneducated woman who thinks she's sophisticated and smart.



So a Republican.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Monroe, LA is only 30% white.  You think she'd be more conscious.  Read the room lady.


Monroe is a racist cesspit that makes the rest of Louisiana look like a rainbow drum circle singing Kumbaya. Very much a vestige of the antebellum South.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd ask how dumb she had to be to put her racism out like that, but she obviously didn't think it was controversial amongst her audience.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: theteacher: She's the worst. An uneducated woman who thinks she's sophisticated and smart.

[dab57h0r8ahff.cloudfront.net image 800x420]

I think I can guess her Fark handle.


I can't. You'll really need to narrow it down.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

helper_monkey: August11: NewportBarGuy: You mean the state where people say that openly and proudly among fellow whites? Ok

In my experience, that cultural norm runs from Virginia to Texas, a sort of ignorant crescent. But it is the worst in Alabama.

I lived in Texas until I was 13 and then my family moved to a small town in Alabama. That was the first time the n-word was said to me as though it was a normal part of conversation. And they were surprised when I reacted with disgust and disbelief that they would just casually say it.


I was in Ohio three years ago and the guys at the job site were not shy at all about using that word - in front of and to the black guy that worked there.

/And all this time I'd thought that Ohio was on the Union side.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I bet her Facebook page is full of inane observations surrounded by laughing minions and the text "I don't care who you are, THIS is funny!"
 
jonas opines
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Is calling him Mark some sort of racist thing?  Or is she just an idiot?


Also, I always say in these threads, racists are so obsessed with race.  It's so odd to me.


I think subconsciously they know that it's all that they've got. If they couldn't feel superior on their unearned traits (race, sex, orientation, family) they have very little else and likely could no longer compete.
 
