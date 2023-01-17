 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Las Vegas Review Journal)   Elko County health board to consider banning COVID, flu vaccines, burning vaxxed people at the stake as witches. Well, maybe not that last one   (reviewjournal.com) divider line
44
    More: Stupid, Influenza vaccine, Vaccine, Vaccination, Health care, Influenza, Elko County board of health commissioner, flu vaccines, Elko County Board of Health  
•       •       •

895 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2023 at 7:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
LOL, headline had me going.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
What a bunch of absolute morons. We need to stop holding back. Tell them. When they throw this kind of BS out there, tell them that they are complete idiots. Mock them.
You are entitled to an opinion, but GTFO with that BS.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Too bad the courts have been indelibly tainted by Trump/McConnell appointed judges. Otherwise this kind of shiat would never last past the first judicial review.

/"Original intent", my ass.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The board also will consider discontinuing local advertising for COVID-19 and flu vaccines, pending "further investigation and results of the Florida Supreme Court case to investigate the wrong doing related to COVID-19 vaccines," the agenda says.

But you're a county in Nevada?

/Also, why is the FL Supreme Court investigating anything?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let's be honest, does anyone care about any county not named Clark or Washoe in Nevada? Elko County has a population density of about 3 people per square mile, less than 2 if you take out the county seat (where 3 out of every 8 people in the county live). It's the type of place the words "Land Doesn't Vote" were made for.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I say go for it. And while they're at it, they can appoint Drs Diamond and Silk as Official-Like County Surgeons General (with Dr Diamond communicating from beyond the grave via Zoom).
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The FLU vaccine too? A bunch of old people are going to die.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bostonguy: The FLU vaccine too? A bunch of old people are going to die.


HA HA, YES!
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FriarReb98: Let's be honest, does anyone care about any county not named Clark or Washoe in Nevada? Elko County has a population density of about 3 people per square mile, less than 2 if you take out the county seat (where 3 out of every 8 people in the county live). It's the type of place the words "Land Doesn't Vote" were made for.


Yeah but it's on I -80 AND has a brothel.

Where else can you get your d*ck gummed by a toothless woman while smoking meth and driving an 18-wheeler without drawing police attention?!
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They forgot to ban blood transfusions from vaccinated people?

Slackers.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mofa: I say go for it. And while they're at it, they can appoint Drs Diamond and Silk as Official-Like County Surgeons General (with Dr Diamond communicating from beyond the grave via Zoom).


Well, Dr. Silk, anyway. Diamond is (in)disposed.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

puffy999: FriarReb98: Let's be honest, does anyone care about any county not named Clark or Washoe in Nevada? Elko County has a population density of about 3 people per square mile, less than 2 if you take out the county seat (where 3 out of every 8 people in the county live). It's the type of place the words "Land Doesn't Vote" were made for.

Yeah but it's on I -80 AND has a brothel.

Where else can you get your d*ck gummed by a toothless woman while smoking meth and driving an 18-wheeler without drawing police attention?!


I mean, most places, according to my experience.

/Just kidding, I've never drove an 18-wheeler
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: mofa: I say go for it. And while they're at it, they can appoint Drs Diamond and Silk as Official-Like County Surgeons General (with Dr Diamond communicating from beyond the grave via Zoom).

Well, Dr. Silk, anyway. Diamond is (in)disposed.


And, yeah. It's odd how the Republicans whine that everyone's "politicizing" COVID-19 and vaccination, yet it's Republican-led gaggles of morons desperate to castigate and, if possible, ban vaccination.
 
COVID19
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
this is wonderful news!

// farking idiots
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bostonguy: The FLU vaccine too? A bunch of old people are going to die.


That is just ridiculous.  There is no way a bunch of old people are going to die.  There are not enough people in the county to qualify for a bunch.  The correct phrase should be, some old people will die.  Even if every old person in the county kills over, it wouldn't be a bunch.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bring back leeches!

/Balance the humours!
 
northernmanor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is how the world ends.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mofa: I say go for it. And while they're at it, they can appoint Drs Diamond and Silk as Official-Like County Surgeons General (with Dr Diamond communicating from beyond the grave via Zoom).


"I'm not a ghost cat."
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: Let's be honest, does anyone care about any county not named Clark or Washoe in Nevada? Elko County has a population density of about 3 people per square mile, less than 2 if you take out the county seat (where 3 out of every 8 people in the county live). It's the type of place the words "Land Doesn't Vote" were made for.


Idiocy spreads even faster than COVID-19.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well you know if they're taking their lead from DeFascist then this is about as dumb as it gets.

"Stop woke!! Woke bad!!" *confused grunting, and screaming*
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
BUILD THE WALL!

So these half-wits can't get out.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Weaponized idiocy.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Call me paranoid, but sometime I think the anti-vaccine hysteria and more of the past 20-30 years was fueled and funded by enemies who wanted the US to destroy itself from within.
 
