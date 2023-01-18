 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Criminal genius   (wsbtv.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personal use!
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The schedule 1 classification for marijuana should be a criminal matter directed at the powers that keep it in place. It is a cudgel against society.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Walmart police officer told police that Tull had skipped at least 24 items.

Pretty sure that's just poor writing/editing. Or maybe not...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: A Walmart police officer told police that Tull had skipped at least 24 items.

Pretty sure that's just poor writing/editing. Or maybe not...


Yeah, are they telling us Walmart needs its own police force now?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Unobtanium: A Walmart police officer told police that Tull had skipped at least 24 items.

Pretty sure that's just poor writing/editing. Or maybe not...

Yeah, are they telling us Walmart needs its own police force now?


Pretty sure it's a "loss prevention" employee, aka "store security." Maybe an actual cop working an off duty job.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user image

... and then the murders began.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
37 pounds of weed? I'd say at least 13 pounds went to the cops' finder's fee.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You know it's 37 pounds of the worst seed-and-stem-filled Mexican ditch weed, too. No wonder he had to steal $165 of food from Walmart. Absolutely tragic, my young hustler.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: 37 pounds of weed? I'd say at least 13 pounds went to the cops' finder's fee.


16.7829 kilos. 20 kilos of pot is probably what he started with, which indicates that he's as bad at dealing pot as thievery.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
sometimes i buy beer, and scan only one of them. thanks
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Can I at least keep the stuff I paid for?"
"Sure no problem."
"Great, lemme just pop the trunk...oops..."

Look, weed should be legal, but stupid people are still stupid, you know?
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: "Can I at least keep the stuff I paid for?"
"Sure no problem."
"Great, lemme just pop the trunk...oops..."

Look, weed should be legal, but stupid people are still stupid, you know?


"A bag of hammers has entered the chat"
 
