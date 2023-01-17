 Skip to content
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
welcome to woofday?
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stupid dog
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Stupid dog


Smart dog, stupid owner.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can name you ten laws that dog violated right there.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It was a ruff October 9th 2021 for the dog; he's not very good at parallel barking
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is why I like cats.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

alice_600: This is why I like cats.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