MsStatement
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bootleg: The board also will consider discontinuing local advertising for COVID-19 and flu vaccines, pending "further investigation and results of the Florida Supreme Court case to investigate the wrong doing related to COVID-19 vaccines," the agenda says.

But you're a county in Nevada?

/Also, why is the FL Supreme Court investigating anything?


Because vaccines are woke, silly, and woke has no place in the great state of Floriduh.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, maybe not that last one

YET.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bostonguy: The FLU vaccine too? A bunch of old people are going to die.


That's a risk that the county health board is willing to take.

/as long as teh libz get their knickers in a twist, that is literally the only thing that matters
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You know in this situation I think the diplomat of alcohol might have the right idea, lock them all in their homes, point nukes at the county, have the national guard ordered to shoot on sight.

/Too extreme?
//Oh they were talking about how to stop Covid not vaxes?
///Oh well still works if they run out of food!
 
meanmutton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I know we don't actually read articles around here but FTFA:

Jon Karr, an Elko County Board of Health commissioner, said he thinks those agenda items never should have been put on the agenda and resulted from a miscommunication.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's always the hot states.
 
MsStatement
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

meanmutton: I know we don't actually read articles around here but FTFA:

Jon Karr, an Elko County Board of Health commissioner, said he thinks those agenda items never should have been put on the agenda and resulted from a miscommunication.


Yet they can't amend the agenda to remove the stupid and, if law requires, reschedule the meeting? That's not doable so they have to entertain the idiocy? Make it make sense.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
17,200 square miles.

53,000 residents.

17 active brain cells between the lot of them.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: bostonguy: The FLU vaccine too? A bunch of old people are going to die.

That is just ridiculous.  There is no way a bunch of old people are going to die.  There are not enough people in the county to qualify for a bunch.  The correct phrase should be, some old people will die.  Even if every old person in the county kills over, it wouldn't be a bunch.


Correct terminology is a gaggle of grandpas.  If you want to be less formal you can also use a posse of patriarchs or a slew of seniors.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: winedrinkingman: bostonguy: The FLU vaccine too? A bunch of old people are going to die.

That is just ridiculous.  There is no way a bunch of old people are going to die.  There are not enough people in the county to qualify for a bunch.  The correct phrase should be, some old people will die.  Even if every old person in the county kills over, it wouldn't be a bunch.

Correct terminology is a gaggle of grandpas.  If you want to be less formal you can also use a posse of patriarchs or a slew of seniors.


A cadre of codgers?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Maybe you should drive: winedrinkingman: bostonguy: The FLU vaccine too? A bunch of old people are going to die.

That is just ridiculous.  There is no way a bunch of old people are going to die.  There are not enough people in the county to qualify for a bunch.  The correct phrase should be, some old people will die.  Even if every old person in the county kills over, it wouldn't be a bunch.

Correct terminology is a gaggle of grandpas.  If you want to be less formal you can also use a posse of patriarchs or a slew of seniors.

A cadre of codgers?


A flotilla of fogeys?
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
These problems seem to be working themselves out via natural selection.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: bostonguy: The FLU vaccine too? A bunch of old people are going to die.

HA HA, YES!
[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x600]


That almost made me spit coffee on my work laptop.
 
darinwil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Great_Milenko: Maybe you should drive: winedrinkingman: bostonguy: The FLU vaccine too? A bunch of old people are going to die.

That is just ridiculous.  There is no way a bunch of old people are going to die.  There are not enough people in the county to qualify for a bunch.  The correct phrase should be, some old people will die.  Even if every old person in the county kills over, it wouldn't be a bunch.

Correct terminology is a gaggle of grandpas.  If you want to be less formal you can also use a posse of patriarchs or a slew of seniors.

A cadre of codgers?

A flotilla of fogeys?


Gob of geriatrics?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Great_Milenko: Maybe you should drive: winedrinkingman: bostonguy: The FLU vaccine too? A bunch of old people are going to die.

That is just ridiculous.  There is no way a bunch of old people are going to die.  There are not enough people in the county to qualify for a bunch.  The correct phrase should be, some old people will die.  Even if every old person in the county kills over, it wouldn't be a bunch.

Correct terminology is a gaggle of grandpas.  If you want to be less formal you can also use a posse of patriarchs or a slew of seniors.

A cadre of codgers?

A flotilla of fogeys?


A jalopy of geriatrics?
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Call me paranoid, but sometime I think the anti-vaccine hysteria and more of the past 20-30 years was fueled and funded by enemies who wanted the US to destroy itself from within.


evc-wp01.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why stop there? Ban antibiotics, bandages and CPR as well.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I try not to judge stupid people for culling themselves any more.
 
dracos31
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Where else can you get your d*ck gummed by a toothless woman while smoking meth and driving an 18-wheeler without drawing police attention?!

Alaska?
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.