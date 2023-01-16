 Skip to content
(NY1)   The state of Arizona can't keep a kid in their care alive for more than 2 weeks   (ny1.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Insulin, Associated Press, Death, Richard Blodgett, Police, Drug addiction, Arizona's child welfare agency, Jakob's death  
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nice job, you farkers, now dad has no reason at all to straighten out his life, does he? Two ruined lives for the price of one!
 
Xai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Far too many Americans care so much for foetuses but don't give a fark about actual living children.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't worry - nothing will change, the father will not get justice and nobody will be punished....yay America!
🙄
We can't keep doing this to ourselves. Something is going to break, and once it does it's not getting fixed.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Xai: Far too many Americans care so much for foetuses but don't give a fark about actual living children.


The fact that they spend a fortune targeting abortion, but as soon as the kid pops out they refuse to spend money to prevent its death; tells you that they care more about being cruel to the mother than the actual well-being of any infants.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm guessing he had to move coke to.afford the insulin.
 
